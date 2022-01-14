Updated on January 14th, 2022
Arrival ESim For Travelers
When traveling to Thailand we advise purchasing an ESIM before you arrive if your phone supports it. This will allow you to have a instant data connection when you land in Thailand, and you can avoid the queues, and hassle obtaining a simcard at a phone shop.
You can get a ESim card by clicking HERE. It only takes about 1 minute to setup, and you will be ready for your arrival in Thailand.
ESim FAQ
What is an ESim?
An eSIM lets you change your wireless carrier, data, or service plan through software. On eSIM devices, in general, you can go to a menu or take a photo of a QR code to change your carrier or service plan on the fly. You don't need to go to a store, wait for the mail, or fiddle with a tiny chip. You can also often use two different lines on the same device, such as a home and work line, or switch between different plans depending on where you are.
How do I install an ESim on an iPhone device?
If you are provided a QR code then you may simply scan it (iPhone Video Tutorial).
How do I install an ESim on an Andriod device?
If you are provided a QR code then you may simply scan it (Android Video Tutorial).
ESim Supported Phones
- Apple : iPhone 11
- Apple : iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple : iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple : iPhone 12
- Apple : iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple : iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple : iPhone 12 mini
- Apple : iPhone 13
- Apple : iPhone 13 Pro
- Apple : iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Apple : iPhone 13 mini
- Apple : iPhone SE (2020)
- Apple : iPhone XR
- Apple : iPhone XS
- Apple : iPhone XS Max
- Fairphone : 4
- Google : Pixel 2
- Google : Pixel 2 XL
- Google : Pixel 3
- Google : Pixel 3 XL
- Google : Pixel 3a
- Google : Pixel 3a XL
- Google : Pixel 4
- Google : Pixel 4 XL
- Google : Pixel 4a
- Google : Pixel 4a 5G
- Google : Pixel 5
- Google : Pixel 5a 5G
- Google : Pixel 6
- Google : Pixel 6 Pro
- Google : Pixel 6a
- Huawei : Mate 40 Pro
- Huawei : P40
- Huawei : P40 4G
- Huawei : P40 Pro
- Motorola : Razr 2019
- Motorola : Razr 5G
- Oppo : Find X3
- Oppo : Find X3 Pro
- Oppo : Find X4 Pro
- Samsung : Galaxy Fold
- Samsung : Galaxy Note20
- Samsung : Galaxy Note20 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Samsung : Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S20
- Samsung : Galaxy S20 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung : Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S20+
- Samsung : Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S21 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S22 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy S22+ 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung : Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Sony : Xperia 10 III Lite