AQ酒店客房总数 118 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment Policy
Booking amendments are permitted free of charge up to 3 times based on the following:
a. Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delayed approval)
b. 72 hours pre-COVID 19 test result is positive
c. Flight is cancelled or postponed
Cancellation Policy (FOR 100% ADVANCE PAYMENT ONLY)
• 100% refund for cancellations 14 days prior to arrival date. 50% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations more than 7 days prior to arrival date. 100% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations less than 7 days prior to arrival date (based on original booking)
• All relevant bank charges & processing fees will be deducted from the refund amount
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
豪华套房 45m²
฿32,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 可吸烟房
- 素食餐
- 洗衣机
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
一卧室套房 60m²
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go
一卧室阳台套房 65m²
฿47,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
欢迎来到素坤逸乐活公寓。由于泰国对回返者提出了更严格的入境要求，因此素坤逸路乐活公寓酒店已获得公共卫生部和国防部的认证，是旅行者的官方替代性国家检疫酒店。您现在可以选择在曼谷中心地带的豪华服务式公寓中，享受居家般的便利和舒适。在从机场提取行李之前，将对您的体温进行检查。之后，获得JCI认证的Bangpakok 9国际医院的代表将在10号登机口等您。整个行程大约需要30 – 45分钟。我们的货车配有GPS跟踪和CCTV，可让您高枕无忧。每次旅行之前和之后，所有硬表面（包括安全带和带扣）均应进行清洁和消毒。正如Lohas代表的健康与可持续生活方式。保持客人的安全和健康是我们的首要任务之一。
Lohas拥有Bangpakok 9国际医院的专家护士，他们将竭诚为您提供24小时全天候服务。快速办理入住手续后，已准备好指定电梯，仅供所有被隔离的客人使用。我们的套房面积为45平方米，设有落地窗，无限制的高速WIFI和带HDMI线的纯平电视。其他功能包括带浴缸的连接浴室，卫生厕所系统，厨房，大冰箱，烤面包机，洗衣机和烘干机。客房内还提供微波炉，以确保您的饭菜始终温暖。我们还为您提供了免费的口罩，酒精凝胶，瑜伽垫，每天3升的饮用水，茶和咖啡。要获得更多娱乐，我们提供了一个带有免费集成Netflix帐户供出租的PS4。那些需要更多空间或家庭的人，我们拥有较大的连通套房，带有独立的客厅和阳台。对于我们的客房清洁服务，我们的员工将在您首次进行Covid测试后每2天对所有接触表面进行消毒。我们灵活的取消和修改政策为您提供应有的安心。
每天，我们的工作人员都会在您房间前送三餐。我们提供各种美食，包括亚洲和西方美食。酒店在屋顶上准备了一个休闲区，其中包括空中健身中心和花园，您可以在沉浸于曼谷天际线的同时放松身心。我们唯一的要求是您在使用我们的设施时遵守社会疏散准则。为了改善我们的服务，素坤逸路乐活公寓还通过了“ SHA”认证，确认我们已准备好为您提供服务。我们希望您在Lohas度过一个愉快的假期-一家预算友好的服务式公寓，可在曼谷素坤逸路提供所有居家般的舒适。
便利设施/功能
- 经过认证的24/7待命医务人员
- 内部医疗专业人员两次进行每日温度检查
- COVID-19 test 2 times (RT-PCR)
- 通过视频通话24/7紧急救护车服务转移进行基本医疗咨询
- 出发当天的官方COVID-19证书
- 带有74个本地和国际频道的高速无限制WiFi和有线电视（包括HDMI线）
- 饮用水（每天3升），咖啡和茶
- 3 meals per person per day (Premium Indian Vegetarian & Halal & Vegan food packages at additional cost)
- 免费客房设施，包括口罩和洗手液
- 抵达日期的免费豪华轿车接送服务（BKK或DMK）
- 房内备有瑜伽垫
- PS4带有集成的免费Netflix帐户，可出租，视情况而定
- 点菜客房服务菜单可享受20％的折扣
5.0 Deluxe Suite
正数
- I loved the service and the attentiveness of all the people who worked during quarantine in Bangkok.
Quiet hotel and the room is clean, bed is comfortable, but most importantly, the people are kind and accommodating to your needs.
