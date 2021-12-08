AQ酒店客房总数 115 卧室 伙伴医院 Phyathai 1 Hospital

The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor is no longer operating as an ASQ .



The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57-Thonglor酒店距离通罗BTS轻轨站仅有5分钟的步行路程，在曼谷提供舒适豪华的住宿。客人可以在酒店的餐厅和咖啡厅以及屋顶游泳池畅游。 每间客房均配有平面智能电视，小厨房和冰箱。为了您的舒适，您会发现一个休息区，浴袍和吹风机。所有浴室均配有电子马桶座，浴缸和免费洗浴用品。 在酒店，客人可以在Bar Storia delCaffè餐厅全天用餐，在设有室外座位的秘密花园放松身心，或在MariageFrères茶室品尝下午茶。 Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57酒店距离Emporium购物中心只有0.9英里，距离Camillian医院有1.3英里，而Samitivej Sukhumvit医院则有0.8英里。最近的机场是素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport），距离酒店11.8英里。

便利设施/功能 COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property

从酒店到医院的24小时紧急救护车服务转移

24小时注册护士待命

通过Phiyathai 1医院的24小时医生咨询

从机场到酒店的免费接送服务

全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐

免费高速上网

带浴缸，淋浴和坐便器的浴室

智能电视

客房设施包括微波炉，冰箱和免费咖啡和茶

Discount 15% on room service menu

素坤逸路57号萨利酒店-通罗的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇹🇼 Chiu Chienyuan 到达 21/11/2021 3.9 Premier Room Overall it is good, clean and comfortable, but i am surprised when i check in, they told us it is over 5pm so hotel can't prepare dinner, i was wondering where am i support to go & buy?? 🇹🇭 Rattanachanok 到达 24/11/2021 2.0 Premier Room 正数 Cheap is not excepted for this SAQ as same price w Hyatt place sukhumvit.

Stupid me that choose this hotel. 负面的 Construction labor climb outside to my balcony with glass door that see through This is the most worst experience I have ever had i my traveling life. A guy as construction climbed to my private room balcony without any notice from hotel , please refer to my photos 🇹🇭 Suparada Supakamolsenee 到达 09/05/2021 4.7 Premier Room 正数 服务

食物

干净的 负面的 在我隔离期间，灯光熄灭了几次

Wifi 连接有时很糟糕 工作人员真的很好，乐于助人。食物质量上乘，美味可口。我在那里度过了愉快的时光！ 🇩🇪 Christian Wintgen 到达 20/03/2021 4.5 Premier Room 正数 房间很酷，工作人员非常友好，很不错的酒店 负面的 无线网络有时在夜间关闭。放松时间每天只有30分钟。 BKk很好，很便宜的隔离区。酒店工作人员非常乐于助人和友好。值班护士甚至可以提供更多帮助。 🇹🇭 Wannapa Ch 到达 24/02/2021 5.0 Deluxe Suite 正数 万事皆安，

房间

房间很大，卧室很舒适，所有房间的设施都可以做15天的隔离，智能电视，良好的WiFi，微波炉，水槽，带浴缸的浴室和浴室用品已经准备好了，所以我不需要准备任何东西。

食物

每天提供4次食物，早餐，午餐，下午甜点，晚餐，我现在变得越来越胖。

另外，我最喜欢的是房间里有迷人的卧室照明灯，我可以在房间的每个地方都在明亮的灯光下拍摄自己，从而获得自拍效果。 负面的 用餐时间为4次，分别为8:00 am，12：00 am，03.00pm，05.00pm，有时我忘了在员工敲门铃后将其带到房间里，所以有时我的饭已经变冷了，但是幸运的是我的房间里有微波炉，所以我可以随时加热它我想得到它。 所有的工作人员和护士都照顾我。谢谢大家在这个非常艰难的时期使我的隔离更加安全。

