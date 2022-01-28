Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 49 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 66 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok , und Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Krungthep Deluxe Balkonzimmer 44m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿55,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Krungthep Deluxe Suite 84m²
฿98,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
QUARANTÄNE MIT FLUSSBLICK VON IHREM BALKON
Exklusives alternatives Quarantänepaket von Shangri-La Bangkok.
In Zusammenarbeit mit dem BNH Hospital bietet Shangri-La Bangkok Quarantäne in einem Krungthep Deluxe Balkonzimmer oder Krungthep Deluxe Suite mit Blick auf den spektakulären Fluss Chao Phraya.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- One private transfer from Airport to Hotel
- 24-hour nurse supervision by BNH Hospital
- Kostenloser Highspeed-Internetzugang
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 20 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.1 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Balcony and view
- Bed comfortable
- Daily Loundry Service
- Outside noisy
- Missing dining table
We think this was a good choyce, but not very cheep. 3000.- SFr. for two people. The staff was very polite and frendly.
4.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Airport Pick up
- testing immediate upon hotel arrival
- professional staff
- Thai food choices are good
Beautiful hotel, the staff was very professional, from pickup to initial testing at check-in, to alerting me of test results all went smoothly. My only issue was with the breakfast, bread not fresh, but stale, all around it did not taste good and for the price of the overall stay, I would expect better food quality. The Thai food I ordered from the menu was excellent, which I did pay for out of pocket. I would definitely stay here again for the one-day test-and-go scheme.
4.7 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Professional and courteous service
Excellent service provided from airport to room will use again 5 star
Book a balcony suite being able to have a balcony makes the isolated period easy
4.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very comfortable room
- Beautiful river view
- Excellent WiFi
- Pcr test back within 5 hours
- Bathroom is old.
- Toilet facilities need improvement
The hotel room is very comfortable and the view is beautiful. WiFi is good. But the bathroom is rather old and the toiletries need improvement. When I arrived in the room after a long haul flight and needed to relax in the bath I found the bath stopper was broken and the concierge was reluctant to send someone up to repair it as first and had to insist firmly as it was unacceptable. Otherwise service generally is very good and the hotel receptionist was very welcoming. Balcony chairs could do with some cushions. The food is average. Ordered the australian lamb rack which was not very tender.
1.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv Negative
No Refund. $500 USD into Shangri-La’s pockets. The room I could rent for $140 USD. Why do they keep the other $360 for things I never used, such as private transportation from the airport, breakfast, Covid tests. I am happy that I canceled this trip!
3.6 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
- Very quick and efficient both raking test and getting result
- Great room
I can’t complain about anything, sorry!!
I was supposed to get the results the next morning at the latest but I got it only six hours later and I was moved to the tower next door immediately
Great
Thank you
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Easy booking
- Efficient fast Airport service
- Smooth transfer
- No hassle PCR Test
- Quick result (under 3 hours)
- Clean spacious room with balcony view
- Excellent hotel staff
- No choice offered for food although 3 meals were given
The booking process was simple and the required form was issued quickly after payment, The airport transfer was conducted with speed and efficiency in a minivan but only I was in it. The room itself was all you'd need for a single night and the balcony gave a nice vantage point to watch the night revellers go by on their boats. My only point of improvement would be if they allowed a choice of food, The evening meal was already outside the room when I arrived and while the food was well presented and plentiful I'd already eaten on the flights and would have preferred a small snack. Breakfast and lunch the next day were also huge and well presented but not really what I was looking for but that is a comment not a complaint.
2.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- The view was good from the balcony
- Staff took a long time to let me out despite negative covid test.
I was not happy with this hotel. The food was terrible and nothing like I ordered. And check out was a disaster
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- The pickup upon arrival was smooth, PCR was quick, meals were good, room was clean and comfortable.
Not necessary negative but I think the hotel should inform the guests that they need to call the reception before checking out.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
The Shangrila Hotel provide a very efficient service and Khun Yue responded promptly to all my requests. If I have to do ASQ again I would not hesitate to request lodging at Shangri La
2.2 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv Negative
- Food bland
- No thought to menu
- Dated room with little amenities
Was surprised and let down by standards of what is supposed to be a 5 star hotel, seems they are just trying to do minimum (just going through the motions)...
-The rooms were old and in badly need to refurbishment - decor, furniture and amenities all lacking.
-AC was old and did not work well.
