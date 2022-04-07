Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 66 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire BNH Hospital
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.
Offrant un service de haut niveau et des installations raffinées, cet hôtel de luxe est une oasis de paix au milieu de son environnement animé, qui est la zone commerciale de Silom et Sathorn à Bangkok. Vous bénéficierez d'un service de navette gratuit vers la station de métro aérien Chong Nonsi et la station de métro Silom. Une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite est accessible dans tous les domaines.
La station de métro aérien Chong Nonsi est à 600 mètres et à 650 mètres de la tour Mahanakhon, l'Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn bénéficie d'un emplacement idéal à proximité des bâtiments commerciaux, des bureaux et des ambassades. Cette zone est l'une des zones à la croissance la plus rapide de Bangkok, avec de nombreux magasins et lieux de divertissement disponibles.
Ici, vous pouvez profiter d'un air d'élégance et de sophistication créé par un beau design et une décoration. Pour vous détendre, pourquoi ne pas visiter le club de santé avant de vous diriger vers les eaux fraîches de la piscine.
En fin de journée, vous attendent les restaurants, qui proposent une large gamme de plats, des créations chinoises raffinées aux plats internationaux de notre buffet.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
- 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
- 24-hours standby nursing care service.
- 20% discount on food and beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
- Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
- * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
- * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
- (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
- * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
- *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
