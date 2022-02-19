Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

Welcome to Lohas Residences Sukhumvit. As Thailand imposes stricter entry requirements for returnees, Lohas Residences Sukhumvit has been certified by the Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Defence as an Official alternative state quarantine hotel for travelers. You now have the option to isolate in the luxuries of a Serviced Apartment in the heart of Bangkok, with the amenities and comforts of home. From the airport, your temperature will be screened before you collect your luggage. After that, a representative of JCI-accredited Bangpakok 9 International Hospital will wait for you at gate number 10. The journey will take around 30 – 45 minutes. Our vans are equipped with GPS tracking and CCTV for your peace of mind. Before and after each trip, all hard surfaces including seatbelts and buckles are cleaned and disinfected. As Lohas stands for Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability. Keeping guests safe and healthy is one of our key priorities.

Lohas has expert nurses from Bangpakok 9 International Hospital who will be happy to assist you 24-hours a day. After a quick check-in, a designated elevator has been prepared for all quarantined guests use only. Our suites start at 45 square meters, have floor-to-ceiling windows, unlimited highspeed WIFI, and flat screen TV with HDMI wire. Additional features include an en-suite bathroom with bathtub, hygienic toilet system, kitchen, large refrigerator, toaster, washing machine & dryer. Microwaves are also available in room to ensure your meals are always warm. We have also prepared complimentary masks, alcohol-gel, a yoga mat, 3 liters of drinking water per day, tea and coffee for your stay. For more entertainment we have a PS4 with a free integrated Netflix Account for rent. Those who require more space or families we have larger connecting suites with separate living rooms and a balcony available. For our housekeeping service, our staff will disinfect all touch surfaces every 2 days after your first Covid Test. Our flexible cancellation and amendment policies gives you the peace of mind you deserve.

Everyday our staff will deliver 3 meals in front of your room. We have various cuisines including Asian & Western options available. The hotel has prepared a relaxation area on the rooftop which includes a sky fitness center and garden where you can unwind and relax while soaking in Bangkok’s skyline. Our only request is that you observe social distancing guidelines while enjoying our facilities. In order to improve our service, Lohas Residences Sukhumvit has also passed the “SHA” certification which confirms that we are ready to serve you. We hope you have a pleasant stay at Lohas - a budget friendly serviced apartment, with all the comforts of home in Sukhumvit, Bangkok.