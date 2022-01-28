Total AQ Hotel Rooms 49 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
This hotel has received 66 recent booking requests. hurry up!
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Krungthep Deluxe Suite 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Quarantine with a river view from your balcony.
Exclusive Alternative quarantine Package by Shangri-La Bangkok.
In partnership with BNH Hospital, Shangri-La Bangkok offers Quarantine in a Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room or Krungthep Deluxe Suite overlooking the spectacular Chao Phraya River.
Amenities / Features
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- Complimentary high-speed internet access
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 20 reviews
If you were a guest at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Shangri-La Hotel, BangkokSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives Negatives
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives Negatives
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
The room cleanliness is good, it’s so perfect to have a balcony in the room. However the food has too few choices, and tasting is not that good.
Moreover the wifi is not stable, sometimes I cannot use it for video call meeting.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Very nice and convenient ASQ for stay. Very thing goes well and service is great 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
The hotel provides very good service especially Chinese Ambassador Jacky Tao. From I made the reservation until I checked out, he can always take respond on time. During my stay, the food is delicious and the view from the balcony is very nice. Very recommend Shangri La Hotel.
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Being able to live in Shangri-La is the best choice. The room has all the facilities. The most amazing thing is that it has a balcony for everyone, and the beautiful river view, so that I can still breathe fresh air during the isolation period. . In addition, the Chinese manager of the hotel, Jacky, took great care of me. He could help me solve any incurable diseases. I am very grateful for his help, which made my trip more at ease.
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives Negatives
If you need to Quarantine this is the place to get locked up.
The best 5 Star Jail I would like to stay at.
Nothing was a problem, one thing you can do is put weight on because of the quality of the food and selection was amazing.
Tony the top man who looked after me was the man to have.Thank you Tony.
But thank you to all the staff who I did not see, who was looking after me.
Do not be stupid and go any where else.
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very comfortable bed, nice bathroom, and very quiet (I had a balcony on the 7th floor far from the bridge).
- The food got old fast. Selections are limited. The steak, salmon, and lamb were not very good quality. Most other things were good+. If you’re stuck in a room for 14 days you will start dreaming of better food in a short time. P
The check in staff was efficient enough. The other staff are quiet, polite, and take care of your needs-if you ask. Again, the room was very sufficient and comfortable with a great view.
Go here because having a balcony will happen make it feel like you’re not in a jail.
Until there are other option during this disruptive quarantine, this is the place to go.
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
Positives Negatives
GOOD STAY DESPITE THE LOCATION OF THAT PART OF THE HOTEL ON A BUSY HIGH WAY AND BRIDGE ALWAYS NOISY
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Balcony with a view
- Excellent food
- Traffic noise from bridge beside hotel
Very comfortable room with a balcony that gets lots of afternoon sun and a nice view of the river. The food was exceptionally good and always served hot.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positives
Negatives
- Amazing view
- Good food
- Great service
Super great view. Amazing balcony. Super friendly Hastings. Great service. Special thanks for Alexis