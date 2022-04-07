Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 66 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis BNH Hospital
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.
Dit luxe hotel biedt u een hoog niveau van service en uitstekende faciliteiten. Het is een vredige oase te midden van een drukke omgeving, het commerciële gebied van Silom en Sathorn in Bangkok. Gasten genieten van een gratis pendeldienst naar het BTS Skytrain-station Chong Nonsi en het MRT-station Silom. In alle ruimtes is gratis WiFi beschikbaar.
Het BTS Skytrain-station Chong Nonsi ligt op 550 m afstand en het Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn ligt op een gunstige locatie dicht bij commerciële gebouwen, kantoren en ambassades, en op 650 m van de Mahanakhon-toren. Dit gebied is een van de snelstgroeiende gebieden van Bangkok, met veel winkels en uitgaansgelegenheden.
Hier kunt u genieten van een sfeer van elegantie en verfijning, gecreëerd door prachtig design en decoratie. Om te ontspannen kunt u een bezoek brengen aan de gezondheidsclub voordat u naar het koele water van het zwembad gaat.
Aan het eind van de dag wachten de restaurants op u, die een breed scala aan gerechten bieden, van verfijnde Chinese creaties tot internationale gerechten in ons buffet.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
- 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
- 24-hours standby nursing care service.
- 20% discount on food and beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
- Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
- * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
- * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
- (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
- * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
- *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
