AQ酒店客房总数 49 卧室
伙伴医院 BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到66预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与曼谷香格里拉大酒店以优先方式，以及曼谷香格里拉大酒店从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Krungthep豪华阳台房 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
克伦特普豪华套房 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 家庭套房
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 未婚夫妇
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
从您的阳台上可以欣赏到河景的隔离区
曼谷香格里拉大酒店独家替代隔离套餐。
曼谷香格里拉大酒店与 BNH 医院合作，在俯瞰壮观的湄南河的 Krungthep 豪华阳台房或 Krungthep 豪华套房提供隔离。
便利设施/功能
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- 免费高速上网
如果您是曼谷香格里拉大酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 曼谷香格里拉大酒店查看所有评论
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数 负面的
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数 负面的
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
房间清洁度不错，房间有个阳台真是太完美了。但是食物的选择太少，味道也不是很好。
而且wifi不稳定，有时我无法将其用于视频通话会议。
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
非常好的和方便的 ASQ 住宿。一切都很顺利，服务也很棒👍👍👍👍👍👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
酒店提供非常好的服务，尤其是中国大使陶哲轩。从我预订到退房，他总是能准时回复。在我逗留期间，食物很美味，阳台上的景色非常好。非常推荐香格里拉大酒店。
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
能住进香格里拉是最棒的选择，房间内的设施一应俱全，最令人惊艳的是拥有一个各人的对外阳台，还有美丽的河景，让我在隔离期间仍能呼吸到新鲜空气。另外，酒店的中国籍经理Jacky对我也是非常照顾，任何疑难杂症他都能帮我解决，非常感谢有他的帮助，让我这次的旅行更加安心。
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数 负面的
如果您需要隔离，这就是上锁的地方。
我想住的最好的 5 星级监狱。
没有什么问题，你可以做的一件事就是增加体重，因为食物的质量和选择都很棒。
托尼是照顾我的上层人物。谢谢托尼。
但感谢所有我没有看到的工作人员，他们正在照顾我。
别傻了，去别的地方吧。
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- 非常舒适的床，漂亮的浴室，而且非常安静（我在距离桥很远的7楼有一个阳台）。
- 食物很快变老了。选择是有限的。牛排，鲑鱼和羊肉的质量不是很好。其他大多数东西都很好。如果您在房间里呆了14天，那么您将在短时间内开始梦想获得更好的食物。 P
签入人员足够有效。其他工作人员安静，彬彬有礼，可以根据需要满足您的需求。再次，房间是足够和舒适的美景。
来到这里是因为有阳台的感觉会让您感觉自己不在监狱里。
在此破坏性隔离期间，除非有其他选择，否则这是必须去的地方。
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
正数 负面的
良好的住所，尽管该酒店的位置在繁忙的高速公路上，但桥梁总是嘈杂
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数 负面的
非常舒适的客房，设有一个阳台，阳台上可以享受许多午后的阳光，并可以欣赏河景。食物非常好，总是很热。
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
正数 负面的
超级棒的景色。令人惊叹的阳台。超级友好的黑斯廷斯。优质的服务。特别感谢Alexis