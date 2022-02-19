Total AQ Hotel Rooms 52 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Kasemrad Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 41 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bella B All Suites Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Bella B All Suites Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bangkok View 40 m² ฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿14,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bella Comfort 46 m² ฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿15,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants Best Balla B 60 m² ฿32,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Yoga Mat

Bella B All Suites is the well-designed functional suites through the finest hospitality and classy facilities. The Chao Phraya River, the largest port running through Bangkok, and Krung Thon Buri sky train station are conveniently positioned within walking distance. You will be memorized by the modern and trendy style of our all suites. And experience a different culture of services. All suites at Bella B All Suites Hotel have a bedroom, a bath room with shower (some of them have bathtubs) and living room, equipped with a microwave and kitchen utensils for warming up meals. Some suites also have kitchen with a dining table.

Amenities / Features Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel

Meals a day create by chef.

Vegetarian menu is available

WiFi available 24 hours throughout the hotel

Complimentary in room drinking water

Total 1-3 times COVID-19 tests RT-PCR due to package

24 hours standby nurse service

Official COVID-19-free certificate prior to check-out

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 42 reviews Rating 17 Excellent 13 Very Good 10 Average 2 Poor 0 Terrible Bella B All Suites Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Bella B All Suites Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇹🇭 Tippi Lee Arrived on 16/02/2022 3.2 Bangkok View Negatives Only 1 small tv in bedroom. The room is so small. I couldn't stay in the room. I checked out after my first covid test. The hotel took advantage of quarantine rule change to forfeit most of my prepaid 7 days reservation. Do not paid in full in advanced. 🇹🇭 MRS.WITTHAWAN LIMNARONG Arrived on 01/02/2022 5.0 Bangkok View Good pick up from airport

Covid 19 pcr.test was done when arrived at hotel, no waiting time

Specious room, comfortable

Helpful staff

Good price for test & go

Excellent I had a good sleep in comfy bed, good services, help me carry all my luggages. 🇹🇭 MR.PORANART KATANYUTANON Arrived on 14/02/2022 4.8 Bangkok View Good value for money for test & go include pick up from airport, pcr.test, 3 meals.

Comfortable room.

Nice staff.

Wifi was ok., can watch NetfliX I paid 1,000 bath extra for quick pcr.test, result came out in only 3 hours, worth it. 🇹🇭 MRS.PAVINTARA HARINSOOT Arrived on 12/01/2022 5.0 Bangkok View Nice room with separate bedroom & living room and counter bar

Microwave for warming food, 3 meals was good for staying 1 night test & go

Bath room was small but ok.

Good services. I really like lunch here Hainanese chicken, very good taste. 🇹🇭 Nic Arrived on 09/01/2022 4.7 Bangkok View Specious room size. Facilities were working well. For test n go was quick to receive the results. Well communicate and helpful with the receptionist. The hotel provided of what you needed. 🇮🇳 Fayaz ahmad kakroo Arrived on 29/01/2022 4.7 Bangkok View Positives Nice rooms have everything in room .. Negatives Food can be better .. but it what we pay for can’t complain and I order from grab and was easy box staff recommended anyways Nice hotel rooms are spacious bedroom and living room saperate .. nice cooperative staff .. you get what you pay for it’s simple .. 🇱🇻 Arturs Soldatovs Arrived on 02/02/2022 4.4 Bangkok View Positives Apartment size

View of Bangkok

Staff The apartment is huge, two A/C, one in living room/kitchen and second in bedroom, both working well. View from a balcony is wonderful. It is noisy because of highway. However, it doesn’t disturb that much when you’re in to your own things. TV lacks of international channels, only news. Internet is fair, only 5GHz stable. It is enough to work trough VPN or watch NETFLIX. Most of food are delicious, not available to choose as you eat what a chef cooks. The portions seem small but enough to keep you full through the day. The feeding times are 7:00/12:00/17:00. In overall, my staying was great. I cannot say anything bad as you get what you pay for and maybe a bit more for that price. 🇹🇭 Sansara Arrived on 16/12/2021 5.0 Bella Comfort Positives Delicious food

