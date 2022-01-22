THAILAND PASS

COE REPLACEMENT
Updated on February 4th, 2022

UPDATE (November 1st) The Thailand Pass website (tp.consular.go.th) is officially online.

UPDATE (February 1st) Test & Go entry is now possible again through Thailand Pass.

Line
CLICK TO
SUBSCRIBE FOR
LIVE UPDATES

We offer Full Service/VIP options for Thailand Pass

We have a team of professionals which have assisted tens of thousands of travelers successfully enter Thailand.

Click to read our 520+ reviews from our recent clients!

  • Unlimited access to our team of specialists
    * Our team has successfully assisted with hundreds of applications, and they are available around the clock.
  • Assistance with Thailand Pass application
    * If we do not sucessfully obtain your Thailand Pass QR code in time for your departure we will fully refund you the same day. Please read our refund policy for exact terms.
  • Average Thailand Pass service approval time: 12-72h
    * This is our average approval time if we are provided all of the correct documents.
  • VIP Airport Service
    * Gate to gate service

We recommend using our Thailand Pass services to avoid any issues in the application process. Mistakes when applying for your Thailand Pass can cause delays. There is no fee to apply for Thailand Pass on your own, however we do charge a fee if you wish to have us submit on your behalf, and follow up on your case.

Stop stressing, and let our team take care of everything for you 🙏

CLICK FOR OUR
THAILAND PASS SERVICES
starting at 2,000 THB

The "Thailand Pass" online registration system is accessible at https://tp.consular.go.th.

Thailand Pass is a web-based system for Thai, and foreign travellers to fill in their travel, and health information. Upon approval you receive a QR code which will allow you to travel to Thailand (you will still need to meet visa requirements).

"Test & Go" Countries

All departure countries are eligible for Test & Go entry starting February 1st.

    Updated on February 4thExemption from Quarantine
    (Test & Go - After Feb 1st)    		Sandbox Program
    (Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Phang-nga)    		Alternative Quarantine
    Eligible CountriesAll CountriesAll CountriesAll Countries
    Quarantine
    No Quarantine

    Note: Must wait for RT-PCR test result at the hotel until a negative result is received on the 1st, and 5th testing day.

    Valid Package Combinations
    Travel restricted in Sandbox Area for 7 days

    After December 16th this is reduced to 5 days

    Note: Must wait for RT-PCR test result at designated hotel before traveling.

    Vaccinated: Quarantine at the 7 Day AQ Hotel
    Unvaccinated: Quarantine at the 10 Day AQ Hotel
    Vaccination

    (Approved Vaccines)

    		Fully vaccinated

    (At least 14 days prior to traveling)

    (Children under 18 years, and travelling with parents are exempt)

    		Fully vaccinated

    (At least 14 days prior to traveling)

    (Children under 18 years, and travelling with parents are exempt)

    		Not Required
    Accommodation Requirements

    Booking Night + RT-PCR test for both the 1st, and 5th night.


    Valid Package Combinations

    Note: Payment Confirmation required

    7 Night Reservation at SHA+ Hotel or AQ Hotel in Sandbox Area

    Note: Payment Confirmation required

    7/10 Night Reservation at AQ Hotel

    Note: Payment Confirmation required

    Medical Insurance

    (Not required for Thai nationals)

    		Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)
    COVID-19 test result before Departure

    (Children under 6 years old are not required to take an RT-PCR test, and will instead have a saliva test at the airport)

    		Have a RT-PCR Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before travelingHave a RT-PCR Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before traveling
    Have a RT-PCR Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before traveling

    Note: not required for Thai nationals

    COVID-19 tests in Thailand

    (Travelers are responsible for test fees which will be included in hotel reservation)

    One RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival date
    One RT-PCR test on the 5th day
    One RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival date
    One RT-PCR test on Day 6-7
    		Two RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival date, and day 8 or 9 of stay.

    Note: For Sandbox Program, must arrive through the International Airports at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, U-Tapao, or Buriram (Chartered flights only)

    Thailand Pass Infographics

    Traveler Journey
    Test & Go
    Alternative Quarantine
    Sandbox Areas
    Line
    CLICK TO
    SUBSCRIBE FOR
    LIVE UPDATES
    Our line account will keep you informed about anything related to
    • Thailand Pass
    • Quarantine-Free Entry
    We will ensure that you are up to date with all the latest changes / requirements.

    Thailand Pass FAQ

    What is Thailand Pass?

    Thailand Pass is a web-based system for Thai, and foreign travelers to fill in their travel, and health information. Upon approval, you receive a QR code which will allow you to travel to Thailand (you will still need to meet visa requirements).

    How much does Thailand Pass cost?

    If you apply on your own it is FREE at the official application portal. However there may be additional fees if you use our rush services to submit on your behalf, and follow up with your case.

    Is the Thailand Pass approved yet?

    Yes, and it is now officially accepting applications.

