AQ酒店客房总数 79 卧室
伙伴医院 Phayathai 1
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与素坤逸萨里尔酒店-Soi Thonglor 1以优先方式，以及素坤逸萨里尔酒店-Soi Thonglor 1从你会直接收取货款。
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 is no longer operating as an ASQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Salil Hotel酒店位于素坤逸（Sukhumvit）热闹的街道上，步行即可到达通洛轻轨站（Thonglor Skytrain station）。
客房以现代风格装饰，并配有多种设施，可让您住得舒适。它包括空调，32英寸液晶电视，DVD播放器和免费无线网络连接。
Camillian Hospital医院距离酒店有1.1英里。
便利设施/功能
- 对特性进行3次COVID-19 PCR筛选测试
- 从酒店到医院的24小时紧急救护车服务转移
- 24小时注册护士待命
- 通过Phiyathai 1医院的24小时医生咨询
- 从机场到酒店的免费接送服务
- 全膳服务，包括早餐，午餐和晚餐
- 免费高速上网
- 带浴缸和淋浴的浴室
- 77个本地和国际电视频道
- 24小时电话协助
- 客房设施包括微波炉，冰箱和免费咖啡和茶
- 逗留期间自己动手做工艺品
- 客房服务菜单可享受20％的折扣
如果您是素坤逸萨里尔酒店-Soi Thonglor 1
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 素坤逸萨里尔酒店-Soi Thonglor 1查看所有评论
3.7 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Staffs are very friendly.
- Room is clean.
- Room space is a bit small
Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.
4.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Punctual collection at the airport
- Immediate Pcr test upon arrival
- Friendly Stuff
- Delicious and a lot of food
- Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels
- Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight
Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization.
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage
- Food was ok but nothing special
Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm.
Comfortable bed.
No complaints.
I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok.
1.8 Superior Room
i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late).
i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver.
but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money.
3.8 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy.
- No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was.
Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive.
3.9 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- great service, very nice staff
- very good location
- the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!
- before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly.
However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food!
Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem!
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
正数 负面的
漂亮而舒适的房间有很多食物可供选择。唯一的缺点是只有2个英文电视频道
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
正数
负面的
- 工作人员非常细心
- 食物很棒
- 房间很干净
- 房间设备齐全
- 易于遵循的 Asq 系统
我在机场接机并非常有效地转移到酒店。
这家酒店在我逗留期间非常好
3.6 Superior Room
正数 负面的
- 有蚂蚁的尘土飞扬的房间
- 由于我是从南非飞来的，因此到达时需支付额外费用
入住期间舒适，价格便宜。但不是最好的选择。
3.2 Superior Room
正数 负面的
被锁在房间里两周没有新鲜空气和人际接触是可怕的。这可能对心理健康有害。
3.3 Superior Room
正数
负面的
- 干净但破旧的固定装置和床单
- 微波炉和冰箱
- 瓷器餐具和不锈钢餐具
- 及时响应的客户服务和餐饮服务
- 每次早餐都要求并收到额外的食物（煮鸡蛋）
- 请求并收到带靠背的桌椅
- 撕裂的床单，旧枕头
- 凳子（露背）没有椅子
- 努力换床单 - 在没有帮助的情况下更换隔离区的特大号床单非常困难
- 食物很丰富，典型的当地员工食堂 - 有些选择不错，有些很糟糕 - 不熟悉“家庭”烹饪的游客可能会发现食物无法接受。
- 外送食物处理得很好。
满足我向我的律师发送文件的需要。
只有在需要隔离预算时才会再次留在这里。
4.8 Superior Room
正数
这里有隔离的良好经验，良好的员工和服务。互联网速度为100 Mbps，易于连接。