Updated on July 13th, 2022

What is the Visa on Arrival?

Visitors from outside Thailand who want to visit the country must first get a Thailand Visa. However, the Thai government has waived visa restrictions for nationals of some nations in order to enhance tourism or diplomatic ties.

In addition, nationals of a limited number of countries may apply for a Thailand Visa On Arrival, however they are not exempt (VOA). There is no need for them to visit a Thai diplomatic mission to get their visas.

What are the Visa on Arrival requirements

To be eligible for a visa upon arrival, one must meet the following requirements:

Must be citizens of nationalities specified by the Ministry of Interior.

The passport must be authentic and valid for at least 30 days.

Purpose of travel must not be more than 15 days.

Return ticket must be verified within 15 days.

It is necessary to indicate the address in Thailand that can be confirmed.

Visa fee is only payable in Thai currency (cash) and is non-refundable.

Having enough means of subsistence. (10,000 Baht/individual, 20,000 Baht/family)

A fee of 2,000 THB is payable upon entry and is subject to change without notice. It must be paid in cash and Thai currency only.

Which countries have to apply for a Visa On Arrival (VOA)?

Travelers holding passports from the following countries do not qualify for visa exempt entry, and must arrive with a visa, or apply for a Visa on Arrival.

Bulgaria

Bhutan

China

Cyprus

Ethiopia

Fiji

Georgia

India

Kazakhstan

Malta

Mexico

Nauru

Papua New Guinea

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Taiwan

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

VIP FastTrack Visa on Arrival

For the fastest Visa on Arrival process you can use Thai Visa Centre to provide you with Fast Track, and express VOA services to ensure there are no delays.



