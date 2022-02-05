AQ酒店客房总数 79 卧室
伙伴医院 Synphaet Srinagarindra Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到38预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与三位一体是隆酒店以优先方式，以及三位一体是隆酒店从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
优越的 25m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
豪华房 32m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Trinity Silom Hotel很高兴获得“泰国惊人安全与健康管理局（SHA）”的认证。这项由泰国旅游局颁发的认证是对我们致力于保持最高水平的卫生和个人卫生承诺的认可。详细了解我们的清洁措施。
如果您是三位一体是隆酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 三位一体是隆酒店查看所有评论
4.7 Superior
正数
负面的
- Staff were excellent
- Room very clean
In general, I enjoy my stay at this hotel. All staff were wonderful. The nurse that carried out the test was very gentle.
3.3 Superior
正数
负面的
- 3 times food, wi-fi and tv, refrigerator, water in a room, PCR inside
- dirty space, no cleaning service because of quarantine, window is not opening, broken walls
We had not clean room on arrive and didn't get cleaning service, didn't have a possibility to open the window but had an air conditioning. Also the room walls were broken (screens attached). From positives we had a 3 times food as paid earlier and had a possibility to order a food from the shops and supermarkets. Also it was working TV, refrigerator and wi-fi and we had a lot of water to drink inside room. The personal is polite and hospitality.
3.8 Superior
正数
负面的
- Room cleanness.
- Quiet and comfortable.
- The nurse who did the swap test was very gentle.
- WiFi was very poor ( takes forever to load and keeps going off).
- I had to request drinking water ( which should already be in the room before the guest's arrival).
Upgrading WiFi is strongly advised.
The room was clean, spacious, quiet, and comfortable.
Quite an okay stay but could be better.
2.0 Deluxe
正数 负面的
- Food terrible, cheap street food 2 times grinded meat with rice (dogfood), lunch was dropped at door, not informing me, so cold, dinner was brought in afternoon at 4.30pm so fully cold by dinner time.
- Not 1 international TV channels en the few Thai bad quality, stopped paying the cable i believe as the zero care ASQ customers.
- Got phone call from reception at 1.15pm that my RT-PCR test was negative, so they could let me check out, but no they said had to stay till next morning locked up in room.
1 night room all included 5100thb => really not worth spending that much, a real scandal
Had breakfast and lunch here before and was good. Now a real money making thing
3.3 Superior
正数 负面的
- The room is very basic, almost poor. The foods were really bad. It was bad quality and cold. The worst I ever had in Thailand.
It was the only hotel near my house who offered 1 night package when Thailand was just open without quarantine. I had to booked this hotel.
4.7 Superior
My over-all stay was very satisfactory. Hotel picked me up at the airport. I am just a bit concerned about the food choices.
4.8 Superior
正数
- Stuff friendly good service good location near market and many restaurants
Stay for 2 nights quiet room Inside the room is a bit old Good location if stay for 2-3 nights is ok.
4.3 Superior
正数
负面的
- nice and caring staff
- Well organized
- Food is OK if youlike thai
- Fresh fruits daily
Nice hotel for a week stay. I have read a lot of reviews before selecting this hotel. From the reviews, I expected only great view from the room and I did not expect much on food. But while my stay, food is really good (beyond expectation). Thank you for great services
5.0 Superior
正数 负面的
No place to go out because of quarantine. The location was very nice. If it is normal, I can go out near the hotel.
3.0 Superior
正数 负面的
- Rice,noodles,chicken and pork for 14 days!
At least this hotel needs to have fish and beef on the menu as well.I would not recommend this hotel.
4.7 Superior
正数
负面的
- Extremely nice and caring staff.
- Clean room.
- Well organized, especially when it comes to PCR tests.
- Reasonably priced.
- If you like Thai food like me, you'll enjoy the meals.
- Nothing I can think of really except that the food they serve is all Thai food which was not a problem for me but it might be for someone who does not like Thai food.
