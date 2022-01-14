THAILAND ESIM

PHONE DATA PLANS
Updated on January 14th, 2022

Arrival ESim For Travelers

When traveling to Thailand we advise purchasing an ESIM before you arrive if your phone supports it. This will allow you to have a instant data connection when you land in Thailand, and you can avoid the queues, and hassle obtaining a simcard at a phone shop.

You can get a ESim card by clicking HERE. It only takes about 1 minute to setup, and you will be ready for your arrival in Thailand.

ESim FAQ

What is an ESim?

An eSIM lets you change your wireless carrier, data, or service plan through software. On eSIM devices, in general, you can go to a menu or take a photo of a QR code to change your carrier or service plan on the fly. You don't need to go to a store, wait for the mail, or fiddle with a tiny chip. You can also often use two different lines on the same device, such as a home and work line, or switch between different plans depending on where you are.

How do I install an ESim on an iPhone device?

If you are provided a QR code then you may simply scan it (iPhone Video Tutorial).

How do I install an ESim on an Andriod device?

If you are provided a QR code then you may simply scan it (Android Video Tutorial).

Where can I buy an ESIM for Thailand?

Get a Thailand ESim Card by clicking HERE.

ESim Supported Phones

  Apple : iPhone 11
  Apple : iPhone 11 Pro
  Apple : iPhone 11 Pro Max
  Apple : iPhone 12
  Apple : iPhone 12 Pro
  Apple : iPhone 12 Pro Max
  Apple : iPhone 12 mini
  Apple : iPhone 13
  Apple : iPhone 13 Pro
  Apple : iPhone 13 Pro Max
  Apple : iPhone 13 mini
  Apple : iPhone SE (2020)
  Apple : iPhone XR
  Apple : iPhone XS
  Apple : iPhone XS Max
  Fairphone : 4
  Google : Pixel 2
  Google : Pixel 2 XL
  Google : Pixel 3
  Google : Pixel 3 XL
  Google : Pixel 3a
  Google : Pixel 3a XL
  Google : Pixel 4
  Google : Pixel 4 XL
  Google : Pixel 4a
  Google : Pixel 4a 5G
  Google : Pixel 5
  Google : Pixel 5a 5G
  Google : Pixel 6
  Google : Pixel 6 Pro
  Google : Pixel 6a
  Huawei : Mate 40 Pro
  Huawei : P40
  Huawei : P40 4G
  Huawei : P40 Pro
  Motorola : Razr 2019
  Motorola : Razr 5G
  Oppo : Find X3
  Oppo : Find X3 Pro
  Oppo : Find X4 Pro
  Samsung : Galaxy Fold
  Samsung : Galaxy Note20
  Samsung : Galaxy Note20 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy Note20 Ultra
  Samsung : Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S20
  Samsung : Galaxy S20 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S20 Ultra
  Samsung : Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S20+
  Samsung : Galaxy S20+ 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S21 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S21+ 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S22 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy S22+ 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy Z Flip
  Samsung : Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
  Samsung : Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  Sony : Xperia 10 III Lite
 
