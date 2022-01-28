총 AQ 호텔 객실 49 침실
파트너 병원 BNH Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
크 룽텝 디럭스 발코니 룸 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
크 룽텝 디럭스 스위트 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
발코니에서 강이 보이는 격리
Shangri-La Bangkok의 독점 대체 검역 패키지.
BNH 병원과 협력하여 Shangri-La Bangkok은 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room 또는 Krungthep Deluxe Suite에서 멋진 차오프라야 강이 내려다보이는 격리 시설을 제공합니다.
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- 무료 고속 인터넷 접속
샹그릴라 호텔, 방콕
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적 네거티브
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
방청결도 좋고 방에 베란다가 있어서 너무 좋습니다. 그러나 음식은 선택의 여지가 너무 적고 맛은 좋지 않습니다.
게다가 와이파이가 불안정해서 가끔 영상통화로 못쓰게 되는 경우가 있습니다.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
머물기에 매우 좋고 편리한 ASQ. 아주 일이 잘되고 서비스가 훌륭합니다 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
호텔은 특히 중국 대사 Jacky Tao에게 매우 좋은 서비스를 제공합니다. 나는 예약을하고 체크 아웃 할 때까지 항상 제 시간에 응답 할 수 있습니다. 머무는 동안 음식도 맛있고 발코니에서 바라보는 전망도 너무 좋습니다. 샹그릴라 호텔을 적극 추천합니다.
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
샹그릴라에서 살수 있는게 최선의 선택입니다 방은 모든 시설이 다 갖춰져있습니다 가장 놀라운 점은 모든 사람을 위한 발코니가 있고 아름다운 강 전망이 있어 고립된 동안 여전히 신선한 공기를 마실 수 있다는 것입니다 기간.. 그리고 호텔의 중국인 매니저인 Jacky씨가 저를 잘 돌봐주셔서 어떤 난치병도 해결할 수 있게 도와주셨어요.
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적 네거티브
검역이 필요한 경우 이곳이 갇힐 수 있습니다.
내가 머물고 싶은 최고의 5 성급 감옥.
아무 문제 없었습니다. 당신이 할 수있는 한 가지는 음식의 품질과 선택이 훌륭하기 때문에 체중을 늘리는 것입니다.
토니가 나를 돌봐준 최고의 남자였어.고마워 토니.
하지만 그동안 보지 못했던 저를 지켜봐주신 모든 스태프분들께 감사드립니다.
바보짓하지 말고 다른 데로 가십시오.
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 매우 편안한 침대, 멋진 욕실, 매우 조용합니다 (다리에서 멀리 떨어진 7 층에 발코니가 있습니다).
- 음식이 빨리 늙었습니다. 선택이 제한됩니다. 스테이크, 연어, 양고기는 품질이 좋지 않았습니다. 대부분의 다른 것들은 좋았습니다 +. 14 일 동안 방에 갇혀 있으면 단시간에 더 좋은 음식을 꿈꾸기 시작할 것입니다. 피
체크인 직원은 충분히 효율적이었습니다. 다른 직원은 조용하고 예의 바르며 요청하는 경우 필요한 사항을 처리합니다. 다시 말하지만 방은 매우 충분하고 멋진 전망으로 편안했습니다.
발코니가 있으면 감옥에 있지 않은 것처럼 느껴지므로 여기로 가십시오.
이 파괴적인 격리 중에 다른 옵션이있을 때까지 여기로 가야합니다.
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
긍정적 네거티브
붐비는 고속도로와 다리가 항상 시끄러운 호텔 부분의 위치에도 불구하고 좋은 숙박
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적 네거티브
오후의 태양과 강의 멋진 전망을 제공하는 발코니가있는 매우 편안한 객실입니다. 음식은 매우 좋았고 항상 뜨겁게 제공되었습니다.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
긍정적 네거티브
멋진 전망. 놀라운 발코니. 매우 친절한 헤이스팅스. 훌륭한 서비스. Alexis에 대한 특별한 감사