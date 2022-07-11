COVID VISA EXTENSION (60 DAY)

Updated on July 11th, 2022

Thailand's 60 Day Covid Visa Extensions

Thailand introduced the 60 Day Covid visa extensions originally in 2020 due to COVID-19, and has extended this visa option every 2 months for the past two years.

This is currently one of the most popular extension options travelers have been using to pro-long their stay in Thailand. The extension program was originally intended for travelers who could not travel back to their home countries due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, and required an Embassy letter.

These requirements were later removed, and it has been much easier to get these types of extensions. Because of this many foreigners have been abusing this view type to stay in Thailand for more than a year. Some immigration offices are stricter than others, and may decline to offer you an additional extension.

When is the last day to apply for a 60 Day Covid Extension?

Currently the last day to apply for a 60 Day Covid extension is July 25th, 2022.

Will I get a full 60 Day Covid Extension?

The way these extensions are provided may differ depending on which immigration office you apply at. In some cases you may receive a full 60 day extension, and in other cases you may get a "under consideration stamp", and you will have to come back on another date to get the rest of the portion of the visa (at no cost).

How many times can I apply for a Covid Visa Extension?

There is no official fixed limit, but please note that if you have "too many" you may be denied an extension depending on the officers discretionary power.

If you worry you may consult with a Visa Agent, or Lawyer to ensure that you will not have any trouble.

What are the requirements for a Covid Visa Extension?

At the moment there are no requirements, and anyone can apply as long as it is before the cut off date of July 25th, 2022.

Can I hire someone to obtain the extension on my behalf?

Yes, this is a common option provided by visa agents.

For example for standard cases Thai Visa Centre offers 60 Day Covid Visa Extension services for 6,000 THB.

If this is something you need you can message them over their 24/7 @LINE Support Account.

Will Covid Visa Extensions be possible after July 25th, 2022?

It is impossible to know at this time. Every 60 days they decide if the extension program will be possible, and every time this happens there is always the possibility that it may end. Our advice is to just plan accordingly, and that it is always advisable to extend earlier rather than later.