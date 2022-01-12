Good location

Room size

They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)

No one pick up the phone calls

After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already

PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around

After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.