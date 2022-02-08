Total AQ Hotel Rooms 155 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Sukumvit Hospital

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Located in Bangkok, 1.3 miles from MBK Center, Amara Bangkok Hotel provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking and a shared lounge. Among the facilities at this property are a concierge service and ticket service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. Guest rooms are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. Featuring a private bathroom with a shower and free toiletries, rooms at the hotel also offer a city view. All units at Amara Bangkok Hotel come with a seating area. A continental breakfast is available daily at the accommodation. Bangkok Art & Culture Centre is 1.4 miles from Amara Bangkok Hotel, while SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World is 1.6 miles away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 14.3 miles from the hotel.

Amenities / Features One way transfer from BKK or DMK Airport to the hotel

3 meals per day (special menu)

15% discount on A La Carte Room service menu

20% discount on laundry service

Unlimited high speed internet access (50 Mbps.)

Digital access to newspapers and magazines from all over the world

Nursing on standby 24 hours

Real-time Polym-erase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) 3 Swab for Covid-19 on Day 0-1, Day 6-7 or Day 12-13

Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service

Complimentary initial assessment via video call

