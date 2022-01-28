Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 49 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 66 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Shangri-La, Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Shangri-La, Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre de Luxe Krungthep avec Balcon 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Suite de Luxe Krungthep 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Couples non mariés
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
QUARANTAINE AVEC VUE SUR LA RIVIÈRE DEPUIS VOTRE BALCON
Forfait exclusif de quarantaine alternative par Shangri-La Bangkok.
En partenariat avec l'hôpital BNH, Shangri-La Bangkok propose une quarantaine dans une chambre Krungthep Deluxe avec balcon ou une suite Krungthep Deluxe avec vue sur la spectaculaire rivière Chao Phraya.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- Accès Internet haut débit gratuit
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 20 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Shangri-La, Bangkok
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs Négatifs
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
La propreté de la chambre est bonne, c'est tellement parfait d'avoir un balcon dans la chambre. Cependant, la nourriture a trop peu de choix et la dégustation n'est pas si bonne.
De plus le wifi n'est pas stable, parfois je ne peux pas l'utiliser pour une réunion par appel vidéo.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
ASQ très agréable et pratique pour le séjour. Tout se passe bien et le service est excellent 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
- Bon service
- Bonne nourriture
L'hôtel offre un très bon service, en particulier l'ambassadeur chinois Jacky Tao. De ma réservation jusqu'à mon départ, il peut toujours répondre à temps. Pendant mon séjour, la nourriture est délicieuse et la vue depuis le balcon est très agréable. Je recommande vivement l'hôtel Shangri La.
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Pouvoir vivre à Shangri-La est le meilleur choix. La chambre dispose de tous les équipements. Le plus étonnant est qu'il y a un balcon pour tout le monde, et la belle vue sur la rivière, pour que je puisse encore respirer l'air frais pendant l'isolement période.. De plus, le directeur chinois de l'hôtel, Jacky, s'est très bien occupé de moi, il a pu m'aider à résoudre d'éventuelles maladies incurables, merci beaucoup pour son aide qui a facilité mon voyage.
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs Négatifs
Si vous avez besoin de mettre en quarantaine, c'est l'endroit pour vous enfermer.
La meilleure prison 5 étoiles où j'aimerais rester.
Rien n'était un problème, une chose que vous pouvez faire est de prendre du poids en raison de la qualité de la nourriture et de la sélection était incroyable.
Tony le meilleur homme qui s'est occupé de moi était l'homme qu'il fallait. Merci Tony.
Mais merci à tout le personnel que je n'ai pas vu, qui s'occupait de moi.
Ne soyez pas stupide et allez ailleurs.
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Lit très confortable, belle salle de bain et très calme (j'avais un balcon au 7ème étage loin du pont).
- La nourriture vieillit vite. Les sélections sont limitées. Le steak, le saumon et l'agneau n'étaient pas de très bonne qualité. La plupart des autres choses étaient bonnes +. Si vous êtes coincé dans une pièce pendant 14 jours, vous commencerez à rêver d'une meilleure nourriture en peu de temps. P
Le personnel d'enregistrement était assez efficace. Les autres membres du personnel sont calmes, polis et s'occupent de vos besoins, si vous le demandez. Encore une fois, la chambre était très suffisante et confortable avec une vue magnifique.
Allez-y car avoir un balcon vous donnera l'impression de ne pas être en prison.
Jusqu'à ce qu'il y ait une autre option pendant cette quarantaine perturbatrice, c'est l'endroit où aller.
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
Positifs Négatifs
- EMPLACEMENT SUR PONT OCCUPÉ
BON SEJOUR MALGRÉ L'EMPLACEMENT DE CETTE PARTIE DE L'HÔTEL SUR UNE AUTOROUTE OCCUPÉE ET UN PONT TOUJOURS BRUYANT
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Balcon avec vue
- Excellente nourriture
- Bruit de la circulation depuis le pont à côté de l'hôtel
Chambre très confortable avec un balcon très ensoleillé l'après-midi et une belle vue sur la rivière. La nourriture était exceptionnellement bonne et toujours servie chaude.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Vue imprenable
- Bonne nourriture
- Très bon service
Super belle vue. Balcon incroyable. Super sympa Hastings. Très bon service. Remerciements particuliers pour Alexis
Hôtels Test & Go proximité