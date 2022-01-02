AQ酒店客房总数 150 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok9 International Hospital
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
豪华房 34m²
฿15,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
家庭房 44m²
฿27,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
连通房-2间卧室 87m²
฿35,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
曼谷素坤逸11号美居酒店提供素坤逸11街的现代化住宿，距离娜娜BTS轻轨站仅有5分钟的步行路程。享有曼谷天际线的景色，酒店设有一个室外游泳池和免费停车场。
Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11酒店距离该地区著名的夜生活场所仅几步之遥。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有45分钟车程。
Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11酒店宽敞的空调客房设有时尚的连接浴室和平面电视。每间客房都配备了沏茶/咖啡设备，迷你吧和24小时客房服务。可应要求安排免费前往Bumrungrad国际医院，Nana BTS站和曼谷素坤逸索菲特酒店的接送服务。
设备齐全的健身中心提供令人耳目一新的锻炼以及电视和音乐频道。酒店还提供一个有用的旅游咨询台和一个商务中心。 Bamrungrad国际医院距离酒店仅800码。
便利设施/功能
- 在您入住的酒店进行Covid–19测试
- 24小时提供护理服务并应要求提供咨询
- 24小时紧急救护车服务，包括从酒店到医院的接送服务
- 提供每日远程医疗服务（每次收费500泰铢）
- 一日三餐，有泰式、印度式、日式和西式可供选择
- 从机场到酒店的豪华轿车接送服务
- 抵达时的迎宾小吃和软饮料
- 配备咖啡/茶壶和饮用水的客房
- 安全套件，包括个人面罩，洗手液和温度计免费高速上网
- 43英寸智能电视，带有55个频道，可用于个人娱乐和Netflix
- 酒店将为室内和室外区域提供两双鞋
4.9 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- Delay in Responding to Email
Overall it was an excellent service by Mercure Sukhumvit 11. Well organized from airport transit to hotel (dedicated hotel representative waiting at airport arrival gate). Covid RT-PCR was done at the hotel and result less than 24hrs. Food (packed meal) was good. Room was very spacious and nearby BTS (250meters). Only improvement needed is time for quicker email respond on hotel booking by reservation team ( understandable they are handling hundreds of email daily). Overall excellent service.
3.2 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
Excellent pick up, room good, food poor, booking process very bad nothing to do with AQ but the hotel itself
3.9 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 2nd time at this hotel for quarantine purposes
- ideal location (close to home)
- available room space great also for working
- AQ measures and processes works very well
- Got late test result
- food may be better
Hotel provides very good AQ related measures and processes - I recommend this hotel for family stay and or single stay
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- Nobody knocked my room door to tell me my meal was ready
Good organization from airport till checkout. Nevertheless, that’s a pity not to use swimming pool although I was negative while entering Thailand
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数
- Food timing and packing was excellent
I hope next time when they get the pcr results to inform us as soon as possible,instead of we are waiting in the room,otherwise everything is excellent
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Big Room
- Comfortable
- Good WiFi
- They mistaken my arrival airport and sent the pick up to Suvarnabhumi instead of Don Mueang.
- No response via their LINE app.
The whole process was seamless. Only issue was they mistaken my arrival airport and I needed to wait an hour for my airport pickup.
2.3 Deluxe Room
负面的
- 30+ mins wait at the airport for the Hotel Bus.
- 15 mins wait at Hotel for Check
At hotel car park where Covid PCR Test was undertaken, they had mix up with my recorded images taken in the bus and my own personal details.
4.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Exceptionally clean and spacious deluxe room with city view and bathtub (complimentary). Being able to have a dip in the bathtub after a long flight is just beyond necessary.
- The bed and linen are very clean and so comfy.
- Air Conditioning is working well. Fresh air and cold.
- The bathroom is very clean.
- Capsule Coffee Machine Boncafe with 3 capsules.
- Dilmah Teabags and 2 bottles of water.
- Has one sofa in the room.
- Prompt responsive Reservation Team (Thank you Khun June and Duane)
- Check-in Team and Concierge: friendly, helpful and efficient.
- The PCR test can be done till late in the night even you got a late flight.
- The Airport pick-up procedure is well carried out with the safety and security of the guest being the priority. They took a pic of me when I got in the car.
- None. The portion of the food could have been improved but they are fresh-cooked, warm and yummy.
I had a really pleasant stay at this hotel and enjoyed my Test and Go time. With the above positive things, I would highly recommend anyone to stay at Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11.
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Have dinner ready for me when I check in about 8 pm in the evening, very thoughtful.
Everything is good and fast from Airport pick up, Check in, Swab Test & Results. There were option for Breakfast & Lunch as well.
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Staff was very professional and responsive to questions and concerns.
- Food was good and delivered on time.
- Room was clean and comfortable
- Had some issues with connecting to the WIFI but it was good after I learned how to connect
Overall very pleased with my experience with Mercure Test and Go package. Cost was reasonable. Service at the airport was professional and quick. Room was good. They had the PCR testing set up in an underground parking garage which was a little weird but that also was done professional and the tech was pleasant. I did not sleep at all that night but it was because I was worried about the test results. No fault of the hotel. Definitely would recommend the Mercure Sukhumvit 11 Hotel for others coming to Thailand.
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Clean property. Helpful staff.
- On alert when food was set outside of the room. Cold food!
It's a four-star property in Bangkok. It is want you expect. Staff was helpful.
Report showed Negative RTP test at 8 pm on arrival date yet was not notified until 13:00 hrs the following day. Had to call the front desk twice to follow up with the results.
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数
- Quick covid test turnaround. Lovely food and large room
Great value and recommend room is amazing and bed is the best I have slept in for ages. Staff are so friendly
4.7 Deluxe Room
Good hotel, with good service and very comfortable rooms. WiFi worked very well and the staff were very polite.
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Bed is big and comfortable
- Desk area for working
- Plenty of water
- Strong Wifi
Overall it was a good , comfortable stay, the room was quite big, staff were on hand whenever you needed anything
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Good food
- Big room
- Clean
- Well kept ASQ measures
Good food menu, room as per my expectation, supporting staff, only thing to be included is hot water shower..
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- The front desk is very helpful and attentive.
- Food portion is a bit small. Drinks only tea, coffee and office juice only.
The hotel room is clean and well setup. The food portion is a little small, especially some food. Some order, get meal and no rice or carbo. The drinks only have tea, coffee and orange juice. Can use more variety. TV program also limited, only real movie channel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Spacious room
- Good food
- Nice staff
- Well equipped
My stay here was very comfortable...the food also was good...the staff was very cooperative...good option for quarantine
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Staff are able to communicate in English and are responsive to requests.
- Able to go to pool deck for 45 minutes for first negative PCR result.
- All meals were served on time and warm.
- Generous food portions and the Indian food (dhal, butter chicken & masala chicken) is fabulous!
- Poor soundproofing. The guest staying in room above kept dragging the furniture and stomping across the room.
I enjoyed my quarantine with Mercure! I will come back again for the Indian food! I would highly recommend Mercure for quarantine.
3.6 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Hotel and medical staff are very attentive.
- Due to quarantine procedures, room can not be cleaned for 14 days.
If hotel can provide vacuum cleaner and/or mob in the room, it would help a lot in maintaining good hygiene.
4.8 Family Room
正数
负面的
- Clean
- Good WiFi
- Good service
- Some meals were a bit under seasoned.
We were happy with the services even before arriving to the hotel. The staff was helpful and quick in helping us with paperwork requested by the government. The room was quiet spacious and clean. There was a variety of food choices. It was a comfortable stay.