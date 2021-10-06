Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Furama Silom has released new holistic care packages in partnership with Bangpakok 9 International Hospital for Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ). These new packages are curated to meet the needs and concerns of guests, with dedicated medical services provided by Bangpakok 9 International Hospital.
Furama Silom, Bangkok has been awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in recognition of our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of sanitization and hygiene. The Hotel has adopted many precautionary measures to create a safe environment for all.
Stay with us with peace of mind.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 testing by Real-Time RT-PCR (2 or 3 times) per stay (the number of testing is depending on the period of quarantine stay)
- Certified nurse and hospital staff stationed at the hotel
- The certificate for completion of the 12 days quarantine upon check-out
- Telemedicine consulting services from 08:00 to 20:00 hrs to address concerns about COVID-19
- Charges are applicable for consultation by Bangpakok 9 International Hospital on additional diagnosis
- Health monitoring by the nurse
- Free 24-hour ambulance service transfers between the hotel and the hospital
- Clean and sanitized rooms come complete with air-conditioning, coffee & tea making facilities, IDD phones, iron & ironing board, microwave oven, minibar with refrigerator, pantry with kitchen utensils and cutlery, safe deposit and spacious working desk
- 3 meals per day from selected menus
- Room cleaning service after 1st COVID-19 RT-PCR test
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access
- 43-inch LED television with satellite channels and a wide variety of both local and international programs
- Drinking water & coffee and tea in the room
- Transportation from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
- 20% discount on all laundry services
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 14 reviews
If you were a guest at Furama Silom
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.7 Family Room
È la seconda volta che trascorro la quarantena in questo hotel. Hotel in posizione centrale. Cibo Thai ok. Personale molto gentile. WiFi ottimo. Camera spaziosa con un bel bagno.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Everything very good in new situation with COVID
I wish all your staff all the best,take care and good luck.I hope next time hotel is open already not like ASQ,for normal guests.
I really want to stay in your good hotel again,but with my familly that time.Goodbye!
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Room was large enough for easy exercise
- Air con was good, & the room was very clean
- The meal choices worked well enough & they offered extra room service items regularly
- very basic as the sofa & coffee table were removed
- meals were a slightly small but still Ok & tasty
When stuck in room for 14 nights, then a basic room layout is fine as you cannot leave except for regular Covid tests
The price was very reasonable, the meals were all good, the staff were very polite & helpful
the few English TV channels help past the time, so over all it was good based on the quarantine circumstances
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- big room, clean, comfort, have balcony
- the meal size is not enough for me
I enjoy staying in this hotel for 15 days quarantine. Everything in my journey from reservation, airport pick up, staying in this hotel, until check out, was going smoothly as scheduled.
1.8 Deluxe Room
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Room and view
- Large Bathroom
- Helpfull Staff
- Food ( can be better)
- WiFi
After 14 days I'm safe at home, I've made a good choice for Furama Silom; so nothing much better than just grabbing
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- room/space
- bathroom
- light in the room/aircon
- service/assistance (especially about food/external shopping)
- food choices (wished to see more!)
- some furniture removal from the room
Great space, good room, great bathroom.
Good experience, overall, nothing to complain except some issues in the management of room service/external orders and the satisfactions of a couple of not extraordinary requests - managed below the expectations.
Sad to discover about the removal of some furniture (roomed looked spacious but poorer); hygienic carpet (?) on the moquette didn't bothered me but .. was this necessary?
Good value for money.
4.7 Family Room
Negatives
- sometime found problem Air condition.
the foods have menus for choosing the taste not bad (score 4/5 )
the room 40sqm. that big enough make me feel more space , bathroom really nice with huge bathtub.
staff are friendly and helpful.
4.5 Family Room
Positives
Negatives
- Large room
- Balcony
- Desk and chair in the room
- 24 hour room service
- Can order outside food for delivery
- Very fast internet
- The bathroom has a full-sized tub
- Very professional, helpful, and friendly staff
- Some meal portions are too small
My stay at Furama Silom was very satisfactory because the things I needed the most were well provided. Fast internet, a desk and chair for working on my laptop, a large room, a balcony, and very helpful and polite staff. The 15 days went quickly for me as I was very comfortable.
5.0 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Price is very reasonable, compare with all good services they provide. Very good meals with multiple choices. Staff is not only friendly but also helpful. Love the location, just in the heart of Bangkok and close to skytrain. I booked Furama according to my Thai friend’s advices. Well, she told me Furama is famous about food! And it is. When you have to stay in the room 14 days 24/7 food is really help! If it is not then quarantine might be a nightmare.
- I have read that their internet is not really good but not my case. My conference, meetings via internet went all well.
It is quite frustrating when you have to choose a good ASQ hotels in Bangkok, if I didn’t have Thai friend I will never chose Furama Silom.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Great service
- Other options if you don’t like the food schedule
- Staff will go out of there way to please you
- Food selection is limited
- Language barrier caused some problems
- Room felt very sterile with very little furniture
Great little ASQ hotel for the price some of the furniture was removed from the room and there was a covering on the carpet so the room felt a little sterile really thought you had a great bathroom large bed the staff was super friendly and willing to help and bend over backwards to make your stay as Pleasurable as possible considering the circumstances
4.5 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
I chose this hotel for its price. It was good enough for me, I had no issues with my stay at all. The Covid tests were well orchestrated and check in and out procedures were very efficient. Overall a decent hotel to stay at for ASQ
3.5 Executive Suite
Positives
Negatives
- The Executive Suite with 2 rooms offers plenty of space for 2 persons and the rate is hard to beat
- The food is horrible but great for us as we planned to have a diet anyway
I can recommend the hotel if you don't care about food, the values is good and the staff very friendly
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Good staff , good food , good service, I love Bath tube
- No microwave, price of thing that you buy out side very expensive , don't book family room it very old and not good , but deluxe room it very nice and new
Value for money 32000 bath for deluxe and you get 40 mxm , food it good amount and you can request more snack for free