Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1743 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vichaivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

A 5-minute walk from Surasak BTS Skytrain Station, Holiday Inn Silom offers an outdoor pool and fitness centre. It has a health club that provides a tennis court and sauna. Free WiFi is available throughout.

Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom is located next to Jewellery Trade Centre, 2 km from Patpong Night Market. Suvarnabhumi Airport is a 45-minute ride from the hotel.

Rooms at Silom Holiday Inn feature soothing pastel décor. They come equipped with cable TV channels, tea/coffee making facilities as well as an iron with an an ironing board.

For travel convenience, Holiday Inn provides car rental and a tour desk.

The Brasserie offers both Asian and international dishes, while Orchid Lounge serves a light meal and beverage for 24 hours. Drinks, accompanied by live music can be enjoyed at Hari’s Bar.

If you were a guest at Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
