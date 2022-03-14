BlueSotel SMART Krabi Aonang Beach - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
BlueSotel SMART is an Adults only retreat hotel in Aonang, Krabi provide alternative blissful experience, enhance more relaxing and romantic environment. The hotel located 200 meters from the beach and situated in the most promising area of Aonang, featured 161 room accommodations with contemporary concept design, facing to the spectacular beach and Limestone Mountains.