Total AQ Hotel Rooms 79 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Phayathai 1

Salil Hotel is located along the lively streets of Sukhumvit and is within easy walking distance of Thonglor Skytrain station. Rooms are decorated in a contemporary style and are furnished with several facilities to make your stay comfortable. It includes air conditioning, a 32-inch LCD television, a DVD player and free Wi-Fi internet access. Camillian Hospital is located 1.1 miles away.

Amenities / Features 3 times COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property

24-hour emergency ambulance service transfer from hotel to hospital

24-hour registered nurse stand-by

24-hour doctor consulting via Phiyathai 1 Hospital

Complimentary transfer service from the airport to the hotel

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary high speed internet

Bathroom with bathtub and shower

77 local and international TV channels

24-hour on call assistance

Room amenities include microwave, refrigerator, and complimentary coffee and tea

DIY craft set during stay

Discount 20% on room service menu

Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 12 reviews Rating 5 Excellent 4 Very Good 2 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible 🇭🇰 Man Chung Chan Arrived on 03/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room Positives Staffs are very friendly.

Room is clean. Negatives Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.

Room is clean. Negatives Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time. 🇩🇪 Melanie Grote Arrived on 05/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Punctual collection at the airport

Immediate Pcr test upon arrival

Friendly Stuff

Delicious and a lot of food

Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels Negatives Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization. 🇬🇧 Murray Darling Arrived on 24/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Clean

Comfortable

Quiet

Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage Negatives Food was ok but nothing special Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm. Comfortable bed. No complaints. I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok. 🇫🇷 benjamin gaydon Arrived on 18/11/2021 1.8 Superior Room i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late). i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver. but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money. 🇬🇧 Richard John Rees Arrived on 12/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room Positives Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy. Negatives No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was. Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive. 🇹🇭 Kan B. Arrived on 03/11/2021 3.9 Superior Room Positives great service, very nice staff

very good location Negatives unclean

food problem the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!

before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly. However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food! Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem! 🇹🇭 Pakinee Thienpaitoon Arrived on 08/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer Positives Big comfortable bed

Peaceful and quiet

Delicious food Negatives Limited number of TV channels

No room cleaning service for entire 15 days Nice and comfy room with great selection of food. The only downside is that there are only 2 TV channels in English 🇬🇧 David Baxter Arrived on 12/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer Positives Staff very attentive

Food excellent

Room very clean

Room well equipped

Asq systems simple to.follow Negatives Nothing I was met at the airport and transferred to the hotel very efficiently. The hotel was excellent through out my stay 🇹🇭 Sujittra Charoenrat Arrived on 12/04/2021 3.6 Superior Room Positives Friendly staff

Clean Bathroom

Hi-Speed Internet Negatives Dusty Room with ants

Additional price charge when arrived due to I fly from South Africa Comfortable during stay with cheap price. But not the best choice. 🇲🇲 Aung Soe Min Arrived on 05/06/2021 3.2 Superior Room Positives Staff are helpful.

Excellent Wifi. Negatives Food is not very nice.

Without cleaning the room for 2 weeks makes it dirty. Being locked in a room for 2 weeks without fresh air and human contact is horrible. It might be harmful to mental health. 🇨🇦 Julie Munro Arrived on 23/05/2021 3.3 Superior Room Positives Clean but shabby fixtures and linens

Microwave and fridge

Chinaware dishes and stainless set of tableware

Prompt and responsive customer service and meal service

Requested and received extra food item (boiled egg) every breakfast

Requested and received desk-type chair with back Negatives Torn bed sheets, old pillows

Stool (backless) no chair

Took an effort to get a change of bed linens - replacing king-size sheets in quarantine with no help quite difficult

Food was plentiful, typical of local staff canteen - some choices fine, others awful - tourists unfamiliar with "home" cooking would likely find the food unacceptable.

Outside food delivery handled well. Accommodated my need to send out documents to my lawyer. Would stay here again only if needed to quarantine on a budget. 🇹🇭 Songwut Tamboon Arrived on 28/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives Good service, WIFI speed was excellence Good experience quarantine here, good staff and service. Internet speed was 100 Mbps and easy to connect.