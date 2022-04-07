총 AQ 호텔 객실 66 침실
파트너 병원 BNH Hospital
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
높은 수준의 서비스와 훌륭한 시설을 제공하는이 고급스러운 호텔은 방콕의 실롬과 사톤의 상업 지역 인 분주 한 주변 환경 속에서 평화로운 오아시스입니다. 총논시 BTS 스카이 트레인 역과 실롬 MRT 역까지 무료 셔틀 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다. 전 구역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
종논시 BTS 스카이 트레인 역은 600m, 마 하나 콘 타워에서 700m 거리에있는 Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn은 상업용 건물, 사무실 및 대사관에서 가까운 편리한 위치를 자랑합니다. 이 지역은 방콕에서 가장 빠르게 성장하는 지역 중 하나로 많은 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트 아울렛이 있습니다.
이곳에서 아름다운 디자인과 장식이 만들어 낸 우아함과 세련미의 공기를 즐길 수 있습니다. 휴식을 취하려면 수영장의 시원한 바닷물로 향하기 전에 헬스 클럽을 방문하십시오.
하루의 마지막에는 고급 중국 요리부터 뷔페에 포함 된 세계 각국의 요리에 이르기까지 다양한 요리를 제공하는 레스토랑이 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
- 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
- 24-hours standby nursing care service.
- 20% discount on food and beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
- Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
- * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
- * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
- (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
- * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
- *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
