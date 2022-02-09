Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
曼谷精选推荐之一。豪华的曼谷素可泰酒店（Sukhothai Bangkok）是曼谷市中心一个宁静的花园天堂，提供带柚木家具和泰国丝绸的宽敞客房。酒店距离鲁比尼地铁站（Lumphini MRT Subway Station）有10分钟的步行路程，提供舒适的水疗服务，免费无线网络连接和免费停车场。一个室外游泳池和八个餐饮场所等待着客人。
The Sukhothai Bangkok酒店的空调客房和套房均铺有优雅的木地板，配有大型平面电视，iPod基座和Nespresso咖啡机。现代化的连接浴室配有独立的浴缸和淋浴。
您可以在Spa Botanica Spa享受轻松的按摩和面部护理菜单。若要充分锻炼身体，客人可以在24小时健身中心锻炼身体，或者打网球和壁球。
Celadon Restaurant餐厅被《旅行和休闲》杂志评为“曼谷最佳餐厅”，供应正宗的泰国美食。其他必须尝试的用餐选择包括香槟周日早午餐及其招牌巧克力自助餐。您也可以在La Scala餐厅享用意大利美食。
该酒店距离曼谷的金融区，湄南河和购物场所只有很短的车程。曼谷皇家体育俱乐部距离酒店不到1.9英里，而素万那普国际机场距离酒店约40分钟车程。