ASQ HOTELS

Thailand Entry Requirements

Updated on January 22nd, 2022

Currently there are additional entry requirements in place to enter Thailand. Please refer to the following steps to qualify to enter Thailand.

Step 1: Insurance (not required if Thai)

The insurance must cover travel, as well as COVID-19.

COVID-19 coverage meets the 50,000 USD coverage requirement to enter thailand, as well as the 100,000 USD visa requirement for some visas.

The following packages are all acceptable for Thailand Pass applications.

Valid for Test & Go, Sandbox, and AQ stay.

30 DAY COVERAGE
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿1,291*
no asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
WorldTrips
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,276
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
TuneProtect
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,408
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $50K USD )
AXA
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿2,409*
no asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $100K USD )
ACS
CLICK TO APPLY FOR
฿3,090
asymptomatic
coverage
30 DAYS COVERED ( $100K USD )
TuneProtect

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

Starting October 1st policies marked as "Supports STV/OA" will also satisify the visa requirements for STV, and OA based retirement visas.

* prices which are not originally in THB have been converted to THB, and may not be exact.

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Step 2: Visa, or Exempt Entry

Please refer to this LIST to see if your passport country is currently allowed 30 day exempt entry. If it is not on the list you must apply for a visa at your local Thai Consulate.

Step 3: Thailand Pass

Starting November 1st you must obtain a Thailand Pass to enter the country.

Step 4: Flight

Before finalizing your AQ / SHA++ hotel you must have a flight secured.

Step 5: AQ / SANDBOX / TEST & GO

You can request a Test & Go / AQ / Sandbox booking by using ASQ.in.th. If you are wishing to take advantage of the Sandbox programs, please refer to the (Sandbox Entry Requirements).

All approved Hotels for all entry programs

Step 6: RT-PCR Test

Medical Certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, using RT-PCR method, issued no longer than 72 hours before departure

Step 7: Come to Thailand

  1. Prepare T.8 document
  2. Prepare Declaration form
  3. Passport or C.I.
  4. Flight tickets
  5. COVID-19 Travel Insurance (not required if Thai)
  6. AQ / SANDBOX hotel booking voucher confirmation
  7. Certificate of Entry (COE)
  8. Medical Certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, using RT-PCR method, issued no longer than 72 hours before departure (not required if Thai)
  9. Install the ThailandPlus, or the "Mor Chana" application on your mobile device.

Step 8: Start your AQ / Test & Go / Sandbox

Complete your entry program, and then enjoy Thailand

Line
CLICK TO
SUBSCRIBE FOR
LIVE UPDATES
Our line account will keep you informed about anything related to
  • Thailand Entry Requirements
  • Quarantine-Free Entry
  • Certificate of Entry
  • Thailand Pass
We will ensure that you are up to date with all the latest changes / requirements.

Entry FAQS

How can I enter Thailand right now?

Currently there are additional entry requirements in place to enter Thailand. Please refer to the following steps to qualify to enter Thailand.

What health insurance is required to enter Thailand?

The insurance must cover travel, as well as COVID-19. You can get the lowest priced COVID-19 travel insurance here.

How much does COVID-19 insurance cost to enter Thailand?

You may see a list of the lowest priced travel insurance options for multiple age groups which over COVID-19 here.

What is the cheapest COVID-19 health insurance that meets the entry requirements for Thailand?

The following insurance is the cheapest.

What countries qualify for 30 day exempt entry to thailand?

Please refer to this LIST to see if your passport country is currently allowed 30 day exempt entry. If it is not on the list you must apply for a visa at your local Thai Consulate.

What kind of COVID-19 test is required to enter Thailand?

Medical Certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, using RT-PCR method, issued no longer than 72 hours before departure. If you are Thai you do not need this.

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU