PHONE DATA PLANS

Updated on January 14th, 2022

Arrival ESim For Travelers

When traveling to Thailand we advise purchasing an ESIM before you arrive if your phone supports it. This will allow you to have a instant data connection when you land in Thailand, and you can avoid the queues, and hassle obtaining a simcard at a phone shop.

You can get a ESim card by clicking HERE. It only takes about 1 minute to setup, and you will be ready for your arrival in Thailand.

ESim FAQ

What is an ESim? An eSIM lets you change your wireless carrier, data, or service plan through software. On eSIM devices, in general, you can go to a menu or take a photo of a QR code to change your carrier or service plan on the fly. You don't need to go to a store, wait for the mail, or fiddle with a tiny chip. You can also often use two different lines on the same device, such as a home and work line, or switch between different plans depending on where you are. How do I install an ESim on an iPhone device? If you are provided a QR code then you may simply scan it (iPhone Video Tutorial). How do I install an ESim on an Andriod device? If you are provided a QR code then you may simply scan it (Android Video Tutorial). Where can I buy an ESIM for Thailand? Get a Thailand ESim Card by clicking HERE.

ESim Supported Phones