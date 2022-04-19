Updated on May 27th, 2022
Entering Thailand on a Special Tourist Visa (STV)
The Thailand Special Tourist Visa (STV) is a special single entry visa introduced by the Tourism Authority of Thailand on October 1, 2020 for long-stay tourists who would like to travel to Thailand. It is one of the economic measures by the Thai government to restore the local tourism industry that has been affected heavily by COVID-19.
Initially the STV program was set to expire on September 30, 2021, but it has since been extended until September 30, 2022.
The advantage of this visa over a Tourist Visa is that it can be extended up to 2x additional times resulting in a total of 9 months of stay. (please note that you may NOT switch from STV to another visa type without leaving Thailand)
Requirements for the Special Tourist Visa (STV)
- Must not be a person prohibited from entering the Kingdom as provided by the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979)
- Must have no criminal records in Thailand and the country of the applicant's nationality or residence.
- Must have the nationality of or permanent residence in the country where application is submitted
- Must NOT have prohibitive diseases (Leprosy, Tuberculosis, drug addiction, Elephantiasis, third phase of Syphilis) as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No. 14 B.E. 2535
- Must have a Thai health insurance covering the length of stay in Thailand with no less than 40,000 THB coverage for outpatient treatment and no less than 400,000 THB for inpatient treatment. (must be specifically mentioned) Applicant may consider buying a Thai health insurance online which meets all these requirements here
- Must have a health insurance covering medical expenses in Thailand with a minimum coverage of 100,000 USD for COVID-19 (must be specifically mentioned).
- Under this visa you are prohibited from engaging in any gainful employment in Thailand.
Documents required for the Special Tourist Visa (STV)
- One of the below Four Options must be Present
- Proof of full ownership of A Condominium unit in Thailand, by the Applicant or family member (in this case, no further financial evidence is required) OR
- Proof of Payment for Hotel Accommodation after the Quarantine Period of an amount not less than 20,000 Thai Baht (Paid Receipt must be Present)
- Proof of rental of a condominium or house with an amount not less than 20,000 THB (Paid Receipt must be Present)
- Proof of at least two installments paid for purchase or lease of a condominium unit of which foreigners are eligible to purchase or lease, in accordance with the law.
- Health and Accident Insurance Policy
- Health and Accident insurance policy, issued by a Thai insurer only, covering the entire period of stay in Thailand. Coverage must include expenses with a minimum of THB 40,000 for outpatient and THB 400,000 for inpatient, as well as a minimum coverage of USD 100,000 for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) treatment. If a Single health insurance Policy is submitted, it must include all the above coverages. Applicant may consider buying a Thai health insurance online which meets all these requirements here
- Proof of Full Payment for Entry Stay, and Accommodation
- Proof of Payment of Designated Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) Hotel accommodation of at least 14 days , and Full Payment for Accommodation (Hotel, Condominium, or other forms of Accommodation in accordance with the law on Hotels) for the entire period of Stay in Thailand. Such Proof must be issued by the Service providers themselves, and Include the Service Providers' tax payment details, or proof of full ownership, or Payment for purchase or lease.
- Proof of Relationship
- Spouses (No age limit) and Children (not more than 20 Years of age) of the main applicant must submit proof of relationship and provide the documents required for the Certificate of Entry – COE and special Tourist Visa Application.
