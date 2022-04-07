Total AQ Hotel Rooms 66 Bedrooms Partner Hospital BNH Hospital

Offering you a high level of service and fine facilities, this luxurious hotel is a peaceful oasis amidst its busy surroundings, which is the commercial area of Bangkok’s Silom and Sathorn. Guests enjoy free shuttle service to Chong Nonsi BTS Skytrain Station and Silom MRT Station. Complimentary WiFi is accessible in all areas. Chong Nonsi BTS Skytrain Station is 600 yards away, and 700 yards to Mahanakhon Tower, Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn enjoys a convenient location close to commercial buildings, offices and embassies. This area is one of Bangkok’s fastest growing areas, with many shopping and entertainment outlets available. Here, you can enjoy an air of elegance and sophistication created by beautiful design and decoration. To relax, why not visit the health club before heading to the cool waters of the pool. Awaiting you at the end of the day are the restaurants, which offer a wide range of cuisine, from fine Chinese creations to international dishes featured in our buffet.

Amenities / Features Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.

3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.

24-hours standby nursing care service.

20% discount on food and beverage services

20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)

Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags

* Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)

* Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book

(Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)

* Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)

*This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*

