Updated on May 27th, 2022

Entering Thailand on a Special Tourist Visa (STV)

The Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV) is a special single entry visa introduced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand on October 1, 2020 for long-stay tourists who would like to travel to Thailand. It is one of the economic measures by the Thai government to restore the local tourism industry that has been affected heavily by COVID-19.

Initially the STV program was set to expire on September 30, 2021, but it has since been extended until September 30, 2022.

The advantage of this visa over a Tourist Visa is that it can be extended up to 2x additional times resulting in a total of 9 months of stay. (please note that you may NOT switch from STV to another visa type without leaving Thailand)

Requirements for the Special Tourist Visa (STV)

Must not be a person prohibited from entering the Kingdom as provided by the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979) Must have no criminal records in Thailand and the country of the applicant's nationality or residence. Must have the nationality of or permanent residence in the country where application is submitted Must NOT have prohibitive diseases (Leprosy, Tuberculosis, drug addiction, Elephantiasis, third phase of Syphilis) as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No. 14 B.E. 2535 Must have a Thai health insurance covering the length of stay in Thailand with no less than 40,000 THB coverage for outpatient treatment and no less than 400,000 THB for inpatient treatment. (must be specifically mentioned) Applicant may consider buying a Thai health insurance online which meets all these requirements here Must have a health insurance covering medical expenses in Thailand with a minimum coverage of 100,000 USD for COVID-19 (must be specifically mentioned). Under this visa you are prohibited from engaging in any gainful employment in Thailand.

Documents required for the Special Tourist Visa (STV)