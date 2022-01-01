BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷艾美酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.9
通过
645条评论进行评分
更新于 February 18, 2022
9 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 203 卧室
伙伴医院 BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到118预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系曼谷艾美酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷艾美酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Deluxe Urban Room 36
฿15,495 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Avantec套房 78
฿28,428 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,621 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,203 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,419 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

曼谷艾美酒店是一家位于曼谷中央商务区的 5 星级酒店，距离 Patpong 夜市和 Saladaeng BTS 轻轨站 5 分钟步行路程，提供豪华隔离客房。

我们目前的 AQ 套餐的优惠是曼谷市中心的豪华遣返。在曼谷天际线的壮丽景色、美味佳肴和热闹的休闲活动中，保持安全时尚。加上著名的 BNH 医院提供的国际标准医疗保健服务。

不用担心，通过灵活的预付款和取消政策保持轻松

  • 预订时可退还 10% 的押金。抵达前 1 天最后付款。抵达前 24 小时免费取消。
  • 在抵达前 24 小时联系酒店并提供证明文件，可免费无限次更改日期

便利设施/功能

  • A new journey of exploration in the heart of Bangkok. Le Méridien Bangkok is fully certified as SHA Extra Plus hotel in partnership with BNH Hospital. Arrive to a safe, stylish and caring welcome with transportation and RT-PCR test included in your Test & Go package. Rates starts from THB 5,690++ per night.
🇫🇷Christian Vincent

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Urban Room
正数     
  • No wait at airport for transfer to hotel
  • Check-in and PCR test very professional and without drama
负面的
  • None, I would stay longer if I did not have my own apartment

Méridien had succeeded to make the SHA+ process straightforward without compromising safety but still in a way that any tourist expect of their name.

🇹🇭Abhinan bhakdee

评论于 08/11/2021
到达 19/10/2021
5.0 Vista Room
正数     
  • Attentive staff, exceed’s guest expectation, Thai hospitality and spot on customer service
负面的
  • Limited facilities due to covid (gym)

Attentive and a sense of care to Thai citizens during a hardship time like covid situation but le meridien bangkok had shown a warm heart to Thai citizen as highest standard of service level that made my day full of joy during staying here. I had a good vibe to live and the staff are beyond my expectations.

🇨🇭Flury Roger Kurt

评论于 10/10/2021
到达 01/10/2021
4.7 Avantec Family Suite
正数     
  • Super service and very nice and committed staff. Over all nothing to complain.
负面的
  • Food has to be ordered one day in advance for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Room is made up only 1 time during the week.

Would stay at the Meridien Bangkok again. The overall experience was very good and the week passed fast.

🇺🇸David Burris

评论于 21/09/2021
到达 02/09/2021
5.0 Avantec Suite
正数     
  • Only positive things to say. The room was comfortable and spacious, the service friendly and efficient and the food GREAT.

Top notch. All the way across.

🇺🇸Lu Hawley

评论于 05/09/2021
到达 21/08/2021
5.0 Avantec Suite
正数     
  • They have thought of everything!

No one looks forward to a 15 day quarantine, but the team overseeing my stay was outstanding. I rented a treadmill and it was brought to the room within hours. Diverse full board menu (served on real dishes) included, with options (if you’re craving something simple). Every precaution here - From check in to my last Covid test it was full PPE. You could call it overkill, but I’m leaving Bangkok and on to Chiang Mai well cared for and healthy. Le Meridien was the right choice for me. I’ll be back (hopefully w/o a quarantine)!

🇩🇪Matthias Bruenne

评论于 03/08/2021
到达 16/07/2021
4.8 Avantec Suite
正数     
  • 所有配件准备了 2 周，非常友好和完美的服务，食物很棒
负面的
  • 食物菜单在 1 周后重复，房间内部已经落后了几年

我已经预订了它，因为套房的大小以及从万豪获得的积分/晚数。这是一次愉快的住宿，团队竭尽全力让我尽可能轻松地在 14 天内不离开房间。房间里的工作人员非常好，可以存活 14 天。我觉得房间很干净，技术也没有问题。 IT 帮助我添加了带有无线功能的机顶盒，一切正常。总的来说，这是一次非常好的住宿体验和一支出色的团队 - 通过聊天和电话。即使我不希望再次进入 ASQ，但我会再次在 Le Meridian 这样做。

🇸🇬Bo Zhao

评论于 05/06/2021
到达 20/05/2021
4.6 Vista Room
正数     
  • 食物选择很好
负面的
  • 能多提供一些中文电视频道更好

强烈推荐，总体来说是一个隔离的好酒店。服务很好，要求进行 PCR 测试，所有响应都很快。 Wifi 有时会掉线，需要手动重新连接，这不是那么完美。 应该比较适合商旅选择。

🇦🇺Brian Wong

评论于 29/05/2021
到达 09/05/2021
4.2 Vista Room
正数     
  • 漂亮的大窗户景色
  • 食物的选择
  • 员工服务
  • 室内锻炼
负面的
  • 互联网可能会更快
  • 长期入住需要卫生间清洁服务

一切都达到ASQ标准，房间够大，适合运动！工作人员很贴心，回复也很及时！ 我对这次入住很满意！

🇬🇧Neil Mitchell Hunter

评论于 21/05/2021
到达 05/05/2021
4.4 Vista Room

隔离的好选择-美味的食物，宽敞的房间以及非常友好和乐于助人的员工

地址/地图

40/5 Surawong Road, Silom, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