Great Service

Spacious

Comfortable

Clean

Well equipped This is my second time staying at Bella B, the first time was for full 14 day quarantine. Unfortunately I could only stay for one night as this was for test & go, I love having a whole room to myself. The room is clean and very specious so I was able to get a good night's sleep after my long journey. There is a wide selection of food — the Thai dishes made particularly well. Even cutlery is provided so I did not have to eat from takeaway boxes. I really appreciated the care that staff put in, any problems I had were resolved very quickly by the team. Even when the wifi was down, they quickly connected a LAN wire to my device to get things back to normal. I also really appreciated the AQ measures put in as it helped me feel very safe after having just travelled. No doubt, will come back again. 🇦🇺 Steven Sundin Arrived on 28/01/2022 3.3 Bangkok View Positives The Apt space. Negatives Wifi, food and English TV channels To fix the negativs: use your own mobile internet provider (only good router is the 5Ghz one on floor five). Bring extra food and spices in your suitcase, the portions is to small and cooked with little spices (Farrang style?). English TV channels has to be fixed via internet. Only Eng TV ch provided is four News ch from: Qatar, Turkey, Japan and Germany. If the Hotel would correct these problems they could put the price up with 25% and with the comfy Apt would be a good deal for the customers. 🇳🇱 Maarten Ruiter Arrived on 29/01/2022 2.5 Bella Comfort Positives Room is oke , wifi very bad , i ask them but the do nothing , i am happy that i can go to my wife Negatives WIFI

Food When i ask them about food for other meals they dont understand sometimes and then is going wrong , today they forget me , then you must eat what you get , in other hotels you can also choose in 3 differents meals, i am littel bit disapountid abot that , when you wont to order fore 7 eleven is oke , no problems, and the room is also oke fore a littel wile , but i never go back to this hotel , i now that i must stay 7 days, but that is a long time when you get the good food. maarten ruiter 🇹🇭 Thipphwan Arrived on 08/01/2022 3.3 Bangkok View Positives Room size Negatives Food was not good The hotel location and staff was great and secure however the only comments that food was not good and very difficult to order from outside due to restrictions 🇮🇩 Ariando Arrived on 15/01/2022 3.6 Bangkok View Positives The hotel staff are really helpful and nice

I love the sunrise view at my room Negatives The air circulation in my room (606) was not really good because it was very close to main road

The wifi was poor, I had to use my personal data connection during the quarantine, I assumed because my room was in the corner of the hotel building Overall this ASQ hotel is good for that price! I will recommend this to my Indonesia colleagues for sure. 🇦🇹 Manuel Ortner Arrived on 05/01/2022 1.9 Bangkok View Positives Enough space for two people Negatives Really bad meals

very hard to get the things you need from the hotel (toilet paper, water…) The apartment was okay but the service from the hotel really wasn‘t good. We were so glad when we came out. 🇦🇺 Tye Trow Arrived on 07/01/2022 5.0 Bangkok View Positives Staff were friendly and helpful.

Room is spacious, comfortable and most importantly is clean!

Wifi is always connected.

Food wise is as good as it gets. But variety of food delivery services to choose from. To be honest,I didn’t expect much - compare it with the price I paid. But I was pleased and content that I chose this hotel. The operation was efficient, staff were friendly and helpful since the moment I stepped foot into it. Without a doubt- if I have to do it again, I would definitely come back here. Recommended! 🇪🇸 Felipe Gonzalez Noguchi Arrived on 05/01/2022 2.5 Bella Comfort Positives Some of the staff were very helpful and really tried their best to accommodate

Room is big which is necessary for when you're stuck in there

Complimentary water, microwave, hot water boiler etc. Negatives Some other staff were terrible and it felt like they didn't want to help at all

The traffic is loud from the road but considering this is one of the cheapest ASQ options, it's ok

The food is awful and very small portions. You will need to budget additional money for food delivery during your stay unless you want to starve

You need to pay for your own 4g connection because the wifi is no good Overall considering this hotel is one of the cheapest ASQ options, I can't complain too much. Some of the staff were super helpful, and they did everything they could to improve my stay, ex. Fix the loud electric box in my room, help me order things from 7-11, bring me coffee in the morning etc. Yes, there are certainly negatives but given the price, I could tolerate the negatives. With that being said, if I had to do 10-14 days, i think it is worth it to spend some more money for nicer amenities 🇹🇭 Yasmine Mohammed Arrived on 28/12/2021 3.3 Bangkok View Positives แอร์เย็นสบาย เครื่องทำน้ำอุ่นใช้ได้ดี อุปกรณ์อำนวยความสะดวกใช้งานได้ดีทุกอย่าง

