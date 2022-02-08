BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷大都会饭店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9.2
通过
304条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 0
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 1
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 2
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 3
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 4
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok - Image 5
+20 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
2 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 80 卧室
伙伴医院 BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系曼谷大都会饭店以优先方式，以及曼谷大都会饭店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
City Room 29
฿7,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 素食餐
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults
单间 43
฿57,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
大都会厅 54
฿67,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 瑜伽垫

这家位于曼谷沙吞区的 5 星级酒店提供带免费无线网络连接的现代泰式客房、100 英尺的室外游泳池和 COMO Shambhala Urban Escape 水疗中心。在其 3 个餐饮选择中，Nahm 泰国餐厅在 2018 年和 2019 年第一版《曼谷米其林指南》中荣获米其林一星，被 San Pellegrino 和 Acqua Panna 评为亚洲 50 佳餐厅第一名和世界 50 佳餐厅第 13 名。

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok酒店典雅的客房配有羽绒被和500针数埃及棉床单、有线电视和瑜伽垫。宽敞的浴室配有最优质的洗浴用品、淋浴间和浴缸。

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok 提供适合您的健康的套餐。

套餐 66,999 泰铢起

  • 为您的健康和营养而优化的 COMO Shambhala 美食
  • 每日下午茶
  • 两次补充的迷你吧
  • 每日瑜伽和正念课程，让您既活跃又放松
  • 高速互联网
  • 泳池边的休闲区
  • 可以为您的房间或套房预先安排健身器材
  • 提供连通房
  • 带落地窗的顶层套房
  • 带户外露台的大都会露台客房
  • 抵达前 24 小时内允许更改日期

便利设施/功能

  • Total of 2 times COVID-19 RT-PCR screening tests conducted on property
  • 24小时值班的护士每天进行两次体温检查，并在隔离期间满足其他与健康相关的需求
  • 出发当天获得无COVID-19的官方证书
  • 全膳，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐（菜单是具有特殊营养目的的生，熟食材的完美校准混合物）
  • 免费高速上网
  • 每日瑜伽和正念课程
  • 每日下午茶
  • 2倍迷你酒吧补给
  • 用于定期屏幕测试的专用区域
  • 曼谷内的往返接送
显示所有 AQ 酒店
搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店
分数
5.0/5
优秀的
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
2
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是曼谷大都会饭店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷大都会饭店
查看所有评论

🇨🇭Mauro Bunkofer

评论于 08/02/2022
到达 22/02/2022
5.0 Metropolitan Room with Terrace

It’s really a super service all in all! Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

🇹🇭Arphatchanee Hongswadhi

评论于 17/08/2021
到达 08/08/2021
5.0 Penthouse Suite
正数     
  • Food is awesome! You can order from a la crate menu and it’s served hot.
  • Staff are polite and willing to help.
  • WiFi is perfect.
负面的
  • They have only small bottles of water. I drink water a lot and feel a little guilty needing to throw away many plastic bottles.

My 2nd time of quarantine and I am glad I chose COMO this time. Food is amazing! Staff are caring and always pleased to answer to your request. I feel like not being under quarantine, but during vacation. Will definitely come back here if another quarantine is needed.

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

27 South Sathorn Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand

