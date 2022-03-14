Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vichaivej Hospital

A 5-minute walk from Surasak BTS Skytrain Station, Holiday Inn Silom offers an outdoor pool and fitness centre. It has a health club that provides a tennis court and sauna. Free WiFi is available throughout. Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom is located next to Jewellery Trade Centre, 2 km from Patpong Night Market. Suvarnabhumi Airport is a 45-minute ride from the hotel. Rooms at Silom Holiday Inn feature soothing pastel décor. They come equipped with cable TV channels, tea/coffee making facilities as well as an iron with an an ironing board. For travel convenience, Holiday Inn provides car rental and a tour desk. The Brasserie offers both Asian and international dishes, while Orchid Lounge serves a light meal and beverage for 24 hours. Drinks, accompanied by live music can be enjoyed at Hari’s Bar.