-Shower had little water pressure and did not drain, making floor dangerously slippery.
-Food was poor, not consistent and bland, Menu was limited. Desserts looked like the left over coffee shop cakes. Hotel also did not include for beverages with lunch and dinner.
-Meals are delivered at a set time and no choice is given.
-Television had limited channels with poor reception - no smart provision provided.
-The floor carpet had been covered by cheap linoleum which makes it easy for the hotel to clean but for guests that have paid 5 star prices it is a lot to be desired.
Advised the hotel of the above but got the impression that they were paying lip service..
3.4 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Die Sauberkeit der Zimmer ist gut, es ist so perfekt, einen Balkon im Zimmer zu haben. Das Essen hat jedoch zu wenig Auswahl und die Verkostung ist nicht so gut.
Außerdem ist das WLAN nicht stabil, manchmal kann ich es nicht für Videoanrufe verwenden.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Sehr schönes und praktisches ASQ für den Aufenthalt. Alles läuft gut und der Service ist großartig 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Das Hotel bietet einen sehr guten Service, insbesondere den chinesischen Botschafter Jacky Tao. Von der Reservierung bis zum Auschecken kann er immer pünktlich antworten. Während meines Aufenthaltes ist das Essen lecker und die Aussicht vom Balkon ist sehr schön. Sehr zu empfehlen Shangri La Hotel.
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
In Shangri-La leben zu können ist die beste Wahl. Das Zimmer hat alle Einrichtungen. Das Erstaunlichste ist, dass es einen Balkon für alle hat und den schönen Flussblick, damit ich während der Isolation noch frische Luft atmen kann Zeitraum.. Außerdem hat sich der chinesische Manager des Hotels, Jacky, sehr um mich gekümmert. Er konnte mir helfen, alle unheilbaren Krankheiten zu lösen. Vielen Dank für seine Hilfe, die meine Reise angenehmer gemacht hat.
4.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv Negative
Wenn Sie eine Quarantäne benötigen, ist dies der Ort, an dem Sie eingesperrt werden können.
Das beste 5-Sterne-Gefängnis, in dem ich gerne übernachten würde.
Nichts war ein Problem, man kann nur Gewicht auf die Qualität des Essens legen und die Auswahl war unglaublich.
Tony, der Top-Mann, der sich um mich gekümmert hat, war der Mann, den man haben sollte. Danke, Tony.
Aber danke an alle Mitarbeiter, die ich nicht gesehen habe, die sich um mich gekümmert haben.
Seien Sie nicht dumm und gehen Sie woanders hin.
3.9 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Sehr bequemes Bett, schönes Bad und sehr ruhig (ich hatte einen Balkon im 7. Stock weit von der Brücke entfernt).
- Das Essen wurde schnell alt. Die Auswahl ist begrenzt. Das Steak, der Lachs und das Lamm waren nicht sehr gut. Die meisten anderen Dinge waren gut. Wenn Sie 14 Tage in einem Raum festsitzen, werden Sie in kurzer Zeit von besserem Essen träumen. P.
Das Personal beim Einchecken war effizient genug. Die anderen Mitarbeiter sind ruhig, höflich und kümmern sich um Ihre Bedürfnisse - wenn Sie fragen. Auch hier war das Zimmer sehr ausreichend und komfortabel mit einer tollen Aussicht.
Gehen Sie hierher, denn wenn Sie einen Balkon haben, fühlen Sie sich wie nicht in einem Gefängnis.
Solange es während dieser störenden Quarantäne keine anderen Optionen gibt, ist dies der richtige Ort.
4.6 Krungthep Deluxe Suite
Positiv Negative
- LAGE AUF BESETZTER BRÜCKE
GUTER AUFENTHALT Trotz der Lage dieses Teils des Hotels auf einer belebten Autobahn und Brücke immer laut
4.8 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Balkon mit Aussicht
- Exzellentes Essen
- Verkehrslärm von der Brücke neben dem Hotel
Sehr komfortables Zimmer mit Balkon, der viel Nachmittagssonne und einen schönen Blick auf den Fluss hat. Das Essen war außergewöhnlich gut und wurde immer heiß serviert.
5.0 Krungthep Deluxe Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Atemberaubender Ausblick
- Gutes Essen
- Guter Service
Super tolle Aussicht. Erstaunlicher Balkon. Super freundliche Hastings. Guter Service. Besonderer Dank für Alexis
