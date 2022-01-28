Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 49 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 66 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Krungthep Deluxe balkonkamer 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Krungthep Deluxe Suite 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
QUARANTINE MET UITZICHT OP DE RIVIER VANAF UW BALKON
Exclusief alternatief quarantainepakket van Shangri-La Bangkok.
In samenwerking met BNH Hospital biedt Shangri-La Bangkok Quarantaine in een Krungthep Deluxe Balkonkamer of Krungthep Deluxe Suite met uitzicht op de spectaculaire Chao Phraya-rivier.
Voorzieningen / functies
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- Gratis snelle internetverbinding
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 20 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
De netheid van de kamer is goed, het is zo perfect om een balkon in de kamer te hebben. Het eten heeft echter te weinig keuzes en het proeven is niet zo goed.
Bovendien is de wifi niet stabiel, soms kan ik hem niet gebruiken voor videogesprekken.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Zeer mooie en handige ASQ voor verblijf. Alles gaat goed en de service is geweldig 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Het hotel biedt een zeer goede service, vooral de Chinese ambassadeur Jacky Tao. Vanaf ik de reservering maakte tot ik uitcheckte, kan hij altijd op tijd reageren. Tijdens mijn verblijf is het eten heerlijk en het uitzicht vanaf het balkon is erg mooi. Zeer aan te bevelen Shangri La Hotel.
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
In Shangri-La kunnen wonen is de beste keuze. De kamer heeft alle faciliteiten. Het meest verbazingwekkende is dat het een balkon heeft voor iedereen, en het prachtige uitzicht op de rivier, zodat ik nog steeds frisse lucht kan inademen tijdens de isolatie periode.. Bovendien heeft de Chinese manager van het hotel, Jacky, goed voor me gezorgd. Hij kon me helpen bij het oplossen van ongeneeslijke ziekten. Heel erg bedankt voor zijn hulp, waardoor mijn reis meer op mijn gemak was.
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Als je in quarantaine moet, is dit de plek om opgesloten te worden.
De beste 5-sterrengevangenis waar ik zou willen verblijven.
Niets was een probleem, een ding dat je kunt doen is aankomen vanwege de kwaliteit van het eten en de selectie was geweldig.
Tony, de beste man die voor mij zorgde, was de man die je moest hebben. Bedankt Tony.
Maar bedankt aan al het personeel dat ik niet heb gezien, die voor me zorgde.
Wees niet dom en ga ergens anders heen.
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Zeer comfortabel bed, mooie badkamer en erg rustig (ik had een balkon op de 7e verdieping, ver van de brug).
- Het eten werd snel oud. Selecties zijn beperkt. De biefstuk, zalm en lamsvlees waren niet van erg goede kwaliteit. De meeste andere dingen waren goed +. Als je 14 dagen in een kamer vastzit, ga je in korte tijd dromen van beter eten. P.
Het check-in personeel was efficiënt genoeg. Het andere personeel is stil, beleefd en zorgt voor uw behoeften - als u daarom vraagt. Nogmaals, de kamer was zeer voldoende en comfortabel met een geweldig uitzicht.
Ga hierheen, want als je een balkon hebt, krijg je het gevoel dat je niet in de gevangenis zit.
Totdat er een andere optie is tijdens deze ontwrichtende quarantaine, is dit de plek om naartoe te gaan.
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
Pluspunten Minpunten
GOED VERBLIJF ONDANKS DE LOCATIE VAN DAT DEEL VAN HET HOTEL OP EEN DRUKKE SNELWEG EN BRUG ALTIJD LUIDIG
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Balkon met uitzicht
- Uitstekend eten
- Verkeerslawaai van brug naast hotel
Zeer comfortabele kamer met een balkon dat veel middagzon krijgt en een mooi uitzicht op de rivier. Het eten was buitengewoon goed en werd altijd warm geserveerd.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Prachtig uitzicht
- Goed eten
- Goede service
Super geweldig uitzicht. Geweldig balkon. Super vriendelijke Hastings. Goede service. Speciale dank voor Alexis
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go