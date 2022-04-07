BANGKOK TEST & GO

エバーグリーンローレルホテルサトーン - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6

467レビューによる評価
更新日 April 7, 2022
合計AQホテルの部屋 66 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 BNH Hospital

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

高水準のサービスと優れた設備を提供するこの豪華なホテルは、バンコクのシーロムとサトーンの商業地区であるにぎやかな環境に囲まれた静かなオアシスです。 BTSスカイトレインのチョンノンシー駅とMRTのシーロム駅への無料シャトルサービスをご利用いただけます。すべてのエリアで無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。

バンコクスカイトレインのチョンノンシー駅まで600m、マハナコンタワーまで700mのエバーグリーンローレルホテルサトーンは、商業ビル、オフィス、大使館に近い便利なロケーションにあります。このエリアはバンコクで最も急速に成長しているエリアの1つであり、多くのショッピングやエンターテイメントの店があります。

ここでは、美しいデザインと装飾によって生み出された優雅さと洗練された雰囲気を楽しむことができます。リラックスするには、プールの冷たい水に向かう前にヘルスクラブを訪れてみませんか。

一日の終わりにあなたを待っているのは、上質な中国料理からビュッフェで紹介される各国料理まで、幅広い料理を提供するレストランです。

アメニティ/機能

  • Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
  • 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
  • 24-hours standby nursing care service.
  • 20% discount on food and beverage services
  • 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
  • Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
  • * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
  • * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
  • (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
  • * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
  • *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