    What is the Thailand Pass approval process?

    1. Upon submission of your registration, staff of your booked hotel will authenticate the reservation (room for Day 1 and Day 5 + airport transfer + 2 RT-PCR test fees). Once verified/approved, your registration application will be sent to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) officials for further consideration (vaccine certificate and etc.)
      The hotel will reject any incomplete or non-compliance documentation, and a notification email will be sent to resubmit the additional documents. For any inquiries at this stage, please contact your hotel directly.
      * It is highly recommended that travellers book their hotel accommodation (room + airport transfer + 2 RT-PCR tests) directly with the hotel to expedite the authentication process by hotels. *
    2. After hotel authentication and approval, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) will verify your Certificate of Vaccination and the Thailand Pass QR Code will be sent to you via email within 7 days upon approval.
      The DDC will reject any incomplete or non-compliance documentation, and a notification email will be sent within 7 days.

    Where is the Thailand Pass website?

    The website will be at https://tp.consular.go.th.

    How can I check my status?

    For applications after November 10th you may check your status at https://tp.consular.go.th/en/check-status.

    What is SHA EXTRA PLUS or SHA++?

    It means the hotel has SHA+ status, and also has a partner hospital which can do the RT-PCR/ATK tests, and pick up from the airport. You can check HERE.

    Is registration in Thailand Pass required for all 3 schemes traveling into Thailand?

    Effective from 1 November 2021, all travelers arriving in Thailand by air are required to register with Thailand Pass in order to travel into Thailand.

    Can I use my approved COE to enter Thailand?

    If you possess an approved COE, you can travel to Thailand using that COE, and will be eligible to enter Thailand via one of the three schemes, depending on whether you meet the scheme's requirements. Your COE will also describe your eligible schemes.

    What does it mean when my Thailand Pass is rejected?

    Please refer to the Thailand Pass Rejected FAQ.

    What should I do if my COE is still under consideration?

    • If your COE has been pre-approved, you will need to submit the rest of the required documents by 7 November 2021. Otherwise, your COE request will be automatically rejected, and you will need to register with the Thailand Pass system to travel to Thailand.
    • If your COE has not been pre-approved by 1 November 2021, your CO request will be automatically rejected, and you will need to register with the Thailand Pass system to travel to Thailand.

    How long does the approval process take with Thailand Pass?

    It is required that applicants submit their registration at least 7 days prior to their intended travel date.

    Do you still need COVID-19 insurance?

    From the information recently released we still expect that incoming travelers are required to have Thailand Covid-19 Insurance coverage.

    Can I change my travel date once I have registered and received my QR code?

    If you would like to change your travel date / registration details, you will need to re-register on the Thailand Pass system.

    If I have multiple trips in and out of Thailand, can I register multiple trips through Thailand Pass?

    Yes. You may submit multiple registrations at the same time for travels into Thailand at different dates to facilitate your travels and itinerary, Please be mindful to present the correct OR code to the Health Control and Immigration officer upon arrival. Failure to do so may result in delay in your travels.

    I am traveling as a family or a group, can I just submit one application for the whole family/group?

    No. Everyone aged 12 or over must submit an individual registration through Thailand Pass. Children aged under 12 can be added into their parents registration under the section Personal Information.

    My children are unvaccinated; can they enter Thailand through the same scheme as their parents?

    • All persons aged 12 or over must have a vaccination certificate confirming that they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their travel in order to be able to enter Thailand through the Exemption from Quarantine.
    • Children aged 18 and under if accompanied by their parents or legal guardian can enter Thailand through the Sandbox, or Test & Go program.

    What are AQ and SHA+ hotels?

    • AQ hotels are the hotels eligible to be used as quarantine sites under the AQ scheme as well as designated venues to wait for your RT-PCR result under the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.
    • SHA+ hotels / accommodations are hotels that meet the "Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration" standards and are eligible to be used as hotels under the Sandbox Program and as venues to wait for your RT-PCR result under the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.

    Can I travel in Thailand freely if I have entered through the Exemption from Quarantine scheme / Sandbox Program/ Alternative Quarantine?

    • Exemption from Quarantine scheme: You can travel to any destinations in Thailand once the RT-PC test upon arrival received is negative.
    • Sandbox Program scheme: You can travel freely in the sandbox area for the duration of 7 days once the RT-PCR test upon arrival received is negative. Once you have completed your 7-day mandatory stay within the Sandbox area, you can travel freely to other parts of Thailand.
    • Alternative Quarantine scheme: You will need to undergo your 10-day mandatory quarantine at your AQ hotel / accommodation. Once you have completed your quarantine, you can travel to any destinations in Thailand.

    Do I need to register with Thailand Pass if I plan to travel to Thailand by land or sea?

    Currently, the Thailand Pass system is for those who plan to travel to Thailand by air only.

    When will Thailand Pass be expanded to include those arriving by land and sea?

    The registration system for those who plan to travel to Thailand by land and sea is still under consideration.

    My country is not one of the countries / territories eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme, will my country be included in the future?

    The list of countries / territories eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme are constantly being considered and revised. Please stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, if you want to travel to Thailand, you can do so through the Sandbox Program or Alternative Quarantine, depending on your vaccination history.

    Do I need to submit my COVID-19 test result (RT-PCR) into Thailand Pass?

    No. However, you must provide your COVID-19 test result (RT-PCR) issued within 72 hours before your travel to the officers at the airport, except if you are a Thai national arriving in Thailand through Alternative Quarantine. For others, failure to provide your COVID-19 test result (RT-PCR) may result in you being denied entry into Thalland.

    How can I contact the Thailand Pass team?

    You may reach the official Thailand Pass "24 Hour Call Center" team by phone at the following numbers:

    • +66 2572 8442
    • +66 6 5205 4247
    • +66 6 5205 4248
    • +66 6 5205 4249

    They also may be reached via email at "[email protected]".

    Thailand Pass Documentation FAQ

    I am an expat living and working in Thailand, do I have to submit an insurance policy document?

    • Expats living and working in Thailand under a valid visa or residential permit are required to provide proof of insurance coverage in Thailand or valid social security card or certified letter from their employer.
    • Thai nationals are not required to provide proof of insurance coverage as they are covered by Thailand's universal healthcare program.

    What are the required documents for Thailand Pass registration?

    Requirements vary depending on the scheme which you are planning to enter Thailand.
    Details are as follows:
    Documentation RequiredExemption from Quarantine
    (Test & Go - After Feb 1st)    		Sandbox Program
    (Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Phang-nga)    		Alternative Quarantine
    Passport CopyRequiredRequiredRequired
    Vaccination Certificate

    (Approved Vaccines)

    		RequiredRequiredRequired for 7 day
    Medical Insurance

    (Not required for Thai nationals)

    		Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)Medical insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000 (USD)
    Accommodation Requirements

    Booking Night + RT-PCR test for both the 1st, and 5th night.


    Valid Package Combinations

    Note: Payment Confirmation required

    7 Night Reservation at SHA+ Hotel or AQ Hotel in Sandbox Area

    Note: Payment Confirmation required

    10 Night Reservation at AQ Hotel

    Note: Payment Confirmation required

    Thai VisaIf RequiredIf RequiredIf Required
    ** Please note that the above are only documents submitted in the Thailand Pass System, The applicant is also required to undergo a RT-PCR Covid test 72 hours prior to departure and bring the results to present to the Health Control station upon arrival. This requirement is not required for Thai nationals entering under the AQ scheme.

    What if I do not have a mobile phone, how could I present my QR Code?

    If you do not carry a mobile phone with the QR Code, you may print out a hard copy of the QR code and bring it with you to present it to the officers at the airport.

    Can I use other COVID-19 test results other than RT-PCR?

    No. Your COVID-19 test result must be obtained using the RT-PCR testing technique only.

    What are the vaccines approved by Thailand?

    The vaccines approved by Thailand include;

    • CoronaVac (Sinovac)
    • AstraZeneca
    • Pfizer-BioNTech
    • COVILO (Sinopharm)
    • Jansen Johnson & Johnson)
    • Moderna
    • Sputnik V

    Does Thailand recognize mixed vaccination?

    Thailand fully recognizes mixed vaccination. However, your second dose needs to be administered based on the recommended timeframe for each vaccine type, as follows;

    • 1st dose (Sinovac) + 2nd dose after 2 weeks
    • 1st dose (AstraZeneca) + 2nd dose after 4 weeks
    • 1st dose (Pfizer-BioNTech) + 2nd dose after 3 weeks
    • 1st dose (Moderna) + 2nd dose after 4 weeks
    • 1st dose (Sinopharm) + 2nd dose after 3 weeks
    • 1st dose (Sputnik V) + 2nd dose after 3 weeks
    *Those vaccinated with Jansson (Johnson&Johnson) vaccine do not need to receive their 2nd dose to be considered fully vaccinated.

    I have previously been infected with COVID-19; can I travel to Thailand?

    Those previously infected with COVID-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine 3 months after their recovery. However, if you have been fully vaccinated prior to contracting COVID-19, you are still considered to be fully vaccinated.

    Will my personal information be safe with Thailand Pass?

    Your personal information is encrypted and safe with Thailand Pass as it will be used for the purpose of approving, and facilitating your arrival in Thailand only.

     
    TAT
    AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
    TAT License 11/10602
    IATA
    ASQ Thailand
    Certificate of Entry (COE)
    Thailand Covid Insurance
    Thailand Entry Requirements
    Thailand Pass
    Thailand Pass Rejected
    Thailand Test & Go
    Thailand Blue Zones
    Thailand ESim
    EN
    TH
    DE
    NL
    FR
    KO
    JA
    ZH-CN
    RU