Food bland

No thought to menu

Dated room with little amenities

Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...

-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking. -AC was old and did not work well. -Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery. -Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner. -Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given. -Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided. -The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.

Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..