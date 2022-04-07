AQ酒店客房总数 66 卧室
伙伴医院 BNH Hospital
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
这家豪华酒店为您提供高水准的服务和一流的设施，是繁忙的环境中的一片宁静绿洲，而这是曼谷的席隆和沙吞的商业区。客人可以享受前往Chong Nonsi轻轨站和Silom捷运站的免费班车服务。所有区域都提供免费WiFi。
Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn酒店距离Chong Nonsi BTS轻轨站600米，距离Mahanakhon塔700米，靠近商业建筑，办公室和使馆，享有便利的位置。该地区是曼谷发展最快的地区之一，拥有许多购物和娱乐场所。
在这里，您可以享受优美的设计和装饰所营造出的优雅和精致的氛围。若要放松身心，为什么不前往健身俱乐部，然后前往游泳池的凉水。
一天结束时，等着您的餐馆将为您提供各种美食，从精致的中式菜肴到自助餐中的国际美食，应有尽有。
便利设施/功能
- Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
- 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
- 24-hours standby nursing care service.
- 20% discount on food and beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
- Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
- * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
- * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
- (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
- * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
- *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
如果您是沙吞长荣桂冠酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 沙吞长荣桂冠酒店查看所有评论