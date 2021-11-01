Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vichaivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Heritage Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and The Heritage Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Combining the richness of Thai culture with world-class modern facilities, The Heritage Silom Hotel is perfect for the business traveler in Bangkok. Located one minute from the Chong Nonsi skytrain station in between Silom and Sathorn roads - the city's main business district - the hotel offers easy access to all that Bangkok has to offer. Guests can enjoy the various dining options available in the vibrant area around the hotel or take the BTS skytrain for a few minutes to enjoy shopping at Suan Lum Night Bazaar or the spectacular views over the Chaophraya River. Unwind after a day of business meetings at the rooftop bar or indulge in room service while watching a movie on the 32-inch LCD television. The spa also provides that comforting and luxurious touch. Whether in town for business or pleasure, The Heritage Silom Hotel is the ideal sanctuary in a busy city.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels