AQ酒店客房总数 49 卧室
伙伴医院 Kasemraj Hospital
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
优越的 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华河景阳台 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 瑜伽垫
对于想要游览曼谷的景点和声音的旅行者来说，CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE是理想的选择。这家4星级酒店距离机场仅28公里。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必看景点。
这家曼谷酒店为您提供无与伦比的服务和设施。此属性提供大量的现场设施，甚至可以满足最挑剔的客人。
客人可以从50间客房中进行选择，所有这些客房散发出一种完全和平与和谐的氛围。该物业提供一流的设施，其中包括室外游泳池，可帮助您度过忙碌的一天后放松身心。不管您是哪一种去曼谷的理由，CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE都是您享受令人振奋和令人兴奋的度假的理想之地。
- 每天三餐，提供泰国和西式美食供您选择
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- 免费高速wifi
- 首次进行Covid测试后，每天在屋顶泳池旁放松1小时
- 迷你吧冰箱
- 免费瓶装水（无限量）
- HDMI电缆连接到电视
- 浴室用品
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
正数
负面的
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数负面的
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
正数负面的
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
正数负面的
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
正数
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- 大窗户和滑动玻璃门通向小阳台，因此进出很方便，视野相当开阔。
- 大小适中的浴缸。
- 护士清楚地说明了有关临时检查和测试的说明。
- 稳定和快速的互联网。
- 送餐始终如一。
- 从 7-11 订购既简单又快捷。
- 热水充足。
- 应要求提供瑜伽垫和哑铃。
- 只应要求提供了新鲜的床上用品或毛巾，他们会说好的，然后在提出进一步要求之前什么也没有。
- “河景”实际上只是一个被污染的klong。
- 阳台不够宽，不能舒服地坐着，但站在外面很好。
- 提供的沐浴露和洗发水很糟糕，请自带。
一切都很好隔离。家具的一些重新布置使得有可能获得足够的地板空间来锻炼。他们提供了海绵、洗洁精和洗衣粉，都非常感谢。我希望有一种方法可以在没有太多塑料的情况下提供食物/水，但确实理解这种情况造成的困难。如果朋友或家人需要在曼谷隔离，我会很乐意向他们推荐这家酒店。
4.3 Superior
正数
15 晚在酒店的小房间里待的时间很长，但对于 2 人来说，Casa Vimaya 物有所值。我建议找一间有面向运河的阳台的房间，因为它可以很好地看到野生动物（鱼、巨蜥、鸟类等）。
泰国菜很好吃，外国菜还可以，但你也可以点菜单，但需要额外付费，我发现这很好。
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- 食物（很好，我可以事先选择我的菜单。
- 看法
- 阳台
- 交流电
虽然我在逗留期间连一次都不能出去，但阳台却大有不同！食物很好！
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
- 14天太长了
- 打过疫苗，测试过4次，难懂为什么16天？
酒店和工作人员都很好。但是，我建议游客等到减少到 7 或 10 天，因为 16 天几乎无法忍受。也许政府官员应该自己尝试 16 天。
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
- 通过电子邮件和通讯程序非常快速且良好的响应。
- 食物很好吃，绰绰有余。
- 阳台使我的住宿更加轻松。
我可以从阳台上看到河流。阳台朝东，因此可以整天呆在阳台上。
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
正数
负面的
- 带有阳台的干净，安静的酒店（当然，您需要订购并为此付费）。我每天早晨都订购欧陆式早餐，午餐和晚餐时则点上泰国菜，而国际海事组织（IMO）则点的食物很棒。
- 英语电视的选择非常有限，但他们超快速的互联网弥补了这一不足，因此我可以在线观看任何我想看的东西。我上方的A洞为鸽子喂食（不是酒店的错，甚至还有标语告诉人们不要这样做）。您会注意到从食物运送中产生的大量浪费-塑料-堆积起来非常快。我不是一个拥抱树木的人，但是我连续10天产生的塑料废物数量令人沮丧。
我在5/5/2021上得到他们的信息，只需要隔离10天即可。如果我在12个小时后到达，它将在4天之内付清13,000泰铢（我的10天账单是35,000泰铢）。他们的7-11政策非常好-他们只会按照您订购的价格增加10％-这很棒，因为其他地方每次旅行都收取固定费用（约100泰铢）。如前所述，泰国美食很棒。它使午餐和晚餐值得期待。带的东西-金属餐具（直到飞机上我才忘了-所以我从Eva Air那里剪了一套-虽然很小，但它们的性能要比酒店提供的塑料叉子和勺子好得多-他们没有提供塑料刀） ）。食物很可能在到达门外时会变冷-但要用微波炉解决这个问题。大浴缸是一个加号。 ASQ是必需的，但很奇怪要习惯。到达后，您只能在行李搬到房间时与护士交谈。护士过后，就到您的房间了。大厅没人。我只两次离开房间进行COVID测试，并在最后第十天离开。