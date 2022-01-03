AQ酒店客房总数 80 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok9 International Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
高级房 28m²
฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
豪华房 30m²
฿35,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
行政客房 35m²
฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
一卧室套房 60m²
฿51,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
曼谷精选推荐之一。 Silom Serene酒店位于曼谷Bangrak地区的热带花园中，距离Lumphini公园不到0.6英里。这家精品酒店提供优雅的住宿，一间餐厅和一个室外游泳池。
Silom Serene酒店的客房配有木地板和家具。每个房间都有有线/卫星电视，保险箱和冰箱。私人浴室配有浴缸和淋浴。部分客房还设有客厅和带用餐区的厨房。
客人可以在健身中心锻炼身体，或在桑拿浴室放松身心。酒店设有提供全方位服务的商务中心和阅览室。
Ormthong Restaurant餐厅供应泰国和国际美食，而咖啡店和酒吧则提供饮料和小吃。每天24小时提供客房服务。
Silom Serene Boutique Hotel酒店距离素万那普国际机场30分钟车程。
便利设施/功能
- COVID-19测试（第5天和第9天2次）
- 24小时护士待命服务
- 在注册护士的监督下，每天两次进行温度和健康监测
- 免费高速WI-FI接入
- 智能电视
- 陪同伴侣共享同一个房间，可享受套餐优惠30％的折扣
- 无限的饮用水
- 包括Arno的Butcher and Eatery和Ormthong Heritage Restaurant（Thai）在内的内部餐厅提供的客房服务可享受10％的折扣
- 可吸烟客房，可打开窗户以获取新鲜空气
- 可根据要求提供HDMI电缆
- Netflix公司
- 个性化服务，可满足客人可能提出的所有要求，包括跑腿和杂货店购物
- 洗手液和口罩
- 提供所选菜单中的一日三餐
- 迎宾饮料
- 在娱乐室免费使用瑜伽垫和健身球
- 休闲室中的无线跳舞毯PC电视
- 机场免费接送服务（廊曼/素万那普）
- 到附近便利店的信使服务
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Excellent service and decent food. The room was clean and well-equipped.
I picked this place because of its inexpensive price. But I was surprised that Silom Serene Boutique Hotel was actually very nice. The hotel was small but pleasant. The room was clean and had a small refrigerator, a kettle, a flat-screen TV, a real bath tub, and plenty of lights. An excellent service and good food. The hotel was equipped for handling the sandboxing and the staff acted appropriately for the COVID measures. Also, the hotel location was perfect. It was located right in the middle of the Silom area where there were many restaurants and hawker's stalls (street vendors) where you could get cheap but great food. Stations for the sky train (BTS) and subway (MRT) were not too far. I noticed there are other Serene Boutique hotels elsewhere (one in Hua Hin). I would definitely stay at other places operated by the same company.
5.0 Superior Room
正数
I had great 7 days experience comfortable and clean , great food and service and reliable Internet.
5.0 Superior Room
正数负面的
是一次很棒的住宿，酒店的员工非常友好。食物很棒。我会再次留在这里并强烈推荐。太感谢了
4.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- WIFI 强，Netflix 一应俱全，7 十一购买需加收 10% 服务费
- 我订购的 Calzone 比萨甚至与菜单上显示的图像相去甚远。照片仅作说明用途
选择这家酒店是因为它距离我在 ASQ 之后将要住的地方步行不到 5 分钟。总的来说，它超出了我的预期。即使是 14 晚的 QUARANTINE 也没有问候
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 他们免费升级了我的房间。为我提供健身器材。员工服务非常好。房间配有微波炉。您可以使用 GRAB
- 有时食物冷了，但他们给了我一个新的。食物菜单种类更多。
体验很不错。房间又大又宽敞。互联网非常快。它们允许您使用外卖订单。酒店的食物还可以，但不是很好。泰式菜单是我的首选。总体而言，我对 ASQ 酒店的住宿体验很好，并且对所提供的服务感到满意。如果您在锻炼时需要负重，他们也会为您提供。他们在您逗留期间为您提供三项 PCR 检测，并制定了适当的 COVID 协议。
5.0 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 因为我已经接种疫苗，所以我只需要停留7天。
- 免费提供瑜伽垫和举重。
- 步进和滑翔机需要付费。
- 工作人员非常友好和乐于助人，英语说得很好。
- 欧式早餐就像一场盛宴。
我的一周实际上过得很快。前几天度过了时差，然后我进入了圣经学习/阅读/运动/电影例程。在第5天测试为阴性后，我被游泳池旁的时间所吸引，阳光充沛。
4.8 Superior Room
正数负面的
送到房间的食物味道极佳。食物可供选择的东西很多。菜单上有很多很棒的东西可供选择。极好的味道和很多吃