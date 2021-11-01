BANGKOK TEST & GO

Updated on February 9, 2022
Combining the richness of Thai culture with world-class modern facilities, The Heritage Silom Hotel is perfect for the business traveler in Bangkok. Located one minute from the Chong Nonsi skytrain station in between Silom and Sathorn roads - the city's main business district - the hotel offers easy access to all that Bangkok has to offer. Guests can enjoy the various dining options available in the vibrant area around the hotel or take the BTS skytrain for a few minutes to enjoy shopping at Suan Lum Night Bazaar or the spectacular views over the Chaophraya River. Unwind after a day of business meetings at the rooftop bar or indulge in room service while watching a movie on the 32-inch LCD television. The spa also provides that comforting and luxurious touch. Whether in town for business or pleasure, The Heritage Silom Hotel is the ideal sanctuary in a busy city.

🇹🇭Anchanvet Panpruek

Reviewed on 01/11/2021
Arrived on 27/10/2021
5.0 Comfort
Positives     
  • Big Room
  • Fasr Wifi
  • Good food
Negatives
  • None

Good quality room. Bigger room than i thought. Food is ok. Here they serve somtum spice up my day. Was a nice quarantine stay.

Address / Map

198 Soi Narathivas 3 Narathivas Road, Silom Bangrak , Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