พนักงานให้บริการพอใช้ ไม่แย่มาก มีผิดพลาดบ้างเล็กน้อย

พื้นที่กว้างขวางพอสมควร

อาหารมีฮาลาลให้เลือก Negatives หมอนนอนไม่สบายเลย ไม่สบายแม้แต่นิดเดียว

ผ้าปูเตียงเก่า เป็นขุย ผ้าห่มผืนเล็กกว่าเตียง

ไฟในห้องนอนควรเป็นแบบหรี่ได้หรือมีไฟหัวเตียง หลอดไฟบางจุดเสีย ใช้การไม่ได้ ควรซ่อมก่อนให้แขกเข้าพัก

เลือกเมนูอาหารแล้วได้ไม่ตรงตามที่เลือกในบางมื้อ

ห้องนอนมีแสงรบกวนในตอนกลางวันไม่ทึบเท่าที่ควร

มีเสียงรบกวนเล็กน้อยจากการคมนาคมด้านนอก แต่ไม่ถึงกับนอนไม่ได้เลย

มื้อเช้าทุกวันจะมีน้ำผลไม้มาด้วย แต่ 2 วันสุดท้ายไม่ให้มา และเราขอนมไปในมื้อเช้า ไม่เคยได้เลย แขกต้องพักหลายวัน ควรเตรียมปลอกหมอนและผ้าปูเตียงให้เปลี่ยนในห้อง ให้แจ้งอุณหภูมิ 07.00-09.00 น. แต่พนักงานตามตั้งแต่ 07.00 น. จะรีบรบกวนแขกไปทำไม ควรรอก่อนดีกว่าสัก 08.00-08.30 น.ค่อยตามก็ไม่สาย 🇧🇪 BESANGEZ DANIEL Arrived on 30/10/2021 1.5 Bangkok View Positives O Negatives Wi-Fi

Eating

Impossible to sleep.big road at 50meter this hotel is really not good .. as i wrote the food is not good .. the wi-fi very bad and the maximum they did not put back the 4 days that we were staying telling me that it is the government does not want not that we reimburse customers ..... i lost 11,000 THB. never again at this hotel. And believe me I know all the beautiful hotels in Bangkok. 🇸🇪 Josef Poth Arrived on 24/09/2021 4.7 Bella Comfort Positives Friendly staff

Good food- better as other asq hotels

Good Wifi

Kitchen with microwave and big refrigerator Negatives Little loud from traffic, but we know it and it's acceptable. Good asq Hotel, little loud from the traffic but when the people are always in the room so they have little entertainment from the cars, the train and people, which are to see from the window. Bangkok is a living city 🇨🇦 Keira Gruttner Arrived on 22/08/2021 3.3 Bangkok View Positives The staff was extremely helpful and courteous. They were willing to go above and beyond to help me during my quarantine stay and getting settled in Bangkok.

Ordering items from outside of quarantine was easy. Negatives The wifi was extremely problematic, therefore hotspotting from my phone the whole time was necessary. This was for any basic use of the internet.

The food portions were sometimes quite small or plain. Overall a good experience - having the one bedroom apartment was helpful to keep work/life spaces separate over the two week duration. 🇨🇦 Janie Williams Arrived on 20/07/2021 5.0 Bangkok View Positives Reliable wifi

Comfortable and spacious

Employees are ready to help all the time

Careful and safe with COVID measures

A large range of western and Thai food on the menu everyday

Snacks and coffee were complimentary This hotel was great compared to its low price and I had a lovely and comfortable stay. The staff also try their best to respond to our needs and request quickly. It was also very reassuring to see the staff take COVID measurements very seriously. The food was also good as there were many options from western to Thai food and I could even reheat my food with the plates the hotel provided with a microwave, which came in very handy. The hotel also has dishwashing soap so that you could wash your plates after reheating and eating your food!

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images