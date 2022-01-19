AQ酒店客房总数 79 卧室 伙伴医院 Phayathai 1

Salil Hotel酒店位于素坤逸（Sukhumvit）热闹的街道上，步行即可到达通洛轻轨站（Thonglor Skytrain station）。 客房以现代风格装饰，并配有多种设施，可让您住得舒适。它包括空调，32英寸液晶电视，DVD播放器和免费无线网络连接。 Camillian Hospital医院距离酒店有1.1英里。

便利设施/功能 对特性进行3次COVID-19 PCR筛选测试

从酒店到医院的24小时紧急救护车服务转移

24小时注册护士待命

通过Phiyathai 1医院的24小时医生咨询

从机场到酒店的免费接送服务

全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐

免费高速上网

带浴缸和淋浴的浴室

77个本地和国际电视频道

24小时电话协助

客房设施包括微波炉，冰箱和免费咖啡和茶

逗留期间自己动手做工艺品

客房服务菜单可享受20％的折扣

分数 4.0 /5 非常好 基于 12 评论 评分 5 优秀的 4 非常好 2 平均数 1 较差的 0 糟糕的 素坤逸萨里尔酒店-Soi Thonglor 1的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 素坤逸萨里尔酒店-Soi Thonglor 1 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇭🇰 Man Chung Chan 到达 03/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room 正数 Staffs are very friendly.

Room is clean. 负面的 Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time. 🇩🇪 Melanie Grote 到达 05/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room 正数 Punctual collection at the airport

Immediate Pcr test upon arrival

Friendly Stuff

Delicious and a lot of food

Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels 负面的 Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization. 🇬🇧 Murray Darling 到达 24/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room 正数 Clean

Comfortable

Quiet

Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage 负面的 Food was ok but nothing special Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm. Comfortable bed. No complaints. I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok. 🇫🇷 benjamin gaydon 到达 18/11/2021 1.8 Superior Room i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late). i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver. but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money. 🇬🇧 Richard John Rees 到达 12/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room 正数 Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy. 负面的 No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was. Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive. 🇹🇭 Kan B. 到达 03/11/2021 3.9 Superior Room 正数 great service, very nice staff

very good location 负面的 unclean

food problem the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!

before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly. However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food! Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem! 🇹🇭 Pakinee Thienpaitoon 到达 08/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer 正数 舒适的大床

和平与宁静

美味的食物 负面的 电视频道数量有限

整整 15 天不提供客房清洁服务 漂亮而舒适的房间有很多食物可供选择。唯一的缺点是只有2个英文电视频道 🇬🇧 David Baxter 到达 12/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer 正数 工作人员非常细心

食物很棒

房间很干净

房间设备齐全

易于遵循的 Asq 系统 负面的 没有什么 我在机场接机并非常有效地转移到酒店。 这家酒店在我逗留期间非常好 🇹🇭 Sujittra Charoenrat 到达 12/04/2021 3.6 Superior Room 正数 友好的员工

干净的浴室

高速互联网 负面的 有蚂蚁的尘土飞扬的房间

由于我是从南非飞来的，因此到达时需支付额外费用 入住期间舒适，价格便宜。但不是最好的选择。 🇲🇲 Aung Soe Min 到达 05/06/2021 3.2 Superior Room 正数 员工乐于助人。

优秀的无线网络。 负面的 食物不是很好。

不打扫房间 2 周就会弄脏。 被锁在房间里两周没有新鲜空气和人际接触是可怕的。这可能对心理健康有害。 🇨🇦 Julie Munro 到达 23/05/2021 3.3 Superior Room 正数 干净但破旧的固定装置和床单

微波炉和冰箱

瓷器餐具和不锈钢餐具

及时响应的客户服务和餐饮服务

每次早餐都要求并收到额外的食物（煮鸡蛋）

请求并收到带靠背的桌椅 负面的 撕裂的床单，旧枕头

凳子（露背）没有椅子

努力换床单 - 在没有帮助的情况下更换隔离区的特大号床单非常困难

食物很丰富，典型的当地员工食堂 - 有些选择不错，有些很糟糕 - 不熟悉“家庭”烹饪的游客可能会发现食物无法接受。

外送食物处理得很好。 满足我向我的律师发送文件的需要。 只有在需要隔离预算时才会再次留在这里。 🇹🇭 Songwut Tamboon 到达 28/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room 正数 良好的服务，WIFI速度非常出色 这里有隔离的良好经验，良好的员工和服务。互联网速度为100 Mbps，易于连接。

