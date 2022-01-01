They have thought of everything!

No one looks forward to a 15 day quarantine, but the team overseeing my stay was outstanding. I rented a treadmill and it was brought to the room within hours. Diverse full board menu (served on real dishes) included, with options (if you’re craving something simple). Every precaution here - From check in to my last Covid test it was full PPE. You could call it overkill, but I’m leaving Bangkok and on to Chiang Mai well cared for and healthy. Le Meridien was the right choice for me. I’ll be back (hopefully w/o a quarantine)!