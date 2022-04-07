Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 66 Спальни
Партнерская больница BNH Hospital
Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.
Этот роскошный отель предлагает вам высокий уровень обслуживания и прекрасные удобства. Он представляет собой тихий оазис среди оживленных окрестностей, которые являются коммерческими районами Бангкока Силом и Саторн. Гостям предоставляется бесплатный трансфер до станции надземного метро Chong Nonsi и станции метро Silom. На всей территории предоставляется бесплатный Wi-Fi.
Отель Evergreen Laurel Sathorn удобно расположен рядом с коммерческими зданиями, офисами и посольствами. Станция надземного метро Chong Nonsi находится в 600 м от башни Маханакхон и в 700 м от башни Маханакхон. Этот район является одним из самых быстрорастущих районов Бангкока с множеством магазинов и развлекательных заведений.
Здесь вы можете насладиться атмосферой элегантности и изысканности, созданной красивым дизайном и декором. Чтобы расслабиться, почему бы не посетить оздоровительный клуб, прежде чем отправиться в прохладную воду бассейна.
В конце дня вас ждут рестораны, предлагающие широкий выбор блюд, от изысканных китайских блюд до блюд интернациональной кухни, представленных в нашем буфете.
Удобства / Особенности
- Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
- 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
- 24-hours standby nursing care service.
- 20% discount on food and beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
- Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
- * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
- * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
- (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
- * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
- *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
