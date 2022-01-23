Total AQ Hotel Rooms 196 Bedrooms Partner Hospital BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 141 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G in a prioritized manner, and Pullman Bangkok Hotel G will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant G Deluxe Room 35 m² ฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants G Suite 77 m² ฿74,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿58,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Settled into a luxurious of comfort for your quarantine stay in style with unrivalled privacy and world-class healthcare on your return to Thailand. Stay with peace of mind in the stylish and spacious accommodation of our design-forward 34 sqm. room or 77 sqm. suite with views over Bangkok's skyline, daily meals from award-winning restaurants, an access to the private outdoor area, health screening from a renowned hospital in Bangkok and more. Pullman Bangkok Hotel G is located in the heart of Bangkok city on Silom Road, just a 5-minute walk from Chongnonsi BTS Skytrain Station, and 45-minute by car from Suvarnabhumi International Airport as well as it is close to various shopping, business and entertainment centres. Our spacious rooms and suites featuring modern and stylish interiors, rooms at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G have floor-to-ceiling windows that feature spectacular views of the city. Each room has a flat-screen satellite TV, an iPod docking station and a minibar. Quarantine packages also include complimentary WiFi, so you can connect with your loved ones throughout your stay.

Amenities / Features Test & Go Package Inclusion:

One Night Stay with F&B Credit 500 THB

One RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival provided by our partner hospital BNH and one ATK test

One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel

Bangkok Sandbox Package Inclusion:

1) Seven nights stay with F&B Credit 500 THB

2) Two COVID-19 tests

3) One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 32 reviews Rating 18 Excellent 7 Very Good 7 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Pullman Bangkok Hotel G SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇦🇺 Deonie Rowe Arrived on 07/01/2022 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives The room was lovely and spacious

The bed so comfy

The food was amazing, actually I had to stop some of the deliveries because it was too much. Negatives i didn't have the rules explained to me very well. So for example, I received a phone call after the first night to say I needed to report my temperature twice per day. this wasn't explained to me and there was no thermometer given. Just a few little things, that's all.

The TV also did not work properly. If you want to have 7 days hotel quarantine and an easy life with lots of very good food, then this is the place to stay. Only a few small issues were far outweighed by the good things. Staff are lovely and help when you ask for it. 🇯🇵 TOSHIYA KURASAKI Arrived on 28/12/2021 4.5 G Deluxe Room Positives Clean room with white color unified simple design

Delicious breakfast food at the upper lounge and warm hospitality Negatives Nothing Negative. I stayed in quarantine for only one day, but I fully enjoyed the night at the hotel. It felt sad I couldn't leave the room due to quarantine, but the city view from the room was wonderful. The pizza I ordered from room service tasted okay, but I was satisfied with the breakfast I had the next morning after a negative coronavirus test result. I wish to visit and stay again as a "free" traveler. 🇬🇧 Phu Truong Arrived on 27/12/2021 4.2 G Suite Positives Transfer from airport smooth and car was nice

Large room and they kindly set up an extra bed for kids

F&B credit which allows you to choose what you want (vs other hotels with set quarantine menu)

We were let go once test was negative (vs friends in another hotel who had to stay in room until checkout) Negatives High cost

Room did not have any amenities (no plates, cups, utensils) The Pullman G was a good choice for test and Go vs other hotels. They were efficient and clean and thorough. 🇲🇾 WOO CHUEN WING Arrived on 23/12/2021 4.6 G Deluxe Room Positives The hotel was clean and comfortable. Food and room service was great. Staff are polite and professional. Negatives No negatives Overall, great experience with the hotel and I will definitely stay there again. Keep up the good work. 🇳🇱 Mike peters Arrived on 21/12/2021 4.8 G Deluxe Room Positives Friendly staff all fast and good arrangement Negatives None I would book this test and go again for sure Verry friendly staf and great support with my trip so far 🇫🇷 Theiller Arrived on 18/12/2021 4.7 G Deluxe Room Positives Staff very helpful Negatives One test got lost and needed to be reprinted. Take a little time Helpful staff, good location, good but expensive food, good organisation for pick up and tests. Overall positive 🇹🇭 Natthanan Paulsen Arrived on 17/11/2021 4.7 G Deluxe Room Positives Staff very helpful Very impressed with all staff, helpful and friendly , good location hotel and convenient , I loved it! 🇹🇭 IttichAi kanchanakul Arrived on 09/11/2021 4.7 G Deluxe Room Positives Fitness and hospitality Negatives Nothing I will definitely come back here to do staycation next time. Food is the best and staffs are nice 😊 🇳🇱 Jan Willem de Lind van Wijngaarden Arrived on 02/11/2021 3.3 G Deluxe Room Positives Received test result the same day

Pleasant transport from airport to hotel

Nice bathroom

Beautiful view Negatives Difficult to order food via QR code system

Difficult to access WiFi

Old room, needs renovation

Old central airconditioner After paying the deposit, I received an email from the same email address telling me I had to pay in full. After paying to a bank account it appeared their email system had been hacked and I lost 25,000 baht. The hotel has not taken responsibility for my loss. They were friendly and tried to help but all I want is to be reimbursed, even in the form of vouchers. I think this was not my fault. I checked carefully and the request to pay in full definitely came from the same email address. 🇫🇷 NEBLE PATRICE Arrived on 02/10/2021 4.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives Food

confort Negatives nothing To be in quarantine can't be a good thing but everything was Ok in this hotel ; so only 1 week wasn't difficult to experience... 🇫🇮 Kim Gran Arrived on 01/10/2021 4.5 G Suite/Executive Suite (Gourmet Package) Positives Rapid response to email before visit.

