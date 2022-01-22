Thailand Entry Requirements

Currently there are additional entry requirements in place to enter Thailand. Please refer to the following steps to qualify to enter Thailand.
The insurance must cover travel, as well as COVID-19.
COVID-19 coverage meets the 50,000 USD coverage requirement to enter thailand, as well as the 100,000 USD visa requirement for some visas.
The following packages are all acceptable for Thailand Pass applications.
Valid for Test & Go, Sandbox, and AQ stay.
Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)
Starting October 1st policies marked as "Supports STV/OA" will also satisify the visa requirements for STV, and OA based retirement visas.
* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.
* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.
Please refer to this LIST to see if your passport country is currently allowed 30 day exempt entry. If it is not on the list you must apply for a visa at your local Thai Consulate.
Starting November 1st you must obtain a Thailand Pass to enter the country.
Before finalizing your AQ / SHA++ hotel you must have a flight secured.
You can request a Test & Go / AQ / Sandbox booking by using ASQ.in.th. If you are wishing to take advantage of the Sandbox programs, please refer to the (Sandbox Entry Requirements).
Medical Certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, using RT-PCR method, issued no longer than 72 hours before departure
Complete your entry program, and then enjoy Thailand
You may see a list of the lowest priced travel insurance options for multiple age groups which over COVID-19 here.
The following insurance is the cheapest.