Fantastic staff. Clean room. Reasonably priced. Good service. Well organized. As a result, staying for 14 days for quarantine was much easier than I expected. One thing though, all meals are Thai food so if you do not like Thai food, they do 7 11 run and you can get food from there but for me it was no problem at all as I love Thai food.
3.9 Superior
正数
负面的
- all staff are very friendly and helpful
- Foods are quite very similar menu
This hotel is the cheapest I have found. the room is good. All staff is very good and good service. The only drawback is food is quite boring. But you should really expect more with this price.
4.3 Superior
正数 负面的
- Unpleasant food (personal) it's not the fault of hotel.
The room is spacious, nice and clean. The service is very well, including picking up at airport and service during staying.
4.1 Superior
正数
负面的
- 价格很好。食物每天都不一样。食物是泰式的，但对我来说还可以。工作人员非常友好，总是很快通过信使回复。
- 酒店互联网很弱，并不一致。我整整 14 天都在使用移动互联网。
- 茶壶很旧，酒店不能提供更好的，所以我在网上订购了新的。
我建议酒店只改善互联网连接。其余的对我来说很好。
4.1 Superior
正数 负面的
房间很干净。工作人员乐于助人和快速响应。价格合理。 Wifi 不稳定且不可靠。我推荐酒店。
4.1 Superior
正数 负面的
- 没有阳台。食物并不好吃，因为在整个 14 天的隔离期间，酒店总是以相同的菜单安排晚餐。
酒店应安排美味的食物并更改午餐和晚餐的菜单，因为客人必须在酒店逗留14天，而且他/她主要吃酒店的食物。
4.2 Superior
正数
负面的
- 服务很棒而且很周到。
- 所有的需求都很快得到满足。
- 房间很不错而且价格合理。
- 食物总是准时在早上 7 点、上午 11 点和下午 5 点准时，还有所有泰国菜，这对我来说还可以。
- 没有阳台，但由于限制，无论如何都必须上锁。
- 我有一个窗户，但打不开。
一切顺利。巴士在机场等我，房间准备好了，有3箱水，很多咖啡和茶。
3 次 Covid 测试都安排在上午 9 点，并且很快就完成了。我从 7-11 点了 2 次，很快就完成了，工作人员甚至为我扫描了一些文件。食物主要是泰国菜，而且总是准时送到。 Wifi 是 90%，好吧，有时上午 10 点左右是不稳定的，但只有很短的时间。
最后，工作人员非常有礼貌和友好，我建议留在这里隔离，这也是价格较低的选择之一。
4.2 Superior
正数 负面的
总的来说，酒店很好，服务高于标准。只有不合标准的区域，因为没有人可以离开房间，甚至不可能打开窗户。
4.3 Superior
正数 负面的
我不知道别人是什么体验，但是对我来说我很喜欢他们，从机场到酒店下了车，会很耐心跟你沟通他们需要那些东西，入住当天我到房间的时候很惊喜，因为他们给我安排的是我之前给他们传图片的那个房间！！！房间里的水有36瓶（14天我喝了330瓶）；还有茶包、咖啡等每种14包（图片是剩的）；体温计、扫帚簸箕、垃圾袋等等东西基本都给备齐了，让你放心在房间里带上14天的（但是牙膏是不够的）没有梳子（我头发短没有也没有问题）。第二天一早就安排我们做核算检测，14天总共检测三次，每天两次电话询问、饭店准时送到门口，自己去拿。可以点外卖，也可以通过酒店让他们帮忙到711去吗。还有就是灯光有点暗，窗帘能洗了，网络真的真的很慢！最后谢谢隔离期间的所有工作人员，敬礼(^^ゞ
3.9 Superior
正数 负面的
工作人员友好而有礼貌。酒店给了我同样的水果 7 天我对他们的食物印象不深。但总的来说还可以