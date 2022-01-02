Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation & refund is flexible

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 34 m² ฿15,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Coffee Machine
Family Suites
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Microwave
Netflix
Small Deposit
Smoking Rooms Available
Swimming Pool
Yoga Mat

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Family Room 44 m² ฿27,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Coffee Machine
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Microwave
Netflix
Small Deposit
Swimming Pool
Work Space
Yoga Mat

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Small Deposit

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Connecting Room - 2 bedroom 87 m² ฿35,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿28,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Coffee Machine
Connecting Room
Family Suites
International Channels
Internet - Wifi
Microwave
Netflix
Small Deposit
Swimming Pool
Work Space
Yoga Mat

Connecting Room

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Small Deposit

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Modern accommodation on Sukhumvit 11 is offered at Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, just a 5-minute walk from Nana BTS Skytrain Station. With views of Bangkok’s skyline, it has an outdoor pool and free parking. Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 is a short stroll from the area's popular nightlife venues. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 45-minute drive from the hotel. The spacious air-conditioned rooms at Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 feature stylish en suite bathrooms and flat-screen TVs. Each comes with tea/coffee making facilities, a minibar and 24-hour room service. A free transfer to Bumrungrad International Hospital, Nana BTS Station and Sofitel Sukhumvit Bangkok can be arranged upon request. The well-equipped fitness centre provides a refreshing workout, together with its TV and music channels. The hotel also provides a helpful tour desk and a business centre. Bamrungrad International Hospital is only 800 yards from the property.

Amenities / Features Covid–19 test at the hotel of your stay

24 hour access to nursing services and consultation on request

24 hour emergency ambulance service including transfer from hotel to hospital

Daily Telemedicine service available (Additional charge 500 THB per time)

Three meals per day with Thai, Indian, Japan & Western options to choose from

Limousine transfers from the airport to hotel

Welcome snacks and soft drink at the time of arrival

Room equipped with coffee /tea making facilities & drinking water

Safety Kit including individual face mask, hand sanitizer and thermometer Complimentary high speed internet access

43” Smart TV with 55 channels for personal entertainment & Netflix

Hotel will provide two pairs of shoes for indoor and outdoor areas

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 32 reviews Rating 13 Excellent 17 Very Good 1 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible 🇲🇾 MOHD SAIM BIN ABD RAHMAN Arrived on 17/12/2021 4.9 Deluxe Room Positives Well Organized Negatives Delay in Responding to Email Overall it was an excellent service by Mercure Sukhumvit 11. Well organized from airport transit to hotel (dedicated hotel representative waiting at airport arrival gate). Covid RT-PCR was done at the hotel and result less than 24hrs. Food (packed meal) was good. Room was very spacious and nearby BTS (250meters). Only improvement needed is time for quicker email respond on hotel booking by reservation team ( understandable they are handling hundreds of email daily). Overall excellent service.

Pick up Negatives Food

Service Excellent pick up, room good, food poor, booking process very bad nothing to do with AQ but the hotel itself 🇨🇭 Stefan Alfred Ischi Arrived on 08/12/2021 3.9 Deluxe Room Positives 2nd time at this hotel for quarantine purposes

ideal location (close to home)

available room space great also for working

AQ measures and processes works very well Negatives Got late test result

food may be better Hotel provides very good AQ related measures and processes - I recommend this hotel for family stay and or single stay 🇫🇷 BRACHON Arrived on 09/12/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Fast result

Nice location Negatives Nobody knocked my room door to tell me my meal was ready Good organization from airport till checkout. Nevertheless, that’s a pity not to use swimming pool although I was negative while entering Thailand 🇧🇭 Khalid Ali Mohamed Hasan Arrived on 03/12/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives Food timing and packing was excellent I hope next time when they get the pcr results to inform us as soon as possible,instead of we are waiting in the room,otherwise everything is excellent 🇲🇾 YAP MUNG CHONG Arrived on 12/11/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Big Room

Comfortable

Good WiFi Negatives They mistaken my arrival airport and sent the pick up to Suvarnabhumi instead of Don Mueang.

No response via their LINE app. The whole process was seamless. Only issue was they mistaken my arrival airport and I needed to wait an hour for my airport pickup. 🇬🇧 Paul Arrived on 26/11/2021 2.3 Deluxe Room Negatives 30+ mins wait at the airport for the Hotel Bus.

15 mins wait at Hotel for Check At hotel car park where Covid PCR Test was undertaken, they had mix up with my recorded images taken in the bus and my own personal details. 🇦🇺 GS Lie Arrived on 05/12/2021 4.6 Deluxe Room Positives Exceptionally clean and spacious deluxe room with city view and bathtub (complimentary). Being able to have a dip in the bathtub after a long flight is just beyond necessary.

The bed and linen are very clean and so comfy.

