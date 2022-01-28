合計AQホテルの部屋 49 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 BNH Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
クルンテープデラックスバルコニールーム 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
クルンテープデラックススイート 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
あなたのバルコニーからの川の眺めの検疫
シャングリラバンコクによる独占的な代替検疫パッケージ。
シャングリラバンコクは、BNH病院と提携して、壮大なチャオプラヤー川を見下ろすクルンテープデラックスバルコニールームまたはクルンテープデラックススイートで検疫を提供しています。
アメニティ/機能
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- 無料の高速インターネットアクセス
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 20 レビュー
シャングリラホテルバンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ ネガ
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
部屋の清潔さは良いです、それは部屋にバルコニーがあるのはとても完璧です。しかし、食べ物には選択肢が少なすぎて、味はそれほど良くありません。
また、wifiが安定しておらず、ビデオ通話に使えないこともあります。
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
滞在のための非常に素晴らしくて便利なASQ。非常にうまくいき、サービスは素晴らしいです👍👍👍👍👍👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ホテルは非常に良いサービス、特に中国大使ジャッキータオを提供しています。予約してからチェックアウトするまで、いつでも時間通りに対応してくれます。私の滞在中、食べ物は美味しく、バルコニーからの眺めはとても素敵です。シャングリラホテルをお勧めします。
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
シャングリ・ラに住むことができるのが一番です。部屋にはすべての設備が整っています。最も素晴らしいのは、誰もが利用できるバルコニーがあり、美しい川の景色が見えるので、隔離されている間も新鮮な空気を吸うことができます。期間。また、ホテルの中国人マネージャー、ジャッキーさんがお世話になり、不治の病の解決を手伝ってくれました。ご協力ありがとうございました。
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ ネガ
検疫が必要な場合は、ここがロックされる場所です。
私が滞在したい最高の5つ星の刑務所。
何も問題はありませんでした。あなたができることの1つは、料理の質の高さを重視することであり、選択は素晴らしかったです。
私の面倒を見てくれたトップマンのトニーが持っていた男でした。ありがとうトニー。
しかし、私が見なかった、私の世話をしてくれたすべてのスタッフに感謝します。
愚かではなく、他の場所に行ってください。
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- とても快適なベッド、素敵なバスルーム、そしてとても静かです（私は橋から遠く離れた7階にバルコニーがありました）。
- 食べ物は早く古くなった。選択肢は限られています。ステーキ、サーモン、ラムはあまり質が良くありませんでした。他のほとんどのものは良かった+。あなたが14日間部屋で立ち往生しているなら、あなたは短時間でより良い食べ物を夢見始めるでしょう。 P
チェックインスタッフは十分効率的でした。他のスタッフは静かで礼儀正しく、あなたのニーズに対応します。繰り返しになりますが、部屋はとても十分で快適で、素晴らしい景色を眺めることができました。
バルコニーがあると刑務所にいないような気分になるので、ここに行ってください。
この破壊的な検疫中に他の選択肢があるまで、これは行くべき場所です。
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ ネガ
忙しい高速道路と橋は常に騒々しいホテルのその部分の場所にもかかわらず、良い滞在
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ ネガ
午後の日差しがたっぷりと川の素晴らしい景色を望むバルコニー付きのとても快適なお部屋です。食べ物は非常に美味しく、いつも温かく出されました。
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ポジティブ ネガ
超絶景。素晴らしいバルコニー。超フレンドリーなヘイスティングス。素晴らしいサービス。アレクシスに感謝します