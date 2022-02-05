BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷皇宫酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.8
通过
1940条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 300 卧室
伙伴医院 Petcharavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
优越的 28
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
56
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅

曼谷皇宫酒店面向寻求廉价住宿的大型团体，为热门游客、购物和娱乐场所提供便利的位置。住在这里为客人的体验提供了更多的当地风味，因为该地区相当住宅，这意味着将提供大量正宗的食物选择。酒店设有室外游泳池和健身中心。可以为需要自己外出的父母安排婴儿看护服务。请在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的日期来预订在曼谷皇宫酒店的客房。

分数
3.8/5
非常好
基于 11 评论
评分
优秀的
5
非常好
2
平均数
3
较差的
0
糟糕的
1
如果您是曼谷皇宫酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷皇宫酒店
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Lumdoun Koester

评论于 05/02/2022
到达 10/01/2022
3.3 Superior
正数     
  • ห้องพักดีสะอาด กว้าง
负面的
  • ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)

ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน

🇸🇬Estelle Ng

评论于 17/01/2022
到达 01/01/2022
4.8 Superior
正数     
  • The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
负面的
  • I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.

Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.

🇮🇳Sanjay Lakra

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 22/12/2021
4.3 Superior
正数     
  • Comfortable room
负面的
  • Wifi slow

It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.

🇲🇲Wannasiri VANASARI

评论于 08/11/2021
到达 30/10/2021
4.7 Superior
正数     
  • stay satisfied
负面的
  • non

Hello AQ/ASQ Team,

My feedback.

I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.

For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test. I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.

To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.

This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/ I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.

Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.

With regards, Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)

🇸🇬Thomas Yeap Chee Kaet

评论于 22/10/2021
到达 06/10/2021
3.7 Superior
正数     
  • Nil
负面的
  • Nil

Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.

🇲🇲Nan Aye Kham Oo

评论于 15/10/2021
到达 29/09/2021
5.0 Superior

I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.

🇹🇭Dr.Savanit Boonyasuwat

评论于 06/10/2021
到达 22/09/2021
5.0 Superior
正数     
  • อาหารดี ห้องสะอาด
负面的
  • อาหารซ้ำ

โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี

🇷🇴Ioan Paul Daniliuc

评论于 10/09/2021
到达 03/09/2021
1.0 Superior
正数     
  • Some employees here were friendly
负面的
  • No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness

The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here. I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.

🇿🇦Coert Pieter Camm

评论于 08/09/2021
到达 02/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe
正数     
  • 1) Food was good
  • 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
  • 3) Rooms are clean and need
负面的
  • 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
  • one hour

Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills

🇮🇩Junaidi

评论于 27/08/2021
到达 18/08/2021
3.3 Superior
正数     
  • Good arrangement for arrival
  • room clean and well prepared
  • staffs are very polite
负面的
  • there are people smoking in the room
  • not good in arranging vegetarian meal
  • few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding

Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared

🇹🇭No

评论于 18/08/2021
到达 02/08/2021
2.8 Superior
正数     
  • Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
负面的
  • Noisy from the express way

The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

1091 /336 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rachthavee Bangkok , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

合作伙伴酒店