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
正数
负面的
- Absolutely beautiful rooftop garden
- Rooftop fitness facility open all day
- Outdoor shower by the pool
- Very kind, accommodating staff
- Hot food delivered on time
- 7-11 Delivery right to your door
- ATM wasn't working for the first few days but it worked on my 3rd day
- Pool closed (probably for COVID measures)
Lohas was the perfect place for my 10-day quarantine. I had a bunch of issues when I got here with my phone service (nothing to do with them- just international tech issues with Verizon) and the staff was so accommodating and willing to help in any way that they could, as they were throughout my entire stay, with anything that I needed. I'm a very picky eater, and I was nervous about the food due to reviews that I had read prior to my stay, but was pleasantly surprised, with the exception of a few meals. Luckily, you can get anything you want delivered from the 7-11! The staff takes care of it all- they order, pick it up and bring it right to your room with a receipt. The rooftop fitness facility is great, but make sure to go in the early morning or later in the evening unless you enjoy working out in the extreme heat/humidity (there is a roof overhead but no AC). Hot water in the shower, AC in the room nice and cold. The rooftop patio garden is breathtaking & well maintained with a beautiful view of the city. I felt at home in my room after a day or two and would hands down stay in this hotel again if I ever need to quarantine in Thailand again :)
4.1 Deluxe Suite
正数负面的
Overall for me is very good
Full furnished and locate in town
But hotel a bit old and air conditioning use pool air.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
正数
- We had to change our arrival dates a number of times and the hotel changed them promptly and issued new documents for the Thailand Pass very quickly and at no extra charge.
Excellent service and very good staff, we will definitely use here again every time for as long as quarantine hotels are necessary.
4.3 Deluxe Suite
正数
负面的
- Very clean Room
- Great Food
- Staff Freindly
- Wi-Fi slow and dodgy always having to reconnect
- Exercize Equip in Exercize Room could use servicing or replacement (Treadmills and Bike)
- Shower water choices were cold and colder
nice quiet place to stay, out of the way on at the end of Sukumvit Soi2
typical though Bangkok the furnishings were a bit dated namely the chairs in room a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is!
the wi-fi was slow and notchy in its delivery had to redo the connection as a YouTube video as it was constantly riding the buffers!
note for what ever reason I was not allowed to get a simcard at the airport for my phone,
and there was one offered for sale at the front desk but it was not a carrier I recognized so I passed on that!
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
正数
- Television has Netflix!
- Clean room
- Very comfortable bed
- Homely feeling
I had a wonderful stay without the feeling of not being home. Great English speaking staff and amenities. Kitchen was a big plus for me to heat my food incase I wasn’t hungry during meal time.
4.7 Deluxe Suite
正数
- Very professional check-in and check out procedures.
- Spacious room layout.
- Good food variety for a week of quarantine. Great to be able to enjoy the roof garden and gym.
I would choose Lohasresidences again. The Covid-19 measures were handeled very professionally. Thank you for having me.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
正数
- Large space, clean rooms
- Complete amenities
- Excellent service minded staff
- Good food
- Strong wifi
- Lovely rooftop (enjoyed sunbathing at the pool area this time)
We keep returning to Lohas as our choice for Test & Go or Quarantine. Main reason for returning has to be the excellent staff. Recommended!
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
正数
负面的
- Service was great
- Room was clean
- Location was close to city, shopping and sky train.
The residence location was great, particularly the service on site.
The room was nice and large, clean and well kept.
The experience is good for the service, room, location and price.
4.7 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
正数
负面的
- ประทับใจตั้งแต่เข้าถึงโรงแรมคือการบริการที่ดี
- ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด
- มีความร่มรื่นจากบรรยากาศภายนอก สีเขียวของต้นไม้
- มีส่วนที่เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนและที่ออกกำลังกายกระจกใส ได้มองเห็นทิวทัศน์ด้านนอกทำให้เพลิดเพลินในการออกกำลังกาย บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
- มีห้อซาวน่า แยกหญิงและชาย พร้อมอ่างจากุชชี่
- ระบบไวไฟบางครั้งไม่เสถียร โดยเฉพาะชั้นดาดฟ้า
- อุปกรณ์ออกกำลังบางตัวดูเก่และชำรุด แต่ยังมีพอและครบที่ออกำลังได้
ฉันชอบที่นี่มาก อาหารรสชาติอร่อย ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด พนักงานบริการดี ฉันอยากให้คนไทยอย่างฉันได้มาอ่านในภาษาไทยของฉันเพื่อมั่นใจที่จะเลือกโรงแรมนี้ เป็นที่พักในเวลามาพักที่เมืองไทย ยิ่งช่วงกักตัวโควิดแบบนี้ การกักตัวไม่ใช่เรื่องสนุกเลย แต่ที่นี่มีสิ่งที่จะทำให้คุณไม่เบื่อเลย
5.0 Deluxe Suite
The Lohas was a nice stay for my Test & Go 1 day Quarantine. The room was comfortable and met all my needs.
