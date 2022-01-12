AQ酒店客房总数 166 卧室
伙伴医院 World Medical Hospital
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 34m²
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70m²
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
曼谷精选推荐之一。曼谷纸牌酒店（Solitaire Bangkok）在宽敞的客房提供四星级舒适度，配有免费WiFi，距离娜娜轻轨站（Nana Skytrain Station）有10分钟的步行路程。酒店设有一个室外游泳池，并提供自助早餐。
还为客人提供无限制的互联网访问，快速拨号至酒店服务和旅行指南。
曼谷纸牌酒店提供前往Nana和Asoke BTS轻轨站的免费嘟嘟车班车。酒店距离素坤逸地铁站有5分钟车程，并提供免费停车场。
空调单元配有平面有线电视和国际电源插座。连接浴室配有浴袍和吹风机。
客人可以在健身房锻炼身体。其他设施包括商务中心和蒸汽浴室。 “俱乐部天空休息室”享有壮观的景色和其他优惠，专为入住10至15楼的“俱乐部天空”客房的客人提供。
在Solitaire停留期间，客人可以在Traders Bar＆Kitchen享受茶点并观看最新的足球比赛，或者在Aquar Bar的游泳池中游泳时在更轻松的环境中观看比赛。 @Spice全天开放，提供美味的早餐以及包括当地和国际美食的单点菜肴。
- 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
- *********************************
- Room for 1 night
- 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
- 3 meals per person
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
- 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
- *********************************
- Room for 2 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
- *********************************
- Room for 5 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- 25% discount for Laundry service
- 20% discount for Food and beverage
- 具有国内和国际频道的智能电视
- 免费Wi-Fi上网
- 免费饮用水，咖啡/茶冲泡设施
- 免费口罩，洗手液和温度计
- 从酒店到医院的24小时紧急救护车服务转移
如果您是曼谷素坤逸纸牌11
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
2.4 Deluxe Room
正数 负面的
- They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
- No one pick up the phone calls
- After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
- PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around
After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
正数 负面的
Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room
4.2 Grand Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Clean hotel
- Nice room layout
The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.
3.8 Grand Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Comfortable Bed
- Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
- Air conditioning almost too good
- Made me feel very welcome
- Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
- They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
- Room service was poor
- Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
- Breakfast was not automatically delivered
I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.
4.8 Grand Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Service
- Staff
- Room
- Procedures
- Transport
I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff
5.0 Grand Superior Room
正数
负面的
- From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
- The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient.
Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand
4.8 Deluxe Room
正数
- Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.
I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.
3.7 Grand Superior Room
正数
负面的
- The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
- It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.
All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel
4.2 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Front Desk efficient
- Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
- Nice and big room
- Very big bathtub european size, nice
- Carpets in room a bit worn-down
- Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,
everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.
2.3 Grand Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Room was clean
- PCR test immediately on site
- PCR results came in on time, as stated
- food was cold and ordinary
- no choices of food
- no service
It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数
- พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ
พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数
- Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.
The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.
3.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
正数
- 食物品质
- 按摩浴缸和阳台让 ASQ 走得更快
- 舒适
- 带集成 chromecast 的电视
我选择了单人纸牌进行隔离，正如广告中所说的那样，食物丰富而丰富，豪华舒适，住宅区的大阳台所以没有太多的汽车和警报声
如果我不得不做第二个，我会再次选择！
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 精选的食物，包括印度菜。工作人员非常关注我的需求。如果我要求什么，他们会很快修复它。
- 房间没有打扫。话虽如此，我从未要求过它，但我早就预料到了。但是不得不移动几个小时的房间也不是一个理想的安排，这就是我没有提到它的原因。
IT 部门很好，将我的 IPTV 解决方案列入白名单。如果您有这样的盒子，我建议您随身携带 HDMI 电缆。酒店为我提供了一根延长线:)
3.9 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- 好标准。
- 安静和私密。
- 根据我的要求，工作人员提供/购买了所需的物品。
- 我被转移到更高的标准间，但找不到拖鞋穿。
- 没有阳台，没有新鲜空气，窗户是密封的（虽然在描述中有所说明）。
- 无法完全控制空调系统。方式太复杂了。
- 我将便携式硬盘连接到酒店电视以观看/收听我最喜欢的节目。当我在家里打开我的磁盘时，我发现我的 mp3 文件中有一半被新内容损坏或无法读取。
尽管工作人员竭尽全力让我的逗留愉快，但令人沮丧的经历。密封的窗户，没有阳台，空调的人工回收物永远无法取代新鲜空气。
良好的标准和设计的酒店。提供所有基本必需品。我发现食物的选择和质量非常好。工作人员很好地完成了他们要求的强制性任务，保持卫生是重中之重。他们对提供/购买我订购的物品非常有帮助。良好的服务和关怀弥补了被怀疑从海外进口可怕的健康威胁的普遍感觉......大量的塑料被用于餐饮......
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
正数
负面的
- 超大房间
- 干净现代
- 妻子和 2 台电视
- 食品质量和选择可以接受
- 轻松预订
- 高效的员工
- 友好的服务
- 医疗测试设施和工作人员 v 好
- 盘子和餐具可用。
- 食品质量参差不齐，尤其是在人员变动明显之后
- 即使使用LINE也缺乏沟通
- 需要自备牙膏。
- 无阳台
对于我的第一个泰国 ASQ 来说，总体来说是一次不错的住宿。很高兴选择了 Solataire 并将推荐给其他人。
很高兴没有每天使用塑料盘子和餐具，因为这种房型有一个带微波炉、水槽、冰箱、杯子、咖啡茶、盘子和餐具的小厨房区。
在访问其他 Q 酒店后，工作人员可以在 Line 上的每日更新中做更多的事情，包括姓名或一般对话。
只有真正与您交谈的人是护士，但从未介绍过姓名等。
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
正数 负面的
我感谢所有泰国政府的东西......从我停止机场到我完成隔离。
感谢酒店的护士..感谢移民的东西。感谢酒店的东西🙏🏻💐
再次感谢🙏🏻🇹🇭💐
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
正数
- 宽敞的客房，配有冰箱，微波炉，独立的书房和浴缸。
- 响应请求。
套房很干净而且很大。一些小的维护问题，橡胶泡沫地板弯曲。不错的浴缸。食物还可以，没什么特别的。我最大的问题是我支付了5,000泰铢的押金，但想升级为套房。他们告诉我要通过该网站进行预订，这是一个糟糕的建议。我必须付全价（押金不记入贷方），当我要求退还押金时，他们说这需要1-2个月，这很荒谬。这需要一两天，或者只退还我现金。如果我找回来，我会感到惊讶。