Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 66 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus BNH Hospital
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.
Dieses luxuriöse Hotel bietet Ihnen ein hohes Maß an Service und gute Einrichtungen und ist eine friedliche Oase inmitten der geschäftigen Umgebung, die das Geschäftsviertel von Bangkoks Silom und Sathorn ist. Sie genießen einen kostenlosen Shuttleservice zur BTS Skytrain Station Chong Nonsi und zur MRT Station Silom. Kostenloses WLAN ist in allen Bereichen verfügbar.
Die BTS Skytrain-Station Chong Nonsi liegt 600 m entfernt und das Mahanakhon Tower 700 m entfernt. Das Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn befindet sich in günstiger Lage in der Nähe von Geschäftsgebäuden, Büros und Botschaften. Diese Gegend ist eine der am schnellsten wachsenden Gegenden Bangkoks und bietet viele Einkaufsmöglichkeiten und Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten.
Hier können Sie einen Hauch von Eleganz und Raffinesse genießen, der durch schönes Design und Dekoration entsteht. Besuchen Sie zum Entspannen den Health Club, bevor Sie zum kühlen Wasser des Pools gehen.
Am Ende des Tages erwarten Sie die Restaurants, die eine breite Palette an Gerichten anbieten, von feinen chinesischen Kreationen bis zu internationalen Gerichten, die in unserem Buffet angeboten werden.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
- 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
- 24-hours standby nursing care service.
- 20% discount on food and beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
- Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
- * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
- * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
- (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
- * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
- *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
