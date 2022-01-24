AQ酒店客房总数 140 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
标准房单人床（3.5英尺） 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
标准房，大床 24m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
标准房 带阳台的大床 28m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 清真食品选择
- 互联网-无线上网
曼谷素坤逸11智选假日酒店位于热闹的一带，设有161间精心设计的客房，提供免费的Express Start Breakfast早餐和覆盖整个酒店的免费WiFi。它周围有许多令人兴奋的餐饮，夜生活和娱乐场所，并且距Nana BTS Skytrain轻轨站仅5分钟步行路程。康民国际医院（Bumrungrad International Hospital）距离酒店有10分钟车程。
现代化的空调客房配有舒适的床上用品，iPod基座和带有线/卫星频道的40英寸LED电视。客房还提供保险箱和书桌。私人浴室配有免费洗浴用品和多功能按摩淋浴喷头。
曼谷素坤逸11智选假日酒店的设施包括餐厅，酒吧，屋顶24小时健身中心，带电脑的上网角和24小时前台服务。酒店提供免费的每日清洁服务，还设有带洗衣机和烘干机的自助洗衣设施。旅馆设有免费公共停车场。
大房间位于一楼，全天开放，并在早上6:00至10:00期间供应早餐，小吃和饮料。还提供糕点，国际和当地美食。咖啡俱乐部24小时营业，提供国际美食。 BREW提供进口的啤酒和苹果酒，而Danial Thaiger提供汉堡菜单。酒店还设有24小时便利店，提供各种美食和饮品。
Hotel Tuk Tuk酒店的班车服务每天从08:30至16.30开始，每小时一班。诸如哈瓦那社交俱乐部，疯狂俱乐部和Levels等夜总会距离酒店仅几步之遥，附近的酒吧和餐馆有很多选择。诸如Terminal 21购物中心和中央使馆之类的购物场所都在步行距离之内，或者乘火车很快即可到达。素万那普国际机场（Suvarnabhumi International Airport）距离酒店约有30分钟的车程。
便利设施/功能
- Covid 19的2次链筛选-实时RT-PCR
- 如果感染，Piyavate 医院将负责并与患者协调
- 按需救护车服务
- 酒店24小时专业护士服务
- 通过视频通话的基本2次医疗顾问
- IHG Clean Promise的高度清洁
- 电视，高速Wi-Fi上网，咖啡和茶设施
- 从机场到酒店的单程接送服务
- 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
- 可应要求提供瑜伽垫
- 10% discount on laundry service
- 24小时接待人员
如果您是曼谷素坤逸11智选假日酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷素坤逸11智选假日酒店查看所有评论
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
- No opening windows/ balcony
- Very expensive for a jailhouse service level
All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs
I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself.
At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided.
This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week).
I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Stay 1 day test and go
organization perfect
after arrival in bkk
at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
正数
- Good food and friendly personal
All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Clean room
- comfy mattress
- great services
- Surrounded by many good restaurants
- Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
- Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.
I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...
4.9 Standard room queen bed
正数
- Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt
Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3
Mahlzeiten,
Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
- Comfortable Room and well appointed
- Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
- Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
- Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.
I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.
3.7 Standard room queen bed
正数负面的
- Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready
Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
正数负面的
- Poor organisation
- Awful food
- Awful communication
- No chair on balcony
Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.
Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Staff were excellent and helpful
- Room was adequate
- Bed was comfortable
- Covid test was quick and easy
- Poor wifi and hard to connect
The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- A lot of food to choose in the menu.
- Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
- Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food.
Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Good Transfer from Airport
- Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
- Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.
Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel.
Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Room comfort
- COVID adhrence to rules
- Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area
Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.
2.9 Standard room queen bed
正数
负面的
- The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
- The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
- เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี
ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Process of checking and approval test effective.
- Offer FB menu not attractive .
Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .
4.3 Standard room queen bed
正数负面的
Everything as expected…""-…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
- Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set
Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
正数
负面的
- Very clean
- Good service
- Good help from desk
- Pick up from airport no problem
- Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
- Decent food
I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.