Total AQ Hotel Rooms 79 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Phayathai 1
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 in a prioritized manner, and Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 will directly collect payment from you.
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 is no longer operating as an ASQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Salil Hotel is located along the lively streets of Sukhumvit and is within easy walking distance of Thonglor Skytrain station.
Rooms are decorated in a contemporary style and are furnished with several facilities to make your stay comfortable. It includes air conditioning, a 32-inch LCD television, a DVD player and free Wi-Fi internet access.
Camillian Hospital is located 1.1 miles away.
Amenities / Features
- 3 times COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property
- 24-hour emergency ambulance service transfer from hotel to hospital
- 24-hour registered nurse stand-by
- 24-hour doctor consulting via Phiyathai 1 Hospital
- Complimentary transfer service from the airport to the hotel
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Complimentary high speed internet
- Bathroom with bathtub and shower
- 77 local and international TV channels
- 24-hour on call assistance
- Room amenities include microwave, refrigerator, and complimentary coffee and tea
- DIY craft set during stay
- Discount 20% on room service menu
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 12 reviews
If you were a guest at Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1SEE ALL REVIEWS
3.7 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staffs are very friendly.
- Room is clean.
- Room space is a bit small
Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Punctual collection at the airport
- Immediate Pcr test upon arrival
- Friendly Stuff
- Delicious and a lot of food
- Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels
- Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight
Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage
- Food was ok but nothing special
Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm.
Comfortable bed.
No complaints.
I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok.
1.8 Superior Room
i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late).
i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver.
but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money.
3.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy.
- No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was.
Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive.
3.9 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- great service, very nice staff
- very good location
- the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!
- before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly.
However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food!
Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem!
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
Positives
Negatives
- Big comfortable bed
- Peaceful and quiet
- Delicious food
- Limited number of TV channels
- No room cleaning service for entire 15 days
Nice and comfy room with great selection of food. The only downside is that there are only 2 TV channels in English
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
Positives
Negatives
- Staff very attentive
- Food excellent
- Room very clean
- Room well equipped
- Asq systems simple to.follow
I was met at the airport and transferred to the hotel very efficiently.
The hotel was excellent through out my stay
3.6 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly staff
- Clean Bathroom
- Hi-Speed Internet
- Dusty Room with ants
- Additional price charge when arrived due to I fly from South Africa
Comfortable during stay with cheap price. But not the best choice.
3.2 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff are helpful.
- Excellent Wifi.
- Food is not very nice.
- Without cleaning the room for 2 weeks makes it dirty.
Being locked in a room for 2 weeks without fresh air and human contact is horrible. It might be harmful to mental health.
3.3 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Clean but shabby fixtures and linens
- Microwave and fridge
- Chinaware dishes and stainless set of tableware
- Prompt and responsive customer service and meal service
- Requested and received extra food item (boiled egg) every breakfast
- Requested and received desk-type chair with back
- Torn bed sheets, old pillows
- Stool (backless) no chair
- Took an effort to get a change of bed linens - replacing king-size sheets in quarantine with no help quite difficult
- Food was plentiful, typical of local staff canteen - some choices fine, others awful - tourists unfamiliar with "home" cooking would likely find the food unacceptable.
- Outside food delivery handled well.
Accommodated my need to send out documents to my lawyer.
Would stay here again only if needed to quarantine on a budget.
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
- Good service, WIFI speed was excellence
Good experience quarantine here, good staff and service. Internet speed was 100 Mbps and easy to connect.