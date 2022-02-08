BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amara Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
9
rating with
2076 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
100% DEPOSIT
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 155 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Sukumvit Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Amara Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Amara Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Amara Bangkok Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Bangkok. Located in Bangkok, 1.3 miles from MBK Center, Amara Bangkok Hotel provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking and a shared lounge. Among the facilities at this property are a concierge service and ticket service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests.

Guest rooms are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. Featuring a private bathroom with a shower and free toiletries, rooms at the hotel also offer a city view. All units at Amara Bangkok Hotel come with a seating area.

A continental breakfast is available daily at the accommodation.

Bangkok Art & Culture Centre is 1.4 miles from Amara Bangkok Hotel, while SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World is 1.6 miles away. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 14.3 miles from the hotel.

Amenities / Features

  • One way transfer from BKK or DMK Airport to the hotel
  • 3 meals per day (special menu)
  • 15% discount on A La Carte Room service menu
  • 20% discount on laundry service
  • Unlimited high speed internet access (50 Mbps.)
  • Digital access to newspapers and magazines from all over the world
  • Nursing on standby 24 hours
  • Real-time Polym-erase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) 3 Swab for Covid-19 on Day 0-1, Day 6-7 or Day 12-13
  • Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service
  • Complimentary initial assessment via video call
