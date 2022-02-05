Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Petcharavej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 28m²
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
Suite 56m²
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Living Room
Aimed at large groups seeking budget accommodations, Bangkok Palace Hotel offers a convenient location to popular tourists, shopping, and entertainment destinations. A stay here provides a more local flavor to the guests’ experience with the area being rather residential, meaning plenty of authentic food options will be available. The property has an outdoor swimming pool, and a fitness center. Baby-sitting services can be arranged for parents who need to get out on their own. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Bangkok Palace Hotel.
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
If you were a guest at Bangkok Palace Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
3.3 Superior
Positives Negatives
- ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)
ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน
4.8 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
- I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.
Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.
4.3 Superior
Positives Negatives
It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.
4.7 Superior
Positives Negatives
Hello AQ/ASQ Team,
My feedback.
I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.
For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test.
I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.
To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.
This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/
I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel
I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.
Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.
With regards,
Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)
3.7 Superior
Positives Negatives
Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.
5.0 Superior
I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.
5.0 Superior
Positives Negatives
โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม
บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด
ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี
1.0 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Some employees here were friendly
- No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness
The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here.
I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.
4.5 Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- 1) Food was good
- 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
- 3) Rooms are clean and need
- 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
- one hour
Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills
3.3 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Good arrangement for arrival
- room clean and well prepared
- staffs are very polite
- there are people smoking in the room
- not good in arranging vegetarian meal
- few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding
Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared
2.8 Superior
Positives
Negatives
- Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
- Noisy from the express way
The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.