Air Conditioning is working well. Fresh air and cold.

The bathroom is very clean.

Capsule Coffee Machine Boncafe with 3 capsules.

Dilmah Teabags and 2 bottles of water.

Has one sofa in the room.

Prompt responsive Reservation Team (Thank you Khun June and Duane)

Check-in Team and Concierge: friendly, helpful and efficient.

The PCR test can be done till late in the night even you got a late flight.

The Airport pick-up procedure is well carried out with the safety and security of the guest being the priority. They took a pic of me when I got in the car. Negatives None. The portion of the food could have been improved but they are fresh-cooked, warm and yummy. I had a really pleasant stay at this hotel and enjoyed my Test and Go time. With the above positive things, I would highly recommend anyone to stay at Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11. 🇸🇬 FT Arrived on 18/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Have dinner ready for me when I check in about 8 pm in the evening, very thoughtful. Negatives Nil Everything is good and fast from Airport pick up, Check in, Swab Test & Results. There were option for Breakfast & Lunch as well. 🇺🇸 Jerome J Albrecht Arrived on 14/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Staff was very professional and responsive to questions and concerns.

Food was good and delivered on time.

Room was clean and comfortable Negatives Had some issues with connecting to the WIFI but it was good after I learned how to connect Overall very pleased with my experience with Mercure Test and Go package. Cost was reasonable. Service at the airport was professional and quick. Room was good. They had the PCR testing set up in an underground parking garage which was a little weird but that also was done professional and the tech was pleasant. I did not sleep at all that night but it was because I was worried about the test results. No fault of the hotel. Definitely would recommend the Mercure Sukhumvit 11 Hotel for others coming to Thailand. 🇺🇸 Meyer Stansberry Arrived on 15/11/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives Clean property. Helpful staff. Negatives On alert when food was set outside of the room. Cold food! It's a four-star property in Bangkok. It is want you expect. Staff was helpful. Report showed Negative RTP test at 8 pm on arrival date yet was not notified until 13:00 hrs the following day. Had to call the front desk twice to follow up with the results. 🇬🇧 .Ian hay Arrived on 10/11/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Quick covid test turnaround. Lovely food and large room Great value and recommend room is amazing and bed is the best I have slept in for ages. Staff are so friendly 🇹🇭 Simranpalsingh khorana Arrived on 23/10/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Good hotel, with good service and very comfortable rooms. WiFi worked very well and the staff were very polite. 🇺🇸 Danielle M Arrived on 16/10/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Bed is big and comfortable

Desk area for working

Plenty of water

Strong Wifi Negatives Food was just ok Overall it was a good , comfortable stay, the room was quite big, staff were on hand whenever you needed anything 🇮🇳 Satish Goudar Arrived on 16/10/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Good food

Big room

Clean

Well kept ASQ measures Negatives No hot water shower Good food menu, room as per my expectation, supporting staff, only thing to be included is hot water shower.. 🇸🇬 LianSoon Wong Arrived on 10/10/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives The front desk is very helpful and attentive. Negatives Food portion is a bit small. Drinks only tea, coffee and office juice only. The hotel room is clean and well setup. The food portion is a little small, especially some food. Some order, get meal and no rice or carbo. The drinks only have tea, coffee and orange juice. Can use more variety. TV program also limited, only real movie channel. 🇮🇳 Nikhil Athwani Arrived on 09/10/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room Positives Spacious room

Good food

Nice staff

Well equipped Negatives Not good wifi

No balcony My stay here was very comfortable...the food also was good...the staff was very cooperative...good option for quarantine 🇸🇬 ERICA CHEONG LI LING Arrived on 07/10/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Staff are able to communicate in English and are responsive to requests.

Able to go to pool deck for 45 minutes for first negative PCR result.

All meals were served on time and warm.

Generous food portions and the Indian food (dhal, butter chicken & masala chicken) is fabulous! Negatives Poor soundproofing. The guest staying in room above kept dragging the furniture and stomping across the room. I enjoyed my quarantine with Mercure! I will come back again for the Indian food! I would highly recommend Mercure for quarantine. 🇹🇭 Preecha Hankansujarit Arrived on 31/08/2021 3.6 Deluxe Room Positives Hotel and medical staff are very attentive. Negatives Due to quarantine procedures, room can not be cleaned for 14 days. If hotel can provide vacuum cleaner and/or mob in the room, it would help a lot in maintaining good hygiene. 🇹🇭 Oracha Tulananda Arrived on 14/08/2021 4.8 Family Room Positives Clean

Good WiFi

Good service Negatives Some meals were a bit under seasoned. We were happy with the services even before arriving to the hotel. The staff was helpful and quick in helping us with paperwork requested by the government. The room was quiet spacious and clean. There was a variety of food choices. It was a comfortable stay.