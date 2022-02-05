Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
曼谷皇宫酒店面向寻求廉价住宿的大型团体，为热门游客、购物和娱乐场所提供便利的位置。住在这里为客人的体验提供了更多的当地风味，因为该地区相当住宅，这意味着将提供大量正宗的食物选择。酒店设有室外游泳池和健身中心。可以为需要自己外出的父母安排婴儿看护服务。请在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的日期来预订在曼谷皇宫酒店的客房。
1091 /336 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rachthavee Bangkok , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400