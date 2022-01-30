Total AQ Hotel Rooms 196 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 84 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Centre Point Hotel Silom in a prioritized manner, and Centre Point Hotel Silom will directly collect payment from you.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe city view 45 m² ฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Deluxe 66 m² ฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Garden River View 45 m² ฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Deluxe Garden River View 66 m² ฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Garden River View 90 m² ฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bedrooms Premier Suite 183 m² ฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

One of our top picks in Bangkok. In a great location, the Centre Point Silom is a 5-minute walk from Saphan Taksin BTS Station. Boasting views of Chao Phraya River, guests also enjoy the convenience of a restaurant and free Wi-Fi. Silom Centre Point is a 5-minute walk from local restaurants and entertainment venues. It is a 10-minute drive from MBK Shopping Mall and 16 miles from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The elegant suites at the hotel include modern décor and hardwood floors. With spacious interiors, they also include full kitchens, washing machine , microwave , refrigerator , and netflix . Separate bathtub , shower room and toiletries are available in the private bathrooms.

Amenities / Features Accommodation with private balcony all unit

Real lime PCR for COVID-19

24 hours nursing service and health monitoring

3 meals a day

4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)

Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix

One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel

Welcome snack and soft drink

Score 4.2 /5 Very Good Based on 44 reviews Rating 23 Excellent 12 Very Good 9 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Centre Point Hotel Silom, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centre Point Hotel Silom SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇩🇪 Konrad Czapiewski Arrived on 14/01/2022 4.6 Deluxe Garden River View Positives Very Friendly Staff, Negatives Breakfast only average Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized, 🇬🇧 Paul goy Arrived on 08/01/2022 4.1 Deluxe city view Positives Reception very polite

PCR Test very efficient

Good room Negatives Food not too good Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service , 🇮🇪 Heather Bardon Arrived on 09/01/2022 4.4 Deluxe city view Positives Efficiency Negatives None I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel. 🇮🇪 Daniel Mullane Arrived on 10/01/2022 4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View Positives Most efficient Negatives Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel. Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom. Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go 🇹🇭 Samita Nadum Arrived on 01/01/2022 4.9 Deluxe city view Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful. 🇬🇧 Diana Taylor Arrived on 27/12/2021 4.2 Deluxe city view Positives Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix Negatives Front desk and restaurant lack of communication. The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door. 🇬🇧 Jesse Arrived on 22/12/2021 5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View Positives Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.

Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)

Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.) Negatives The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all. Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus. Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.) Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.) 🇨🇦 Brian Anthony Verbin Arrived on 17/12/2021 4.5 Deluxe city view Positives From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience. Negatives No negatives From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent. The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations. Thank you Centre Pointe Silom 🇹🇭 Wandee Poolpol Arrived on 15/12/2021 3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View Positives Location

Room is comfortable and good size Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city. 🇩🇪 Martin Arrived on 17/12/2021 3.0 Deluxe Garden River View Positives Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river Negatives Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking

Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt

Loud from the road and a mosk in front

Food at the lower level For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay 🇸🇬 Chan Peng Kwang Arrived on 13/12/2021 4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite Positives Very professional Negatives NA Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket. 🇸🇪 Kristina Signemyr Arrived on 26/11/2021 4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View Positives Spacius room and grate balcony! Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again! 🇲🇾 Chun Hong Keong Arrived on 26/11/2021 5.0 Deluxe city view Positives From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines. Negatives None. Keep up the great work and stay safe. 🇸🇬 Lim Arrived on 06/12/2031 4.8 Deluxe city view Positives Response to email enguiry.

Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth

Check in..warm, informative, fast

Room and amenities.. They thought of everything

Meals provided :hot and delivious

PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient

Checkout.. Smooth

Fantastic location Negatives None This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not! 🇫🇮 Keiju Vikkula Arrived on 10/12/2021 2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View Positives + covid-19 test was high quality and easy

+ You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.

+ Room has a big fridge Negatives Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?

Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.

They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?

They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!! I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do. 🇵🇹 Antonio Dias Arrived on 16/11/2021 5.0 Deluxe city view Positives Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful. Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful. 🇮🇹 Martin Visocnik Arrived on 20/11/2021 3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View Positives Nice view Negatives AirCon very old and loud.

Windows would not close properly.

Deco dated

Outdoor balcony dirty I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out. 🇬🇧 Mark Crowley Arrived on 19/11/2021 3.6 Deluxe city view Positives Staff absolutely brilliant Negatives Poor wifi Staff superb, even stayed another night. Wifi very poor Food edible, for a quarantine hotel Fairly central for Bangkok 🇩🇪 Catina Roselius Arrived on 14/11/2021 5.0 Deluxe city view Positives Well organized Airport Shuttle

Friendly staff

Clean room

Good variety of food Everything was perfectly organized! We felt that we were in good hands and safe. We Can recommend this Hotel! 🇳🇱 Hendrik Andries Kanon Arrived on 13/11/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View Positives Everything was perfectly organized Negatives No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!