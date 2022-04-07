รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 66 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร BNH Hospital
โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย
โรงแรมหรูหราแห่งนี้ให้บริการระดับสูงและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นดีเป็นโอเอซิสที่เงียบสงบท่ามกลางสภาพแวดล้อมที่พลุกพล่านซึ่งเป็นย่านการค้าของสีลมและสาทรของกรุงเทพฯ ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับบริการรถรับส่งฟรีไปยังสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสช่องนนทรีและสถานีรถไฟฟ้าใต้ดินสีลม มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีในทุกพื้นที่
Evergreen Laurel Hotel Sathorn อยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสช่องนนทรี 600 ม. ห่างจากอาคารมหานคร 700 ม. ย่านนี้เป็นพื้นที่ที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งของกรุงเทพฯโดยมีแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและแหล่งบันเทิงมากมาย
ที่นี่คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับอากาศแห่งความสง่างามและความซับซ้อนที่เกิดจากการออกแบบและการตกแต่งที่สวยงาม หากต้องการผ่อนคลายทำไมไม่ลองไปที่เฮลท์คลับก่อนที่จะไปเล่นน้ำเย็น ๆ ที่สระว่ายน้ำ
ร้านอาหารที่รอคุณอยู่ในตอนท้ายของวันที่ให้บริการอาหารที่หลากหลายตั้งแต่อาหารจีนชั้นดีไปจนถึงอาหารนานาชาติในบุฟเฟ่ต์ของเรา
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Package included the airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport by hotel limousine on arrival date, 3 Meals a day, maid cleaning service.
- 3 times COVID-19 screening test provided by BNH hospital; day 0, day 6 and day 12.
- 24-hours standby nursing care service.
- 20% discount on food and beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry services (except jacket, suite, and overcoat and dry cleaning)
- Facilities in room; welcome snacks and soft drink in room, high speed internet which is able to access the internet via TV, cable TV, 4 water bottles a day, hair dryer, kettle for coffee/tea, hotel amenities, bowl, spoon, washing powder, indoor and outdoor slippers, mask, medical thermometer, rubber gloves, dish washing liquids with sponge, laundry plastic bags, and garbage bags
- * Exercise equipment for lend; dumbbell, resistance band, and yoga mat (Reserve in advance)
- * Additional activities; jigsaw puzzles, Lego blocks, domino, and coloring book
- (Guests can reserve in advance with Front Desk staff via LINE application)
- * Maximum capacity in room: 1 adult + 1 child not over 12 years old (additional charge for a child)
- *This package is subjected to government established regulation for the heath observation of all arrival to Thailand*
