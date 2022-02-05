BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Palace Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.8
rating with
1940 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 5
+40 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
11 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Petcharavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 121 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bangkok Palace Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Bangkok Palace Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 28
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite 56
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room

Aimed at large groups seeking budget accommodations, Bangkok Palace Hotel offers a convenient location to popular tourists, shopping, and entertainment destinations. A stay here provides a more local flavor to the guests’ experience with the area being rather residential, meaning plenty of authentic food options will be available. The property has an outdoor swimming pool, and a fitness center. Baby-sitting services can be arranged for parents who need to get out on their own. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Bangkok Palace Hotel.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 11 reviews
Rating
Excellent
5
Very Good
2
Average
3
Poor
0
Terrible
1
If you were a guest at Bangkok Palace Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Bangkok Palace Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇩🇪Lumdoun Koester

Reviewed on 05/02/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
3.3 Superior
Positives     
  • ห้องพักดีสะอาด กว้าง
Negatives
  • ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)

ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน

🇸🇬Estelle Ng

Reviewed on 17/01/2022
Arrived on 01/01/2022
4.8 Superior
Positives     
  • The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
Negatives
  • I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.

Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.

🇮🇳Sanjay Lakra

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 22/12/2021
4.3 Superior
Positives     
  • Comfortable room
Negatives
  • Wifi slow

It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.

🇲🇲Wannasiri VANASARI

Reviewed on 08/11/2021
Arrived on 30/10/2021
4.7 Superior
Positives     
  • stay satisfied
Negatives
  • non

Hello AQ/ASQ Team,

My feedback.

I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.

For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test. I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.

To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.

This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/ I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.

Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.

With regards, Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)

🇸🇬Thomas Yeap Chee Kaet

Reviewed on 22/10/2021
Arrived on 06/10/2021
3.7 Superior
Positives     
  • Nil
Negatives
  • Nil

Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.

🇲🇲Nan Aye Kham Oo

Reviewed on 15/10/2021
Arrived on 29/09/2021
5.0 Superior

I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.

🇹🇭Dr.Savanit Boonyasuwat

Reviewed on 06/10/2021
Arrived on 22/09/2021
5.0 Superior
Positives     
  • อาหารดี ห้องสะอาด
Negatives
  • อาหารซ้ำ

โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี

🇷🇴Ioan Paul Daniliuc

Reviewed on 10/09/2021
Arrived on 03/09/2021
1.0 Superior
Positives     
  • Some employees here were friendly
Negatives
  • No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness

The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here. I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.

🇿🇦Coert Pieter Camm

Reviewed on 08/09/2021
Arrived on 02/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Positives     
  • 1) Food was good
  • 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
  • 3) Rooms are clean and need
Negatives
  • 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
  • one hour

Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills

🇮🇩Junaidi

Reviewed on 27/08/2021
Arrived on 18/08/2021
3.3 Superior
Positives     
  • Good arrangement for arrival
  • room clean and well prepared
  • staffs are very polite
Negatives
  • there are people smoking in the room
  • not good in arranging vegetarian meal
  • few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding

Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared

🇹🇭No

Reviewed on 18/08/2021
Arrived on 02/08/2021
2.8 Superior
Positives     
  • Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
Negatives
  • Noisy from the express way

The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

1091 /336 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rachthavee Bangkok , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Partner Hotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Tango Vibrant Living Hotel
7.7
rating with
3050 reviews
From ฿-1
Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort
8.8
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok
8.7
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
Indra Regent Hotel
7.2
rating with
1145 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit
8.2
rating with
959 reviews
From ฿-1
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit
7.6
rating with
564 reviews
From ฿-1
Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1
7.2
rating with
446 reviews
From ฿-1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok
6.7
rating with
1097 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU