Отель Evergreen Laurel Саторн - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.6
оценка с
467
Обновление April 7, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 66 Спальни
Партнерская больница BNH Hospital

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Этот роскошный отель предлагает вам высокий уровень обслуживания и прекрасные удобства. Он представляет собой тихий оазис среди оживленных окрестностей, которые являются коммерческими районами Бангкока Силом и Саторн. Гостям предоставляется бесплатный трансфер до станции надземного метро Chong Nonsi и станции метро Silom. На всей территории предоставляется бесплатный Wi-Fi.

Отель Evergreen Laurel Sathorn удобно расположен рядом с коммерческими зданиями, офисами и посольствами. Станция надземного метро Chong Nonsi находится в 600 м от башни Маханакхон и в 700 м от башни Маханакхон. Этот район является одним из самых быстрорастущих районов Бангкока с множеством магазинов и развлекательных заведений.

Здесь вы можете насладиться атмосферой элегантности и изысканности, созданной красивым дизайном и декором. Чтобы расслабиться, почему бы не посетить оздоровительный клуб, прежде чем отправиться в прохладную воду бассейна.

В конце дня вас ждут рестораны, предлагающие широкий выбор блюд, от изысканных китайских блюд до блюд интернациональной кухни, представленных в нашем буфете.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
  • 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
  • 24-hours standby nursing care service.
  • 20% discount on food and beverage services
  • 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
  • Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
  • * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
  • * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
  • (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
  • * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
  • *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Evergreen Laurel Саторн , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
