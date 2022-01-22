UPDATE (November 1st) The Thailand Pass website (tp.consular.go.th) is officially online.
UPDATE (February 1st) Test & Go entry is now possible again through Thailand Pass.
The "Thailand Pass" online registration system is accessible at https://tp.consular.go.th.
Thailand Pass is a web-based system for Thai, and foreign travellers to fill in their travel, and health information. Upon approval you receive a QR code which will allow you to travel to Thailand (you will still need to meet visa requirements).
All departure countries are eligible for Test & Go entry starting February 1st.
|Updated on February 4th
|Exemption from Quarantine
(Test & Go - After Feb 1st)
|Sandbox Program
(Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Phang-nga)
|Alternative Quarantine
|Eligible Countries
|All Countries
|All Countries
|All Countries
|Quarantine
No Quarantine
Note: Must wait for RT-PCR test result at the hotel until a negative result is received on the 1st, and 5th testing day.
Valid Package Combinations
Travel restricted in Sandbox Area for 7 days
After December 16th this is reduced to 5 days
Note: Must wait for RT-PCR test result at designated hotel before traveling.
Vaccinated: Quarantine at the 7 Day AQ Hotel
Unvaccinated: Quarantine at the 10 Day AQ Hotel
|Vaccination
|Fully vaccinated
(At least 14 days prior to traveling)
(Children under 18 years, and travelling with parents are exempt)
|Fully vaccinated
(At least 14 days prior to traveling)
(Children under 18 years, and travelling with parents are exempt)
|Not Required
|Accommodation Requirements
Booking Night + RT-PCR test for both the 1st, and 5th night.
Valid Package Combinations
Note: Payment Confirmation required
7 Night Reservation at SHA+ Hotel or AQ Hotel in Sandbox Area
Note: Payment Confirmation required
7/10 Night Reservation at AQ Hotel
Note: Payment Confirmation required
Medical Insurance
(Not required for Thai nationals)
|Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)
|Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)
|Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)
|COVID-19 test result before Departure
(Children under 6 years old are not required to take an RT-PCR test, and will instead have a saliva test at the airport)
|Have a RT-PCR Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before traveling
|Have a RT-PCR Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before traveling
Have a RT-PCR Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before traveling
Note: not required for Thai nationals
COVID-19 tests in Thailand
(Travelers are responsible for test fees which will be included in hotel reservation)
One RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival date
One RT-PCR test on the 5th day
One RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival date
One RT-PCR test on Day 6-7
|Two RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival date, and day 8 or 9 of stay.
Note: For Sandbox Program, must arrive through the International Airports at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, U-Tapao, or Buriram (Chartered flights only)
Thailand Pass is a web-based system for Thai, and foreign travelers to fill in their travel, and health information. Upon approval, you receive a QR code which will allow you to travel to Thailand (you will still need to meet visa requirements).
If you apply on your own it is FREE at the official application portal. However there may be additional fees if you use our rush services to submit on your behalf, and follow up with your case.
Yes, and it is now officially accepting applications.
Effective from 1 November 2021, all travelers arriving in Thailand by air are required to register with Thailand Pass in order to travel into Thailand.
If you possess an approved COE, you can travel to Thailand using that COE, and will be eligible to enter Thailand via one of the three schemes, depending on whether you meet the scheme's requirements. Your COE will also describe your eligible schemes.
Please refer to the Thailand Pass Rejected FAQ.
It is required that applicants submit their registration at least 7 days prior to their intended travel date.
If you would like to change your travel date / registration details, you will need to re-register on the Thailand Pass system.
Yes. You may submit multiple registrations at the same time for travels into Thailand at different dates to facilitate your travels and itinerary, Please be mindful to present the correct OR code to the Health Control and Immigration officer upon arrival. Failure to do so may result in delay in your travels.
No. Everyone aged 12 or over must submit an individual registration through Thailand Pass. Children aged under 12 can be added into their parents registration under the section Personal Information.
Currently, the Thailand Pass system is for those who plan to travel to Thailand by air only.
The registration system for those who plan to travel to Thailand by land and sea is still under consideration.
The list of countries / territories eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme are constantly being considered and revised. Please stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, if you want to travel to Thailand, you can do so through the Sandbox Program or Alternative Quarantine, depending on your vaccination history.
No. However, you must provide your COVID-19 test result (RT-PCR) issued within 72 hours before your travel to the officers at the airport, except if you are a Thai national arriving in Thailand through Alternative Quarantine. For others, failure to provide your COVID-19 test result (RT-PCR) may result in you being denied entry into Thalland.
You may reach the official Thailand Pass "24 Hour Call Center" team by phone at the following numbers:
They also may be reached via email at "[email protected]".
If you do not carry a mobile phone with the QR Code, you may print out a hard copy of the QR code and bring it with you to present it to the officers at the airport.
No. Your COVID-19 test result must be obtained using the RT-PCR testing technique only.
The vaccines approved by Thailand include;
Thailand fully recognizes mixed vaccination. However, your second dose needs to be administered based on the recommended timeframe for each vaccine type, as follows;
Those previously infected with COVID-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine 3 months after their recovery. However, if you have been fully vaccinated prior to contracting COVID-19, you are still considered to be fully vaccinated.
Your personal information is encrypted and safe with Thailand Pass as it will be used for the purpose of approving, and facilitating your arrival in Thailand only.