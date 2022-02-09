AQ酒店客房总数 16 卧室 伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

曼谷精选推荐之一。豪华的曼谷素可泰酒店（Sukhothai Bangkok）是曼谷市中心一个宁静的花园天堂，提供带柚木家具和泰国丝绸的宽敞客房。酒店距离鲁比尼地铁站（Lumphini MRT Subway Station）有10分钟的步行路程，提供舒适的水疗服务，免费无线网络连接和免费停车场。一个室外游泳池和八个餐饮场所等待着客人。 The Sukhothai Bangkok酒店的空调客房和套房均铺有优雅的木地板，配有大型平面电视，iPod基座和Nespresso咖啡机。现代化的连接浴室配有独立的浴缸和淋浴。 您可以在Spa Botanica Spa享受轻松的按摩和面部护理菜单。若要充分锻炼身体，客人可以在24小时健身中心锻炼身体，或者打网球和壁球。 Celadon Restaurant餐厅被《旅行和休闲》杂志评为“曼谷最佳餐厅”，供应正宗的泰国美食。其他必须尝试的用餐选择包括香槟周日早午餐及其招牌巧克力自助餐。您也可以在La Scala餐厅享用意大利美食。 该酒店距离曼谷的金融区，湄南河和购物场所只有很短的车程。曼谷皇家体育俱乐部距离酒店不到1.9英里，而素万那普国际机场距离酒店约40分钟车程。

便利设施/功能 从素万那普机场或廊曼国际机场到酒店的豪华豪华轿车接送服务

7天无COVID-19-Free证书的隔离检疫，需额外收取THB 4,000的费用

为期10天的隔离检疫包括两次COVID-19测试

14天的隔离检疫包括3项COVID-19测试

24小时值班护士负责日常体温检查并进行健康评估

出发当天获得官方COVID-19免费认证

按需救护车服务

全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐

免费高速上网

免费房内咖啡和茶，汽水和时令水果

每天免费洗衣2件（干洗除外）

餐饮（非酒精饮料）20％的折扣

洗衣服务享受20％的折扣

40英寸带有本地和国际频道的电视

进入休闲的花园庭院

日常活动，例如瑜伽，伸展运动，音乐，冥想等。

出发日认证