Positive to special requested on upright bike

Friendly athmospere Negatives Room furniture and audio equipment in need of refurbishment Everthing worked well, pick up from AirPort, covid test, meals etc. All staff were very friendly and performed their duties well. 🇫🇷 Philippe Vukovinski Arrived on 03/10/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives Hygiene measures protocol

Food variety

Food quality

Facilities (Gym and pool)

Cost Quarantine is not easy, and the protocol put in place by the hotel was very good (access to the gym etc). The meal delivery was also well organized, the food itself was very good quality and variety also nice. The bNH process was smooth, we had to check our temperature twice a day through an app or QR code website. Overall, and because my quarantine lasted only 7 days, it was smooth and comfortable 🇺🇸 Tommy Batchelor Arrived on 02/10/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives Every person, at the hotel, in which there was contact, was professional, provided timely responses, listened to the problem and addressed as requested. On the second day, after having consumed three meals of largely all carbohydrates, I reached out for help. Within minutes a team was at my beck and call. They listened to my problem (diabetic with hypertension) and the need for more protein and much less carbs. Every following meal was exactly as needed. Great team!!

Pullman will listen. Suggest not hesitating to reach out, just dial zero and response is immediate.

One day the sink became clogged. Contacted operator and a Plummer was in my room in ten minutes, sink repaired in five. Negatives Prior to my reservation, after reading reviews, questions were posed to the Pullman reservation (Sofie) team regarding the food, menu and delivery temperatures as mentioned. I asked the wrong questions. My suggestion would be to allow more flexibility to the guest. The guest is given a list to review during your ride from airport to hotel. It was late (0200) following a 30+ hour flight and layovers, dark in vehicle, tired, thus, timing was bad. Suggest they handle this up front, prior to check in.

Secondly, in my opinion, Pullman should provide access to their regular menu, allowing each guest to order rather than offering one Western and one Asian option each meal, take it or leave it. Again responsiveness was TOPS but the food was average at best. Pullman is known for some of their food, hamburgers are fantastic (regretfully, only had the hamburger one of the 14 meals (excluding breakfast).

I think this is an easy fix and end most negative reviews related to food. To the wise, my suggestion is not to come to Thailand until these quarantines are not required, if at all possible. Pullman was the Best prison in BKK but should have delayed my coming. Never really saw the hotel because you are dropped off in a secluded area (9th floor service garage), quarantined with these three exceptions; 2 PCR test and one 45 minutes workout session allowed after my first PCR test result was negative. Hope you enjoy washing dishes, taking trash out, lol. I chose the right hotel of the options and say thanks for all the support from the whole Pullman team. Tom 🇫🇷 Constans sylvain rene simon Arrived on 21/08/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives Food was better than expected Pullman g is good hotel for quarantine, but the room don’t have window That can be open, food was Good quality 🇫🇷 Frédéric FORESTIER Arrived on 06/08/2021 3.2 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives hotel staff available and nice. Kind and prompt to respond to demands. The bed and bathroom are of good quality. Negatives The food was really of poor quality. We spend a long time in quarantine so it's very IMPORTANT that the FOOD should be of good QUALITY. No further comments over this quarantine. The hotel is well located and the view was nice but it would have been nice if we could be allowed to walk out of the room once in a while especially after second swab test. 🇵🇭 Roel Patricio Arrived on 03/08/2021 3.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives Good selection of menu Negatives No indication of spice level. Most of thai food were very spicy. If level is known customer could know and avoid. The experience I have was very pleasant, the staffs were very accommodating to reasonable requests. 🇫🇷 DULAURIER Arrived on 30/07/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives Chambre agréable et propre.

Vue sur la ville.

Bon repas.

Bon service.

Wifi correct.

Télévision internationale. Si je reviens en Thaïlande, je choisirai le même hôtel de l'autre côté du couloir pour changer la vue. 🇿🇦 Robyn Pettitt Arrived on 27/07/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives The friendliest service

Always willing to help

Loved the decor

Great bathroom with bathtub

Wide variety of vegetarian food

Spectacular views This was my second ASQ hotel, and am I glad I chose Pullman Hotel G. The comfort and spacious rooms, the spectacular views of the city and the Vegetarian food was fantastic. I definitely did not go hungry. Thank you to all the friendly staff who made my 14 days of quarantine feel like a holiday. 🇩🇪 Hannes Keller Arrived on 28/09/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room (Value Package) Positives The Food and Service is Excellent +++++ Staff very helpful and nice :-) The organization of the pick-up from the airport to the hotel was very good. Pleasant hotel welcome. Very Good food. The only negative points are that i had to stay for 14 D. in the Room ;-) The Nurse was accessible, polite and always very caring and friendly 🇩🇰 Johnny Klarskov Arrived on 07/01/2021 4.8 G Deluxe Room (Gourmet Package) Positives In good hand from booking to check out

Only 5.000 in deposit

Food menu, possible to make som change for menu, if there is something you not like. Have a very nice and relaxing stay, staff answer quick in Line app and if some missing fix very fast