One of our top picks in Bangkok. Solitaire Bangkok offers 4-star comfort in spacious rooms with free WiFi, located 10 minutes’ walk from Nana Skytrain Station. It features an outdoor pool and buffet breakfast. Unlimited internet access, speed dial to hotel services and travel guides are also provided for guests. Solitaire Bangkok offers free tuk-tuk shuttles to the Nana and Asoke BTS Skytrain Stations. It is a 5-minute drive from Sukhumvit MRT Station and provides free parking. Air-conditioned units come with a flat-screen cable TV and international power sockets. The en suite bathroom comes with bathrobes and a hairdryer. Guests can have an active workout at the gym. Other facilities include a business centre and a steam room. The Club Sky Lounge boasts spectacular views and other benefits exclusively for guests staying in the Club Sky rooms on floors 10-15. During the stay at Solitaire, guests can enjoy refreshments and watch the latest football matches live at Traders Bar & Kitchen or a more relaxing setting while swimming in the pool at Aquar Bar. @Spice opens all-day serving a scrumptious breakfast and a la carte dishes featuring local and international cuisines.

Amenities / Features 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)

*********************************

Room for 1 night

1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person

3 meals per person

1 time of airport pick up service on arrival

2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)

*********************************

Room for 2 nights

2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)

3 meals per person (Day 1 only)

1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)

5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))

*********************************

Room for 5 nights

2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)

3 meals per person (Day 1 only)

1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)

//// All package include ////

25% discount for Laundry service

20% discount for Food and beverage

Smart TV with national and international channels

Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access

Complimentary drinking water, coffee/tea making facilities

Complimentary masks, hand sanitizer and thermometer

24-hour emergency ambulance service transfer from the hotel to the hospital

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 21 reviews Rating 8 Excellent 10 Very Good 1 Average 2 Poor 0 Terrible 🇧🇷 DIOGO DE BRITO CARVALHO Arrived on 27/12/2021 2.4 Deluxe Room Positives Good location

Room size Negatives They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)

No one pick up the phone calls

After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already

PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests. 🇬🇧 mr antony bingham Arrived on 26/12/2021 5.0 Grand Superior Room Positives Well organised Negatives No alcohol Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room 🇦🇺 Cosmin Marginean Arrived on 20/12/2021 4.2 Grand Superior Room Positives Clean hotel

Nice room layout Negatives None The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice. 🇬🇧 John James Prescott Arrived on 13/12/2021 3.8 Grand Superior Room Positives Comfortable Bed

Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room

Air conditioning almost too good

Made me feel very welcome

Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.

They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel Negatives Room service was poor

Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts

Breakfast was not automatically delivered I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us. 🇸🇪 Jenny Nilsson Arrived on 10/12/2021 4.8 Grand Superior Room Positives Service

Staff

Room

Procedures

Transport Negatives Nothing I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff 🇸🇬 Azman Nooh Arrived on 06/12/2021 5.0 Grand Superior Room Positives From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....

The hotel Solitare, superb in every way... Negatives Nothing No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient. Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand 🇵🇹 Antonio Pereira Arrived on 03/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel. I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service. 🇩🇰 Thorbjoern Schroeder-Hansen Arrived on 02/12/2021 3.7 Grand Superior Room Positives The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-) Negatives It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us. All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel 🇩🇰 Michael Poul Nauroee Arrived on 21/11/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Front Desk efficient

Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)

Nice and big room

Very big bathtub european size, nice Negatives Carpets in room a bit worn-down

Extension of stay after Test and go not possible, everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe. 🇳🇿 Rob Arrived on 13/11/2021 2.3 Grand Superior Room Positives Room was clean

PCR test immediately on site

PCR results came in on time, as stated Negatives food was cold and ordinary

no choices of food

no service It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice. 🇺🇸 John Harring Arrived on 05/11/2021 5.0 Grand Superior Room Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience 🇹🇭 Borwornpan Choochottiros Arrived on 27/10/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room Positives พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง 🇨🇦 Aaron K Arrived on 10/09/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean. The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ. 🇬🇧 Timothy Hugh Judkins Arrived on 11/08/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room Positives Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation Negatives Boredom. Loneliness. Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink. 🇫🇷 Quentin Arrived on 08/07/2021 4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony Positives Food quality