4.0 Premier Balcony Suite
正数
- Attendus à l’aéroport et embarqués dans un taxi valises désinfectées
- Arrivés à l’hôtel vers 12 h 00
- Test PCR effectué à 13h30 avec résultats à 20h30
- Repas servis en chambre ( basiques mais très bons)
Force est de reconnaître que tout était mis en place pour éviter au mieux une éventuelle contamination
Sur chaussure en plastique fournies , désinfection bagages .
L’hôtel, sans être luxueux, est propre et fonctionnel
Le petit balcon permet de fumer pendant l’attente des résultats
Les repas servis sont bien sûr thaï mais suffisant
Netflix était disponible
A recommander
4.8 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
正数
负面的
- 1-comfortable and spacious room
- 2-Friendly service
- 3-good covid control system This ensures safety when staying here.
- 4-There are beautiful exercise and relaxation areas.
- 5-Wifi is very good in the room.
- 1-The wifi is not strong at the rooftop.
- 2-elevator is a little bit slowly.
- 3-The fire door knob is difficult to open. want to use some stairs
Like this hotel, it doesn't feel as boring as you think.(7 days AQ) The facilities are enough to be as happy as you want. and feel at home
4.4 Premier Balcony Suite
正数负面的
Do not forget to bring food from home, everything else was fine. Very good bed a kitchen and a microwave
5.0 Deluxe Suite
正数
负面的
- Комфорт
- Простота бронирования
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Хорошая еда
- Чистая комната
- Прекрасный вид
Очень доволен нашим пребыванием из-за профессионального и обслуживающего персонала
Легко рекомендовать
4.2 Deluxe Suite
正数
负面的
- Good service, well organized.
- Too much plastic around the food, I felt guilty for the planet while eating...
Good, well organized. Food could be better. The view was correct, bed was comfortable. I forgot my phone in their car when they took me from the airport to the hotel. They came to my room to give it back to me.
4.3 One-bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- Extremely efficient prior to check in as prompt in responding to emails
- Well organized at the check in for the PCR tests
- Efficient in taking care of the guests
- Maybe the food quality could have been better.
From the time of my enquiry with them, through all the emails conversations prior our check in, during the check in and at the check out, I have found the service at Loyas extremely professional and prompt to my assistance and based on that I will use them or recommend them to my friends.
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
正数
- Efficient and professional service with attention to relevant details
Staying at Lohas was a positive comfortable and safe experience. All the facilities provided were of top quality and the staff was attentive and professional
4.8 Deluxe Suite
正数
负面的
- Service was great
- More than enough food for time I was there.
- Clean
- Conveniently located
- Great value for required stay
- Glad to have fridge to spread out meals provided
- Longer than expected time for COVID test results - though I think that was because it was a Sunday because others I talked to had quick turn-around
- Need a sign for shuttle at airport - took two hotel coordinators to figure out which group I was supposed to be in, and then it was a good 20-30 minute wait for shuttle. OK, but hard when you've been traveling for over 24 hours. I did arrive in the wee hours (about 1am), but it was quite crowded, so not so unusual.
Overall, friendly and professional service at hotel. And in comparing to other nearby hotels, the price was right.
3.9 One-bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- Location
- Staff
- Communication
- Internet signal was unstable
- Food could be better
- Location is good
- One of the treadmills was broken and nobody cares
Honestly, I was happy to stay at Lohas because I liked the service and the staff. I had to give lower marks due to some problems the hotel needs to tackle. Anyway, it’s Bangkok, nice people and fantastic time outside of the room during my Sandbox time here