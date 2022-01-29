AQ酒店客房总数 160 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
标准间 26m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
舒适房 28m²
฿32,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
舒适套房（1间卧室和1个客厅） 52m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok 酒店位于市中心，距离 Lumpini 公园有 14 分钟步行路程。酒店周围的热门景点包括 MBK 购物中心和 SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World。这家住宿距离暹罗探索中心有 1.1 英里。
酒店的所有客房均配有休息区。私人浴室配有浴缸或淋浴和免费洗浴用品。客房将为客人提供书桌和电热水壶。
24小时前台的工作人员可以提供该地区的建议。
曼谷艺术与文化中心距离 56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok 有 1.2 英里。最近的机场是廊曼国际机场，距离酒店有 14 英里。
便利设施/功能
- *根据公共卫生部最近的疾病控制部门
- TEST & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE:
- ✓ Total of 1 Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR screening )
- ✓ Daily 3 set meals catered from Montien Hotel
- Surawong Bangkok
- ✓ One ATK Test Kit
- ✓ One-way airport transfer service to the hotel
- ✓ Complimentary high-speed WiFi
- ✓ Flat screen TV with local, Japanese and
- international channels
- ✓ Complimentary bottled water provided daily
- ✓ Tea, coffee, milk replenished
- ✓ 20% discount on food and beverage ordered
- from Room Service
如果您是曼谷 56 号素拉旺酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
4.3 Standard room
正数 负面的
- Food quality can be improved
Stay at this hotel was a good experience. While In quarantine you don’t have much choice anyway. Staff was always helpful. Food quality could be better as outside food is not allowed, should be given a choice to select the menu. It doesn’t have to be fancy but at least one should be able to choose what to eat.
4.4 Standard room
正数
负面的
- Easy to book
- One of the only hotels with free cancellation
- Great communication
- No idea that results would be left on table outside room. I was told to call the desk. Could have started my day sooner because I heard a knock hours before I called the front desk.
I would rebook again for test and go. Easy to find rep at the airport who scheduled the transport from the airport to the hospital and then to the hotel. Testing took place in a drive thru format.
3.8 Standard room
It was nice room and location was near my home.
Actually i was there fir few days.
4.8 Standard room
正数
- PERSONNELLES TRÈS SYMPATHIQUE
56 Surawong Hotel Bangkok et très bien placer .
Le personnel est toujours réactif et très soigneux gentille. Emplacement.Propreté.Service.Rapport qualité rien a dire prix raisonnable
4.3 Standard room
正数
负面的
- English language tv channels
- Quick responses to emails
- No light switch or lamp beside the bed
Confusion at the airport over the hotel name
Food good and plentiful but not given a choice
Shower was great
3.3 Standard room
正数 负面的
It'd be better if they could response to my email within a day. The hotel is in a great location if you come with Sandbox Program.
4.8 Standard room
正数
负面的
- 职员，
- 食物很棒
- 无线网络很好
- 带笔记本电脑椅子的桌子
- 坐在小桌子上吃饭的椅子
- 很干净
- 好淋浴
总的来说，我的住宿很好，到第 10 天在酒店房间住 14 天就很难了，但无论是哪家酒店都很难。我对小街的看法让我可以在人们走过时观看。食物很棒，这是在房间里呆 14 天的关键，三个 PCR 测试还可以