Jacuzzi and balcony makes the ASQ go way faster

Comfort

TV with integrated chromecast I chose solitaire for quarantine, it was as advertised, great and abundant food, luxury confort, large balcony in a residential district so not too much car and sirens noise Would chose again if i had to do a second one ! 🇬🇧 Martin Porter Arrived on 21/06/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Good selection of food including Indian. Staff were very attentive for my needs. If I asked for something they fixed it and quickly. Negatives Room was not cleaned. Having said that I never asked for it but I would have expected it. But having to move room for hours was also not an ideal arrangement which is why I did not mention it. IT dept was good and whitelisted my IPTV solution. I would recommend take a HDMI cable with you if you have such a box. The hotel provided an extension cable for me :) 🇦🇺 WALDEMAR ALEKSANDER CICHOCKI Arrived on 12/06/2021 3.9 Deluxe Room Positives Good standard.

Quiet and private.

Upon my request staff provided/purchased required items. Negatives I was transferred to a higher standard room, but could not find slippers to wear.

No balcony, no fresh air, windows sealed (it was stated in description though).

Unable to fully control aircon system. Way too complicated.

I connected my portable hard disk to the hotel TV to watch/listen to my favourites. When I opened my disk at home I found half of my mp3 files corrupted with new contents or unreadable. Depressing experience despite staff doing really their best to make my stay pleasant. Sealed windows, no balcony, artificial recycled stuff from air-conditioner will never replace the fresh air. Hotel of good standard and design though. All basic necessities provided. I found the choice and quality of food very good. Staff did well fulfilling required from them imposed obligatory tasks, maintaining hygiene the top priority. They were very helpful with providing/purchasing items I ordered. Good service and care compensated the general feeling of being suspected of importing horrific health threats from overseas... Massive amounts of plastic were used for catering... 🇬🇧 Gary Brady Arrived on 12/06/2021 4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub Positives Excellent Sized Room

Clean modern

Wife and 2 TVs

Food quality and choice acceptable

Easy booking

Efficient staff

Friendly service

Medical test facilities and staff v good

Plates and cutlery available. Negatives Mixed food quality especially after obvious crew change of personnel

Lack of communication even using LINE

Need to supply your own toothpaste.

No Balcony Overall a good stay for my 1st Thai ASQ. Happy to have selected Solataire and will recommend to others. Happy not to be using plastic plates and cutlery every day since this Room Type had a small kitchen area with microwave, sink, fridge, cups, coffee tea, plates and cutlery. After visiting other Q hotels staff could do more on a daily update on Line with names or general dialog. Only persons who talks to you really is the nurse but never introduced name etc. 🇶🇦 Mohammed shafeea yousef Arrived on 16/05/2021 5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub Positives Everything was wonderfully Negatives Nothing 🙏🏻 Im thanks all thai government stuff.. from when I stopped airport until I finished my quarantine. Thanks to nurse in hotel.. thanks immigrations stuff.thanks hotel stuff 🙏🏻💐 thanks again 🙏🏻🇹🇭💐 🇺🇸 Jon Green Arrived on 30/04/2021 3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub Positives Large room with refrigerator, microwave, separate den, and bathtub.

Responsive to requests. The suite was clean and large. Some minor maintenance issues, the rubber foam floor was buckling. Nice bathtub. The food was OK, nothing special. My biggest problem is that I put down a 5,000 baht deposit, but wanted to upgrade to a suite. They told me to book through the web site, which was bad advice. I had to pay full price ( deposit not credited ), and when I asked for my deposit back they said it would take 1-2 months, which is ridiculous. It should take one or two days, or just refund me in cash. I’ll be surprised if I get it back.