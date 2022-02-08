AQ酒店客房总数 80 卧室
伙伴医院 BNH Hospital
City Room 29m²
฿7,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 咖啡机
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 素食餐
- 瑜伽垫
单间 43m²
฿57,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 小额存款
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
大都会厅 54m²
฿67,499 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,499 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 小额存款
- 瑜伽垫
这家位于曼谷沙吞区的 5 星级酒店提供带免费无线网络连接的现代泰式客房、100 英尺的室外游泳池和 COMO Shambhala Urban Escape 水疗中心。在其 3 个餐饮选择中，Nahm 泰国餐厅在 2018 年和 2019 年第一版《曼谷米其林指南》中荣获米其林一星，被 San Pellegrino 和 Acqua Panna 评为亚洲 50 佳餐厅第一名和世界 50 佳餐厅第 13 名。
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok酒店典雅的客房配有羽绒被和500针数埃及棉床单、有线电视和瑜伽垫。宽敞的浴室配有最优质的洗浴用品、淋浴间和浴缸。
COMO Metropolitan Bangkok 提供适合您的健康的套餐。
套餐 66,999 泰铢起
- 为您的健康和营养而优化的 COMO Shambhala 美食
- 每日下午茶
- 两次补充的迷你吧
- 每日瑜伽和正念课程，让您既活跃又放松
- 高速互联网
- 泳池边的休闲区
- 可以为您的房间或套房预先安排健身器材
- 提供连通房
- 带落地窗的顶层套房
- 带户外露台的大都会露台客房
- 抵达前 24 小时内允许更改日期
便利设施/功能
- Total of 2 times COVID-19 RT-PCR screening tests conducted on property
- 24小时值班的护士每天进行两次体温检查，并在隔离期间满足其他与健康相关的需求
- 出发当天获得无COVID-19的官方证书
- 全膳，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐（菜单是具有特殊营养目的的生，熟食材的完美校准混合物）
- 免费高速上网
- 每日瑜伽和正念课程
- 每日下午茶
- 2倍迷你酒吧补给
- 用于定期屏幕测试的专用区域
- 曼谷内的往返接送
5.0 Metropolitan Room with Terrace
It’s really a super service all in all! Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
5.0 Penthouse Suite
正数
负面的
- Food is awesome! You can order from a la crate menu and it’s served hot.
- Staff are polite and willing to help.
- WiFi is perfect.
- They have only small bottles of water. I drink water a lot and feel a little guilty needing to throw away many plastic bottles.
My 2nd time of quarantine and I am glad I chose COMO this time. Food is amazing! Staff are caring and always pleased to answer to your request. I feel like not being under quarantine, but during vacation. Will definitely come back here if another quarantine is needed.