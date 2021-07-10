THAILAND COVID INSURANCE

REQUIRED TO ENTER THAILAND
Updated on February 8th, 2022

The insurance must cover travel, as well as COVID-19.

COVID-19 coverage meets the 50,000 USD coverage requirement to enter thailand, as well as the 100,000 USD visa requirement for some visas.

The following packages are all acceptable for Thailand Pass applications.

Valid for Test & Go, Sandbox, and AQ stay.

30 DAY COVERAGE
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿1,291*
no asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
WorldTrips
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,276
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
TuneProtect
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,408
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
AXA
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,409*
no asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $100K USD )
ACS
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿3,090
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $100K USD )
TuneProtect

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

Starting October 1st policies marked as "Supports STV/OA" will also satisify the visa requirements for STV, and OA based retirement visas.

* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Thailand Covid Insurance FAQ

What is the minimum period the covid insurance must cover to enter Thailand?

The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on. However if you have a return flight which is before the end date of the visa you are entering on, then you may use this date as your insurance end date.

What happens if I test positive?

If you test positive you will have to go to an AHQ hospital, and will be there for 14 days. Some of the more inexpensive policies will not cover you if you do not show symptoms. If you wish for the policy to cover both scenarios please look for policies which covers asymptomatic cases.

Do Thai Citizens need Covid-19 insurance to enter Thailand?

COVID-19 insurance is no longer required for Thai citizens.

What does Leadtime mean?

It means it must be applied for that many days before the start date of the policy.

When should the plan insurance start, and end?

The policy must start on, or before the date of arrival. It should end on, or after the expiration date of the visa you will be entering on.

Which insurance document should I use for the Thailand Pass application?

If you have applied for SafetyWing insurance please download the document intended for visa application. If you are applying using Luma/TuneProtect / AXA you can use their standard document they send you.

What is the cheapest COVID-19 insurance?

Currently the cheapest COVID-19 insurance which meets the entry requirements is WorldTrips, and SafetyWing.

What is the best COVID-19 insurance?

We currently reccomend TuneProtect or AXA as the best COVID-19 insurance which meets the entry requirements, and covers asymptomatic cases.

How long does it take to obtain my insurance certificate?

In most cases it takes less than 24 hours to receive your certificate from the insurers mentioned here.

Which insurance policy can I use to meet the STV visa requirements?

Starting on October 1st TuneProtect policies also meet the visa requirements.

Which insurance policy can I use to meet the Retirement OA visa requirements?

Starting on October 1st TuneProtect policies also meet the visa requirements.

Will COVID-19 insurance be required for the Thailand Pass system?

Currently the answer is YES, but this may be subject to change.

Will COVID-19 insurance be required for the Quarantine Free entry?

The the best of our knowledge the answer is YES, but this may be subject to change.

Do these policies meet the Test & Go entry requirements?

Yes, because they are all over 50,000 USD of coverage.

 
